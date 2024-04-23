Maxeon has filed two different lawsuits in the United States against Hanwha Qcells and REC over claims that the two manufacturers used an unspecified tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell technology. Maxeon, a Singapore-based solar module manufacturer, has filed two separate patent infringement lawsuits against South Korea-based competitor Hanwha Qcells and Norway-headquartered REC Solar Holdings AS in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The alleged patent violations are related to an unspecified TOPCon solar cell technology. "The company has a global patent ...

