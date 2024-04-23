FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR"), a developer of next-generation battery cell production capacity, will publish a press release detailing first quarter 2024 results and conduct a conference call on May 8, 2024.

The first quarter 2024 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Daylight Time (12:00 pm Central European Time). The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (2:30 pm Central European Time).

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the conference call operator at the appropriate number listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Participant conference call dial-in numbers:

United States (646) 307-1963

United Kingdom +44.20.3481.4247

Norway +47.57.98.94.30

Denmark +45.32.74.07.10

Spain +34.910.489.958

Germany +49.69.589964217

Sweden +46.8.505.246.90

The participant passcode for the call is: 7135736

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://app.webinar.net/J6PeRg4rGl5on a listen-only basis. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.freyrbattery.com/events-and-presentations/Events-Calendar/default.aspx

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery is a developer of next-generation battery cell production capacity. The Company's mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of global energy and transportation systems by producing clean, cost-competitive batteries. FREYR seeks to serve the primary markets of energy storage systems ("ESS") and commercial mobility, and the Company maintains an ambition to serve the passenger electric vehicles market ("EV"). FREYR is operating its Customer Qualification Plant ("CQP") for technology development in Mo i Rana, Norway, and the Company is commencing development of the Giga America battery manufacturing project in Coweta County, Georgia, in the U.S. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation with respect to the Company's operational performance and profitability. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual future events, results or achievements to be materially different from the Company's expectations and projections expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to, actions of activist stockholders and those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-K") and the Company's other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240423198750/en/

Contacts:

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

Vice President, Investor Relations

jeffrey.spittel@freyrbattery.com

Tel: (+1) 409 599-5706

Media contact:

Amy Jaick

Global Head of Communications

amy.jaick@freyrbattery.com

Tel: (+1) 973 713-5585