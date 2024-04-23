ASIA WATER: ASIAWATER 2024 OPENS: CHARTING A COURSE FOR WATER RESILIENCE THROUGH INNOVATION

Industry leaders unveil cutting-edge solutions for a sustainable water future

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASIAWATER 2024, the region's leading event dedicated to water and wastewater solutions for developing Asia, officially opened its floodgates at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) in Malaysia. This marks the start of a three-day expo and forum poised to attract over 20,000 industry professionals from 61 countries, eager to explore cutting-edge solutions that will shape a more sustainable future for water.

With the region facing a growing population and the ever-present threat of climate change, ASIAWATER 2024 emerges as a critical platform for collaboration. Themed "Water Transformation and Climate Change: Innovation for Resilience," the event underscores the urgency of safeguarding our water security in the face of these profound challenges. This theme resonates deeply, highlighting the need for innovative and resilient approaches to water management. The event unites industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to chart a course for a more sustainable water future.

The grand opening ceremony featured a plenary session on the "Impact of Climate Change on Water Security in Southeast Asia," led by the International Water Association (IWA). This session offered invaluable insights into the evolving water security landscape, emphasising the need for swift action towards sustainable solutions.

YAB Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), inaugurated the event, highlighting the government's unwavering commitment to addressing water challenges and advancing sustainable water management practices across the region.

Dato' Teo Yen Hua, Advisor of ASIAWATER 2024, emphasised, "ASIAWATER 2024 is a cornerstone event for developing Asia, fostering knowledge exchange, showcasing advancements, and forging partnerships crucial to addressing water challenges. Rapid urbanisation and population growth put immense strain on water resources. Balancing the needs of a growing population with sustainable water management is vital to prevent over-extraction. This necessitates a collaborative and integrated approach."

The exhibition halls themselves are a testament to this spirit of collaboration. Attendees can explore 10 International Pavilions, featuring expertise from countries such as Austria, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Korea, Netherlands, Singapore, and Switzerland, to name a few. These curated spaces offer diverse perspectives and cutting-edge solutions, enriching the overall experience.

Knowledge is power, and ASIAWATER 2024 delivers. Over 50 high-level and comprehensive WATER TALKS sessions - including conferences, seminars, and specialised workshops - attendees will have a wealth of learning opportunities at their fingertips, delving into current water issues, showcasing technological advancements, and present sustainable solutions.

"The Malaysian Water Association proudly supports ASIAWATER's mission to propel advancements in water management. This platform equips professionals with the latest trends and technologies shaping the industry. While water conservation efforts are gaining momentum, there's further progress to be made. ASIAWATER 2024 is a catalyst for promoting responsible water use, pollution reduction, and fostering a culture of conservation - all essential for long-term sustainability," said Dr. Ir. Ts. Hj. Mohmad Asari bin Daud, President of the Malaysian Water Association (MWA).

This year, ASIAWATER sets a new milestone with over 1,000 exhibiting brands and companies showcasing their latest technologies, solutions, products, and services. These offerings address a wide range of water needs, ensuring attendees find the tools they need to build a more resilient water future. ASIAWATER 2024 transcends a typical exhibition, fostering a dynamic hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration.

The time for action is now. Join ASIAWATER 2024 from 23 - 25 April 2024 at KLCC, Malaysia, and be part of the solution. Together, we can build a more sustainable water future for developing Asia.

Notes to Editor

About ASIAWATER Expo & Forum (www.asiawater.org)

ASIAWATER Expo & Forum, the longest running and leading trade event for the water and wastewater industry, is organised by Informa Markets, a part of Informa PLC. It is held biennial in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It has continued to prove to be a one-stop regional hub and recognised by the most respected industry professionals. The event offers a stream of business opportunities while at the same time developing Asia's water infrastructure. For more information and registration, visit https://www.asiawater.org/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394595/ASIA_WATER.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asiawater-2024-opens-charting-a-course-for-water-resilience-through-innovation-302124441.html