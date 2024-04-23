Rasa, a leader in generative conversational AI, proudly announces its recognition as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Conversational AI Solutions. Rasa believes this acknowledgment highlights its pivotal role in the future of AI-driven communication and its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance business interactions.

Melissa Gordon, CEO of Rasa, shares her thoughts: "We think recognition from Gartner validates our commitment to transforming customer service with efficient, cost-effective conversational AI. Our platform helps businesses excel by enhancing how they interact digitally. The Market Guide is critical for leaders who want to make informed decisions regarding their AI strategies."

According to the Gartner Market Guide, "A Market Guide defines a market and explains what clients can expect it to do in the short term." and "The market of conversational AI is rapidly evolving, and new solutions are emerging. Applications and software engineering teams should use this research to navigate the conversational AI space and evaluate options based on current trends in use cases and vendors' capabilities."

Insights for Business Leaders, According to Rasa:

The Gartner Market Guide is a valuable resource for executives intent on integrating advanced AI technologies to improve customer and internal communications. These insights aid strategic decision-making and the adoption of AI tools that enhance engagement and operational efficiency.

Key Insights Include:

An analysis of the market's evolution and the potential growth of conversational AI.

An evaluation of how generative AI-native solutions are impacting business processes.

Looking Forward:

Committed to continuous innovation, Rasa is enhancing its conversational AI offerings to ensure enterprises can access highly precise, adaptable, and effective AI interactions. This commitment helps businesses deliver personalized, engaging customer experiences and improve operational efficiencies.

For organizations looking to advance their conversational AI capabilities, engaging with Rasa's advanced solutions provides a pathway to significantly transform their communication strategies and maintain a competitive edge in their respective industries.

About Rasa:

Rasa is the leader in generative conversational AI, empowering enterprises to optimize customer service processes and reduce costs by enabling next-level AI assistant development and operation at scale. Combining pro-code and no-code options, our platform allows cross-team collaboration for smarter and faster AI assistant building to accelerate time-to-value significantly. Our unique approach transparently leverages an LLM-native dialogue engine that makes Rasa a reliable and innovative partner for enterprises seeking to significantly enhance their customer interactions with seamless conversational experiences. Rasa provides the data privacy, security, and scalability our Fortune 500 enterprise customers need. Rasa is privately held, with funding from PayPal Ventures, StepStone Group, Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, and Basis Set Ventures. www.rasa.com

