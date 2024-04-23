LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC):

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) ("Banc of California"), the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Banc of California (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company recorded net earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders of $28.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, excluding the FDIC special assessment accrued for the first quarter, net earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders was $31.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share(1). This compares to a net loss of $492.9 million, or a loss of $4.55 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included pre-tax amounts of $442.4 million of losses on security sales relating to our balance sheet repositioning strategy, merger costs of $111.8 million, and an FDIC special assessment of $32.7 million.

First quarter highlights include:

Net interest income increased by $88.1 million, or 58%, in the first quarter to $239.1 million, reflecting the benefits of our balance sheet repositioning which continued into the first quarter.

in the first quarter to $239.1 million, reflecting the benefits of our balance sheet repositioning which continued into the first quarter. Net interest margin of 2.78%, an increase of 109 basis points from 1.69% in the fourth quarter.

an increase of 109 basis points from 1.69% in the fourth quarter. The average total cost of deposits decreased by 28 basis points to 2.66% for the first quarter compared to 2.94% in the fourth quarter.

to 2.66% for the first quarter compared to 2.94% in the fourth quarter. Improved overall deposit mix, with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing over $59 million in the first quarter and the noninterest-bearing percentage of total deposits increasing from 26% at December 31, 2023 to 27% at March 31, 2024.

with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing over $59 million in the first quarter and the noninterest-bearing percentage of total deposits increasing from 26% at December 31, 2023 to 27% at March 31, 2024. Noninterest expenses declined by over $41 million to $210.5 million (excluding merger costs).

to $210.5 million (excluding merger costs). High liquidity levels , with available on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity of $16.8 billion at March 31, 2024, which was 2.4 times greater than uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

, with available on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity of $16.8 billion at March 31, 2024, which was 2.4 times greater than uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. Allowance for credit losses of 1.26% at March 31, 2024, up from 1.22% at December 31, 2023, after a first quarter provision for credit losses of $10.0 million.

up from 1.22% at December 31, 2023, after a first quarter provision for credit losses of $10.0 million. Net charge-offs of $1.2 million, or 2 basis points of average loans and leases.

or 2 basis points of average loans and leases. Strong capital ratios well above the regulatory thresholds for "well capitalized" banks at March 31, 2024, including an estimated 16.43% Total risk-based capital ratio, 12.41% Tier 1 capital ratio, 10.12% CET1 capital ratio, and 9.14% Tier 1 leverage ratio.

well above the regulatory thresholds for "well capitalized" banks at March 31, 2024, including an estimated 16.43% Total risk-based capital ratio, 12.41% Tier 1 capital ratio, 10.12% CET1 capital ratio, and 9.14% Tier 1 leverage ratio. Book value per share increased to $17.18 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $15.07.

Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, "Our first full quarter results as a combined company reflect strong execution on the key initiatives that will lead to achieving the profitability targets we set for the fourth quarter of 2024. We began to realize the benefits of the balance sheet repositioning following the closing of the merger and generated a significantly higher level of net interest income and significantly lower operating expenses. Our deposit gathering engine generated an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits during the first quarter, which contributed to a lower average cost of deposits and the expansion in our net interest margin."

Mr. Wolff continued, "We are positioned with a strong balance sheet that has good levels of capital, liquidity, and loan loss reserves, and a stable loan portfolio. While remaining disciplined and conservative in new loan originations, core loans grew 4% annualized in the quarter, offset by runoff in our discontinued portfolio. We are benefitting from our market position, seeing good opportunities to bring over new banking relationships that provide both operating deposit accounts and high-quality loans. We remain on track with our initiatives to reduce both interest expense and operating expenses and expect to make steady progress as we move through the year toward our stated profitability targets."

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Summary Income Statement 2024 2023 2023 (In thousands) Total interest income $ 488,750 $ 467,240 $ 517,788 Total interest expense 249,602 316,189 238,516 Net interest income 239,148 151,051 279,272 Provision for credit losses 10,000 47,000 3,000 (Loss) gain on sale of loans (448 ) (3,526 ) 2,962 Loss on sale of securities - (442,413 ) - Other noninterest income 34,264 45,537 33,429 Total noninterest income (loss) 33,816 (400,402 ) 36,391 Total revenue 272,964 (249,351 ) 315,663 Goodwill impairment - - 1,376,736 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - 111,800 8,514 Other noninterest expense 210,518 251,838 187,753 Total noninterest expense 210,518 363,638 1,573,003 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 52,446 (659,989 ) (1,260,340 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 14,310 (177,034 ) (64,916 ) Net earnings (loss) 38,136 (482,955 ) (1,195,424 ) Preferred stock dividends 9,947 9,947 9,947 Net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders $ 28,189 $ (492,902 ) $ (1,205,371 )

Net Interest Income

Q1-2024 vs Q4-2023

Net interest income increased by $88.1 million, or 58.3%, to $239.1 million for the first quarter from $151.1 million for the fourth quarter due to lower borrowing balances and costs, higher asset yields that were driven by changes in the interest-earning asset mix, and lower deposit costs.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $809.5 million to $34.6 billion for the first quarter due to the full quarter impact of our fourth quarter securities sales and lower cash balances, which were used to pay down higher-cost funding sources. The overall decline in average interest-earning assets was offset partially by the increase in average loans and leases during the first quarter due mostly to the full quarter impact of legacy Banc of California loans acquired in the fourth quarter. The net interest margin increased by 109 basis points to 2.78% for the first quarter compared to 1.69% for the fourth quarter due to the average yield on interest-earning assets increasing by 45 basis points, while the average total cost of funds decreased by 66 basis points, which was positively impacted by an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits.

The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 45 basis points to 5.68% for the first quarter from 5.23% in the fourth quarter due mainly to the change in the interest-earning asset mix. This was driven by the increase in the balance of average loans and leases as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 74% for the first quarter from 67% for the fourth quarter, the decrease in the balance of average investment securities as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 14% for the first quarter from 17% for the fourth quarter, and the decrease in the balance of average deposits in financial institutions as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 13% for the first quarter from 16% for the fourth quarter.

The average yield on loans and leases increased by 41 basis points to 6.23% for the first quarter from 5.82% for the fourth quarter as a result of higher discount accretion income and changes in portfolio mix and a full quarter benefit from the acquired loans and leases.

The average total cost of funds decreased by 66 basis points to 3.02% for the first quarter from 3.68% in the fourth quarter due mainly to decreases in higher-cost borrowings and interest-bearing deposits combined with an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 59 basis points to 3.92% for the first quarter from 4.51% in the fourth quarter. The average total cost of deposits decreased by 28 basis points to 2.66% for the first quarter compared to 2.94% in the fourth quarter. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $1.4 billion for the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter and average total deposits increased by $1.5 billion.

Provision For Credit Losses

Q1-2024 vs Q4-2023

The provision for credit losses was $10.0 million for the first quarter. The first quarter provision was driven by an increase in qualitative reserves related to loans secured by office properties and an increase in quantitative reserves due to an increase in nonaccrual and classified loans and leases. The provision for credit losses was $47.0 million for the fourth quarter and included an initial provision of $22.2 million for acquired legacy Banc of California non-PCD loans. Outside this initial provision, the fourth quarter's expense was driven by $13.2 million of net charge-offs and a need for increased quantitative reserves resulting from revising the economic forecast to reflect a 60% probability weighting on recessionary scenarios and updating expected prepayment speeds based on a high interest rate environment.

Noninterest Income

Q1-2024 vs Q4-2023

Noninterest income increased by $434.2 million to $33.8 million for the first quarter due almost entirely to a decrease in the loss on sale of securities of $442.4 million. As part of our balance sheet repositioning strategy, we sold $2.7 billion of legacy PacWest available-for-sale securities in the fourth quarter resulting in losses of $442.4 million. There were no securities sales in the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Q1-2024 vs Q4-2023

Noninterest expense decreased by $153.1 million to $210.5 million for the first quarter due mainly to fourth quarter acquisition, integration and reorganization costs of $111.8 million related to our merger with PacWest and a decrease in insurance and assessments expense of $39.6 million, which includes $32.7 million for the FDIC special assessment for the fourth quarter.

Income Taxes

Q1-2024 vs Q4-2023

Income tax expense of $14.3 million was recorded for the first quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 27.3% compared to a benefit of $177.0 million for the fourth quarter and an effective tax rate of 26.8%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

March 31, December 31, March 31, Increase (Decrease) Selected Balance Sheet Items 2024 2023 2023 CQ vs PQ CQ vs PYQ (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,085,228 $ 5,377,576 $ 6,680,136 $ (2,292,348 ) $ (3,594,908 ) Securities available-for-sale 2,286,682 2,346,864 4,848,607 (60,182 ) (2,561,925 ) Securities held-to-maturity 2,291,984 2,287,291 2,273,650 4,693 18,334 Loan and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 25,483,069 25,489,687 25,672,381 (6,618 ) (189,312 ) Total assets 36,080,778 38,534,064 44,302,981 (2,453,286 ) (8,222,203 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,833,608 $ 7,774,254 $ 7,030,759 $ 59,354 $ 802,849 Total deposits 28,892,407 30,401,769 28,187,561 (1,509,362 ) 704,846 Borrowings 2,139,498 2,911,322 11,881,712 (771,824 ) (9,742,214 ) Total liabilities 32,679,344 35,143,299 41,531,504 (2,463,955 ) (8,852,160 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,401,434 3,390,765 2,771,477 10,669 629,957

Securities

The balance of securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") remained consistent through the first quarter and totaled $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2024, HTM securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $175.6 million remaining from the balance established at the time of transfer on June 1, 2022.

Securities available-for-sale ("AFS") decreased by $60.2 million during the first quarter to $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024. AFS securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $265.3 million. These AFS unrealized net losses related primarily to changes in overall interest rates and spreads and the resulting impact on valuations.

Loans and Leases

The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan and lease portfolio held for investment, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Composition of Loans and Leases 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 4,902,987 $ 5,026,497 $ 3,526,308 $ 3,610,320 $ 3,808,751 Multi-family 6,124,404 6,025,179 5,279,659 5,304,544 5,523,320 Other residential 4,949,371 5,060,309 5,228,524 5,373,178 6,075,540 Total real estate mortgage 15,976,762 16,111,985 14,034,491 14,288,042 15,407,611 Real estate construction and land: Commercial 775,364 759,585 465,266 415,997 910,327 Residential 2,470,340 2,399,684 2,272,271 2,049,526 3,698,113 Total real estate construction and land 3,245,704 3,159,269 2,737,537 2,465,523 4,608,440 Total real estate 19,222,466 19,271,254 16,772,028 16,753,565 20,016,051 Commercial: Asset-based 2,061,093 2,189,085 2,287,893 2,357,098 2,068,327 Venture capital 1,513,641 1,446,362 1,464,160 1,723,476 2,058,237 Other commercial 2,246,157 2,129,860 1,002,377 1,014,212 1,102,543 Total commercial 5,820,891 5,765,307 4,754,430 5,094,786 5,229,107 Consumer 439,712 453,126 394,488 409,859 427,223 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 25,483,069 $ 25,489,687 $ 21,920,946 $ 22,258,210 $ 25,672,381 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 5,482,672 $ 5,578,907 $ 5,289,221 $ 5,845,375 $ 9,776,789 Composition as % of Total March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Loans and Leases 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Real estate mortgage: Commercial 19 % 20 % 16 % 16 % 15 % Multi-family 24 % 23 % 24 % 24 % 21 % Other residential 19 % 20 % 24 % 24 % 24 % Total real estate mortgage 62 % 63 % 64 % 64 % 60 % Real estate construction and land: Commercial 3 % 3 % 2 % 2 % 4 % Residential 10 % 9 % 10 % 9 % 14 % Total real estate construction and land 13 % 12 % 12 % 11 % 18 % Total real estate 75 % 75 % 76 % 75 % 78 % Commercial: Asset-based 8 % 9 % 10 % 11 % 8 % Venture capital 6 % 6 % 7 % 8 % 8 % Other commercial 9 % 8 % 5 % 4 % 4 % Total commercial 23 % 23 % 22 % 23 % 20 % Consumer 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, remained consistent through the first quarter and totaled $25.5 billion at March 31, 2024. Loan fundings were $141.7 million in the first quarter at a weighted-average interest rate of 8.31%.

Deposits and Client Investment Funds

The following table sets forth the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated:

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Composition of Deposits 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing checking $ 7,833,608 $ 7,774,254 $ 5,579,033 $ 6,055,358 $ 7,030,759 Interest-bearing: Checking 7,836,097 7,808,764 7,038,808 7,112,807 5,360,622 Money market 5,020,110 6,187,889 5,424,347 5,678,323 8,195,670 Savings 2,016,398 1,997,989 1,441,700 897,277 671,918 Time deposits: Non-brokered 2,761,836 3,139,270 3,038,005 2,725,265 2,502,914 Brokered 3,424,358 3,493,603 4,076,788 5,428,053 4,425,678 Total time deposits 6,186,194 6,632,873 7,114,793 8,153,318 6,928,592 Total interest-bearing 21,058,799 22,627,515 21,019,648 21,841,725 21,156,802 Total deposits $ 28,892,407 $ 30,401,769 $ 26,598,681 $ 27,897,083 $ 28,187,561 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Composition as % of Total Deposits 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Noninterest-bearing checking 27 % 26 % 21 % 22 % 25 % Interest-bearing: Checking 27 % 26 % 27 % 26 % 19 % Money market 17 % 20 % 20 % 20 % 29 % Savings 7 % 6 % 5 % 3 % 2 % Time deposits: Non-brokered 10 % 10 % 12 % 10 % 9 % Brokered 12 % 12 % 15 % 19 % 16 % Total time deposits 22 % 22 % 27 % 29 % 25 % Total interest-bearing 73 % 74 % 79 % 78 % 75 % Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Total deposits decreased by $1.5 billion during the first quarter to $28.9 billion at March 31, 2024, due primarily to decreases of $1.2 billion in money market accounts and $377.4 million in non-brokered time deposits.

Noninterest-bearing checking totaled $7.83 billion and represented 27% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to $7.77 billion, or 26% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023.

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $7.1 billion represented 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $7.0 billion or 23% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository corporate treasury solutions for select clients to invest excess liquidity. These alternative options include investments managed by BofCal Asset Management Inc. ("BAM"), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds were $0.6 billion as of December 31, 2023 and increased to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2024, of which $0.6 billion was managed by BAM.

Borrowings

Borrowings decreased by $771.8 million from $2.9 billion at December 31, 2023, to $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024 due primarily to the paydown of $1.1 billion of the Bank Term Funding Program balance, offset partially by $300 million in FHLB borrowings. We chose to extend the $1.5 billion remaining Bank Term Funding Program balance to March 2025 in order to have the flexibility to pay down or pay off the balance at our discretion as business needs dictate.

Equity

During the first quarter, total stockholders' equity increased by $10.7 million to $3.4 billion and tangible common equity(1) increased by $18.9 million to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase in total stockholders' equity for the first quarter resulted primarily from net earnings in the first quarter, offset partially by dividends declared and paid.

At March 31, 2024, book value per common share increased to $17.18, compared to $17.12 at December 31, 2023, and tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $15.07, compared to $14.96 at December 31, 2023.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Capital ratios remain strong with total risk-based capital at 16.43% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.14% at March 31, 2024.

The following table sets forth our regulatory capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Capital Ratios 2024 (1) 2023 2023 2023 2023 Banc of California, Inc. Total risk-based capital ratio 16.43% 16.43% 17.83% 17.61% 14.21% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.41% 12.44% 13.84% 13.70% 11.15% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.12% 10.14% 11.23% 11.16% 9.21% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.14% 9.00% 8.65% 7.76% 8.33% Banc of California Total risk-based capital ratio 15.90% 15.75% 16.37% 16.07% 12.94% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.37% 13.27% 13.72% 13.48% 10.89% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.37% 13.27% 13.72% 13.48% 10.89% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.86% 9.62% 8.57% 7.62% 8.14% (1) Capital information for March 31, 2024 is preliminary.

At March 31, 2024, immediately available cash and cash equivalents were $2.9 billion, a decrease of $2.3 billion from December 31, 2023. Combined with total available borrowing capacity of $12.6 billion and unpledged AFS securities of $1.4 billion, total available liquidity was $16.8 billion at the end of the first quarter.

CREDIT QUALITY

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Asset Quality Information and Ratios 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Delinquent loans and leases held for investment: 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 178,594 $ 113,307 $ 49,970 $ 57,428 $ 144,431 90+ days delinquent 57,595 30,881 77,327 62,322 49,936 Total delinquent loans and leases $ 236,189 $ 144,188 $ 127,297 $ 119,750 $ 194,367 Total delinquent loans and leases to loans and leases held for investment 0.93 % 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.54 % 0.76 % Nonperforming assets, excluding loans held for sale: Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 145,981 $ 62,527 $ 125,396 $ 104,886 $ 87,124 90+ days delinquent loans and still accruing - 11,750 - - - Total nonperforming loans and leases ("NPLs") 145,981 74,277 125,396 104,886 87,124 Foreclosed assets, net 12,488 7,394 6,829 8,426 2,135 Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 158,469 $ 81,671 $ 132,225 $ 113,312 $ 89,259 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 291,503 $ 281,687 $ 222,297 $ 219,234 $ 210,055 Allowance for loan and lease losses to NPLs 199.69 % 379.24 % 177.28 % 209.02 % 241.10 % NPLs to loans and leases held for investment 0.57 % 0.29 % 0.57 % 0.47 % 0.34 % NPAs to total assets 0.44 % 0.21 % 0.36 % 0.30 % 0.20 %

At March 31, 2024, total delinquent loans and leases were $236.2 million, compared to $144.2 million at December 31, 2023. The $92.0 million increase in total delinquent loans was due mostly to a $56.8 million increase in commercial real estate mortgage loans that were 30 to 89 days delinquent and a $35.1 million increase in other residential real estate mortgage loans that were 90 or more days delinquent. Total delinquent loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases increased to 0.93% at March 31, 2024, as compared to 0.57% at December 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, nonperforming assets were $158.5 million, or 0.44% of total assets, compared to $81.7 million, or 0.21% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, nonperforming loans were $146.0 million, and included $66.7 million of CRE loans, $61.8 million of other residential loans (mostly Civic), $15.7 million of commercial and industrial loans, $1.0 million of multi-family loans, and $0.8 million of consumer loans. During the first quarter, nonperforming loans increased by $71.7 million due to additions of $90.9 million, offset partially by borrowers that became current of $12.8 million, payoffs and paydowns of $5.0 million, and net charge-offs of $1.4 million.

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases increased to 0.57% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.29% at December 31, 2023. Four CRE credits drove the majority of the increase to nonperforming loans during the period, which included 3 office properties and 1 retail property. Specific reserves were established for two office properties which contributed to the increase in the provision. The legacy Civic portfolio also contributed to the increase in both delinquencies and nonperforming loans. The nonperforming loan increase was driven mainly by the four CRE properties which represented 60% of the increase, Civic represented 29% of the increase, and SFR/consumer loans represented 7% of the increase.

At March 31, 2024, nonperforming assets included $12.5 million of other real estate owned, consisting entirely of single-family residences.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans 2024 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL"): Balance at beginning of period $ 281,687 $ 222,297 $ 200,732 Initial ALLL on acquired PCD loans - 25,623 - Charge-offs (5,014 ) (14,628 ) (10,397 ) Recoveries 3,830 1,395 1,220 Net charge-offs (1,184 ) (13,233 ) (9,177 ) Provision for loan losses 11,000 47,000 (1) 18,500 Balance at end of period $ 291,503 $ 281,687 $ 210,055 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments ("RUC"): Balance at beginning of period $ 29,571 $ 29,571 $ 91,071 (Negative provision) provision for credit losses (1,000 ) - (15,500 ) Balance at end of period $ 28,571 $ 29,571 $ 75,571 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - Loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 311,258 $ 251,868 $ 291,803 Initial ALLL on acquired PCD loans - 25,623 - Charge-offs (5,014 ) (14,628 ) (10,397 ) Recoveries 3,830 1,395 1,220 Net charge-offs (1,184 ) (13,233 ) (9,177 ) Provision for credit losses 10,000 47,000 3,000 Balance at end of period $ 320,074 $ 311,258 $ 285,626 ALLL to loans and leases held for investment 1.14 % 1.11 % 0.82 % ACL to loans and leases held for investment 1.26 % 1.22 % 1.11 % ACL to NPLs 219.26 % 419.05 % 327.84 % ACL to NPAs 201.98 % 381.11 % 320.00 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.02 % 0.22 % 0.13 % (1) Includes $22.2 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

The allowance for credit losses, which includes the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $320.1 million, or 1.26% of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2024, compared to $311.3 million, or 1.22% of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2023. The $8.8 million increase in the allowance was due to a $10.0 million provision, offset partially by net charge-offs of $1.2 million. The ACL coverage of nonperforming loans was 219% at March 31, 2024 compared to 419% at December 31, 2023.

Net charge-offs were 0.02% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the first quarter, compared to 0.22% for the fourth quarter. The decrease in net charge-offs in the first quarter was due primarily to $5.3 million of charge-offs related to the transfer of Civic loans to held for sale in the fourth quarter.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with over $36 billion in assets and the parent company of Banc of California. Banc of California is one of the nation's premier relationship-based business banks, providing banking and treasury management services to small-, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. Banc of California is the third largest bank headquartered in California and offers a broad range of loan and deposit products and services through more than 90 full-service branches throughout California and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, as well as through regional offices nationwide. The bank also provides full-stack payment processing solutions through its subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies, and serves the Community Association Management industry nationwide with its technology-forward platform, SmartStreet. The bank is committed to its local communities by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support, affordable housing, and more. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or phrases such as "believe," "will," "should," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "plans," "strategy," or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by Banc of California, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, except as required by law.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, and the risk of recession or an economic downturn; (ii) changes in the interest rate environment, including the recent and potential future changes in the FRB benchmark rate, which could adversely affect our revenue and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, the realization of deferred tax assets, the availability and cost of capital and liquidity, and the impacts of continuing inflation; (iii) the credit risks of lending activities, which may be affected by deterioration in real estate markets and the financial condition of borrowers, and the operational risk of lending activities, including the effectiveness of our underwriting practices and the risk of fraud, any of which may lead to increased loan delinquencies, losses, and non-performing assets, and may result in our allowance for credit losses not being adequate; (iv) fluctuations in the demand for loans, and fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values in our market area; (v) the quality and composition of our securities portfolio; (vi) our ability to develop and maintain a strong core deposit base, including among our venture banking clients, or other low cost funding sources necessary to fund our activities particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment; (vii) the rapid withdrawal of a significant amount of demand deposits over a short period of time; (viii) the costs and effects of litigation; (ix) risks related to the Company's acquisitions, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; and our inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits; and in the case of our recent acquisition of PacWest Bancorp ("PacWest"), reputational risk, regulatory risk and potential adverse reactions of the Company's or PacWest's customers, suppliers, vendors, employees or other business partners; (x) results of examinations by regulatory authorities of the Company and the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, limit our business activities, restrict our ability to invest in certain assets, refrain from issuing an approval or non-objection to certain capital or other actions, increase our allowance for credit losses, result in write-downs of asset values, restrict our ability or that of our bank subsidiary to pay dividends, or impose fines, penalties or sanctions; (xi) legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business, including changes in tax laws and policies, accounting policies and practices, privacy laws, and regulatory capital or other rules; (xii) the risk that our enterprise risk management framework may not be effective in mitigating risk and reducing the potential for losses; (xiii) errors in estimates of the fair values of certain of our assets and liabilities, which may result in significant changes in valuation; (xiv) failures or security breaches with respect to the network, applications, vendors and computer systems on which we depend, including due to cybersecurity threats; (xv) our ability to attract and retain key members of our senior management team; (xvi) the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business; (xvii) the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general depositor and investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; (xviii) the possibility that our recorded goodwill could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital; (xix) our existing indebtedness, together with any future incurrence of additional indebtedness, could adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital and to meet our debt obligations; (xx) the risk that we may incur significant losses on future asset sales; and (xxi) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services and the other risks described in this press release and from time to time in other documents that we file with or furnish to the SEC.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 199,922 $ 202,427 $ 182,261 $ 208,300 $ 218,830 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 2,885,306 5,175,149 5,887,406 6,489,847 6,461,306 Total cash and cash equivalents 3,085,228 5,377,576 6,069,667 6,698,147 6,680,136 Securities available-for-sale 2,286,682 2,346,864 4,487,172 4,708,519 4,848,607 Securities held-to-maturity 2,291,984 2,287,291 2,282,586 2,278,202 2,273,650 FRB and FHLB stock 129,314 126,346 17,250 17,250 147,150 Total investment securities 4,707,980 4,760,501 6,787,008 7,003,971 7,269,407 Loans held for sale 80,752 122,757 188,866 478,146 2,796,208 Gross loans and leases held for investment 25,527,075 25,534,730 21,969,789 22,311,292 25,770,912 Deferred fees, net (44,006 ) (45,043 ) (48,843 ) (53,082 ) (98,531 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 25,483,069 25,489,687 21,920,946 22,258,210 25,672,381 Allowance for loan and lease losses (291,503 ) (281,687 ) (222,297 ) (219,234 ) (210,055 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 25,191,566 25,208,000 21,698,649 22,038,976 25,462,326 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 339,925 344,325 352,330 380,022 399,972 Premises and equipment, net 144,912 146,798 50,236 57,078 60,358 Bank owned life insurance 341,806 339,643 207,946 206,812 207,402 Goodwill 198,627 198,627 - - - Intangible assets, net 157,226 165,477 24,192 26,581 28,970 Deferred tax asset, net 738,373 739,111 506,248 426,304 342,557 Other assets 1,094,383 1,131,249 992,691 1,021,213 1,055,645 Total assets $ 36,080,778 $ 38,534,064 $ 36,877,833 $ 38,337,250 $ 44,302,981 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,833,608 $ 7,774,254 $ 5,579,033 $ 6,055,358 $ 7,030,759 Interest-bearing deposits 21,058,799 22,627,515 21,019,648 21,841,725 21,156,802 Total deposits 28,892,407 30,401,769 26,598,681 27,897,083 28,187,561 Borrowings 2,139,498 2,911,322 6,294,525 6,357,338 11,881,712 Subordinated debt 937,717 936,599 870,896 870,378 868,815 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 709,722 893,609 714,454 679,256 593,416 Total liabilities 32,679,344 35,143,299 34,478,556 35,804,055 41,531,504 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock 498,516 498,516 498,516 498,516 498,516 Common stock 1,583 1,577 1,231 1,233 1,232 Class B non-voting common stock 5 5 - - - Non-voting common stock equivalents 101 108 - - - Additional paid-in-capital 3,827,777 3,840,974 2,798,611 2,799,357 2,792,536 Retained (deficit) earnings (490,112 ) (518,301 ) (25,399 ) 7,892 215,253 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (436,436 ) (432,114 ) (873,682 ) (773,803 ) (736,060 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,401,434 3,390,765 2,399,277 2,533,195 2,771,477 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 36,080,778 $ 38,534,064 $ 36,877,833 $ 38,337,250 $ 44,302,981 Common shares outstanding (1) 169,013,629 168,959,063 78,806,969 78,939,024 78,988,424 (1) Common shares outstanding include non-voting common equivalents that are participating securities.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 395,511 $ 346,308 $ 430,685 Investment securities 34,303 41,280 44,237 Deposits in financial institutions 58,936 79,652 42,866 Total interest income 488,750 467,240 517,788 Interest expense: Deposits 194,807 207,760 155,892 Borrowings 38,124 92,474 69,122 Subordinated debt 16,671 15,955 13,502 Total interest expense 249,602 316,189 238,516 Net interest income 239,148 151,051 279,272 Provision for credit losses 10,000 47,000 3,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 229,148 104,051 276,272 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,705 4,562 3,573 Other commissions and fees 8,142 8,860 10,344 Leased equipment income 11,716 12,369 13,857 (Loss) gain on sale of loans and leases (448 ) (3,526 ) 2,962 Loss on sale of securities - (442,413 ) - Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 3,068 8,138 1,098 Warrant income (loss) 178 (173 ) (333 ) LOCOM HFS adjustment 330 3,175 - Other income 6,125 8,606 4,890 Total noninterest income (loss) 33,816 (400,402 ) 36,391 Noninterest expense: Compensation 92,236 89,354 88,476 Occupancy 17,968 15,925 15,067 Information technology and data processing 15,418 13,099 12,979 Other professional services 5,075 2,980 6,073 Insurance and assessments 20,461 60,016 11,717 Intangible asset amortization 8,404 4,230 2,411 Leased equipment depreciation 7,520 7,447 9,375 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - 111,800 8,514 Customer related expense 30,919 45,826 24,005 Loan expense 4,491 4,446 6,524 Goodwill impairment - - 1,376,736 Other expense 8,026 8,515 11,126 Total noninterest expense 210,518 363,638 1,573,003 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 52,446 (659,989 ) (1,260,340 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 14,310 (177,034 ) (64,916 ) Net earnings (loss) 38,136 (482,955 ) (1,195,424 ) Preferred stock dividends 9,947 9,947 9,947 Net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders $ 28,189 $ (492,902 ) $ (1,205,371 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ 0.17 $ (4.55 ) $ (15.56 ) Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding (1) 168,972 108,290 77,468 (1) Common shares include non-voting common equivalents that are participating securities.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Profitability and Other Ratios 2024 2023 2023 Return on average assets ("ROAA")(1) 0.41% (5.09)% (11.34)% Adjusted ROAA (1)(2) 0.45% (0.56)% 0.85% Return on average equity (1) 4.52% (68.49)% (121.24)% Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 5.45% (87.95)% 14.45% Dividend payout ratio (3) 58.82% (2.42)% (1.61)% Average yield on loans and leases (1) 6.23% 5.82% 6.14% Average yield on interest-earning assets (1) 5.68% 5.23% 5.35% Average cost of interest-bearing deposits (1) 3.60% 3.80% 2.91% Average total cost of deposits (1) 2.66% 2.94% 1.98% Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities (1) 3.92% 4.51% 3.47% Average total cost of funds (1) 3.02% 3.68% 2.54% Net interest spread 1.76% 0.72% 1.88% Net interest margin (1) 2.78% 1.69% 2.89% Noninterest income to total revenue (4) 12.39% 160.58% 11.53% Adjusted noninterest income to adjusted total revenue (2)(4) 12.39% 21.76% 11.53% Noninterest expense to average total assets (1) 2.26% 3.83% 14.92% Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets (1)(2) 2.20% 2.31% 1.78% Average loans and leases to average deposits 86.65% 84.34% 89.39% Average investment securities to average total assets 12.58% 16.01% 16.81% Average stockholders' equity to average total assets 9.03% 7.43% 9.35% (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Ratio calculated by dividing dividends declared per common and equivalent share by basic earnings per common and equivalent share. (4)Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE COST PAID (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans and leases (1)(2)(3) $ 25,518,700 $ 395,511 6.23% $ 23,608,246 $ 346,308 5.82% $ 28,583,265 $ 433,029 6.14% Investment securities 4,721,556 34,303 2.92% 6,024,737 41,280 2.72% 7,191,362 44,237 2.49% Deposits in financial institutions 4,374,968 58,936 5.42% 5,791,739 79,652 5.46% 3,682,228 42,866 4.72% Total interest-earning assets (1) 34,615,224 488,750 5.68% 35,424,722 467,240 5.23% 39,456,855 520,132 5.35% Other assets 2,925,563 2,215,665 3,311,859 Total assets $ 37,540,787 $ 37,640,387 $ 42,768,714 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest checking $ 7,883,177 61,549 3.14% $ 7,296,234 60,743 3.30% $ 7,089,102 55,957 3.20% Money market 5,737,837 41,351 2.90% 5,758,074 44,279 3.05% 8,932,059 56,224 2.55% Savings 2,036,129 18,030 3.56% 1,696,222 16,446 3.85% 597,287 599 0.41% Time 6,108,321 73,877 4.86% 6,915,504 86,292 4.95% 5,123,955 43,112 3.41% Total interest-bearing deposits 21,765,464 194,807 3.60% 21,666,034 207,760 3.80% 21,742,403 155,892 2.91% Borrowings 2,892,406 38,124 5.30% 5,229,425 92,474 7.02% 5,289,429 69,122 5.30% Subordinated debt 937,005 16,671 7.16% 894,219 15,955 7.08% 867,637 13,502 6.31% Total interest-bearing liabilities 25,594,875 249,602 3.92% 27,789,678 316,189 4.51% 27,899,469 238,516 3.47% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 7,685,027 6,326,511 10,233,434 Other liabilities 870,273 726,414 637,124 Total liabilities 34,150,175 34,842,603 38,770,027 Stockholders' equity 3,390,612 2,797,784 3,998,687 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,540,787 $ 37,640,387 $ 42,768,714 Net interest income (1) $ 239,148 $ 151,051 $ 281,616 Net interest spread (1) 1.76% 0.72% 1.88% Net interest margin (1) 2.78% 1.69% 2.89% Total deposits (4) $ 29,450,491 $ 194,807 2.66% $ 27,992,545 $ 207,760 2.94% $ 31,975,837 $ 155,892 1.98% Total funds (5) $ 33,279,902 $ 249,602 3.02% $ 34,116,189 $ 316,189 3.68% $ 38,132,903 $ 238,516 2.54%

(1) Tax equivalent. (2) Includes net loan discount accretion of $32.5 million and $15.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and net loan premium amortization of $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.0 million, $0.0 million, and $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 related to tax-exempt income on loans. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits. (5) Total funds is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funds.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Under Item 10(e) of SEC Regulation S-K, public companies disclosing financial measures in filings with the SEC that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a statement of the reasons why the company's management believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition and results of operations and, to the extent material, a statement of the additional purposes, if any, for which the company's management uses the non-GAAP financial measure.

Tangible assets, tangible equity, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted noninterest income to adjusted total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets, adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per diluted common share, and adjusted return on average assets ("ROAA") constitute supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in its analysis of the Company's performance.

Tangible assets and tangible equity are calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total assets and total stockholders' equity. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting preferred stock, as applicable, from tangible equity. Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing net earnings available to common stockholders, after adjustment for amortization of intangible assets and goodwill impairment, by average tangible common equity. Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net earnings available to common stockholders, after adjustment for amortization of intangible assets, goodwill impairment, and any unusual one-time items, by average tangible common equity. Banking regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution.

Adjusted net earnings (loss) is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) by unusual, one-time items. ROAA is calculated by dividing annualized net earnings (loss) by average assets. Adjusted ROAA is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted net earnings (loss) by average assets.

Management believes the presentation of these financial measures adjusting the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results and operating performance of the Company. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Book Value Per Common Share 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Stockholders' equity $ 3,401,434 $ 3,390,765 $ 2,399,277 $ 2,533,195 $ 2,771,477 Less: Preferred stock 498,516 498,516 498,516 498,516 498,516 Total common equity 2,902,918 2,892,249 1,900,761 2,034,679 2,272,961 Less: Goodwill and Intangible assets 355,853 364,104 24,192 26,581 28,970 Tangible common equity $ 2,547,065 $ 2,528,145 $ 1,876,569 $ 2,008,098 $ 2,243,991 Total assets $ 36,080,778 $ 38,534,064 $ 36,877,833 $ 38,337,250 $ 44,302,981 Less: Goodwill and Intangible assets 355,853 364,104 24,192 26,581 28,970 Tangible assets $ 35,724,925 $ 38,169,960 $ 36,853,641 $ 38,310,669 $ 44,274,011 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.43 % 8.80 % 6.51 % 6.61 % 6.26 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.13 % 6.62 % 5.09 % 5.24 % 5.07 % Book value per common share (1) $ 17.18 $ 17.12 $ 24.12 $ 25.78 $ 28.78 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 15.07 $ 14.96 $ 23.81 $ 25.44 $ 28.41 Common shares outstanding (3) 169,013,629 168,959,063 78,806,969 78,939,024 78,988,424 (1) Total common equity divided by common shares outstanding. (2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. (3) Common shares outstanding include non-voting common equivalents that are participating securities.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Return on Average Tangible Three Months Ended Common Equity ("ROATCE") March 31, December 31, March 31, and Adjusted ROATCE 2024 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net earnings (loss) $ 38,136 $ (482,955 ) $ (1,195,424 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 52,446 $ (659,989 ) $ (1,260,340 ) Add: Intangible asset amortization 8,404 4,230 2,411 Add: Goodwill impairment - - 1,376,736 Adjusted earnings (loss) before income taxes used for ROATCE 60,850 (655,759 ) 118,807 Adjusted income tax expense (1) 16,612 (175,743 ) 33,741 Adjusted net earnings (loss) for ROATCE 44,238 (480,016 ) 85,066 Less: Preferred stock dividends 9,947 9,947 9,947 Adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders for ROATCE $ 34,291 $ (489,963 ) $ 75,119 Adjusted earnings (loss) before income taxes used for ROATCE $ 60,850 $ (655,759 ) $ 118,807 Add: FDIC special assessment 4,814 32,746 - Add: Loss on sale of securities - 442,413 - Add: Acquisition, integration, and reorganization costs - 111,800 8,514 Adjusted earnings (loss) before income taxes used for adjusted ROATCE 65,664 (68,800 ) 127,321 Adjusted income tax expense (1) 17,926 (18,438 ) 36,159 Adjusted net earnings (loss) for adjusted ROATCE 47,738 (50,362 ) 91,162 Less: Preferred stock dividends 9,947 9,947 9,947 Adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders for adjusted ROATCE $ 37,791 $ (60,309 ) $ 81,215 Average stockholders' equity $ 3,390,612 $ 2,797,784 $ 3,998,687 Less: Average intangible assets 360,680 89,041 1,391,857 Less: Average preferred stock 498,516 498,516 498,516 Average tangible common equity $ 2,531,416 $ 2,210,227 $ 2,108,314 Return on average equity (2) 4.52 % (68.49 )% (121.24 )% ROATCE (3) 5.45 % (87.95 )% 14.45 % Adjusted ROATCE (4) 6.00 % (10.83 )% 15.62 % (1) Effective tax rates of 27.3% and 26.8% used for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Adjusted effective tax rate of 28.4% used to normalize the effect of goodwill impairment for the three months ended March 31, 2023. (2) Annualized net earnings (loss) divided by average stockholders' equity. (3) Annualized adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders for ROATCE divided by average tangible common equity. (4) Annualized adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders for adjusted ROATCE divided by average tangible common equity.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Adjusted Net Earnings, Net Earnings Three Months Ended Available to Common and Equivalent March 31, December 31, March 31, Stockholders, Diluted EPS, and ROAA 2024 2023 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net earnings (loss) $ 38,136 $ (482,955 ) $ (1,195,424 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 52,446 $ (659,989 ) $ (1,260,340 ) Add: FDIC special assessment 4,814 32,746 - Add: Loss on sale of securities - 442,413 - Add: Acquisition, integration, and reorganization costs - 111,800 8,514 Add: Goodwill impairment - - 1,376,736 Adjusted (loss) earnings before income taxes 57,260 (73,030 ) 124,910 Adjusted income tax expense (1) 15,632 (19,572 ) 35,474 Adjusted net earnings (loss) 41,628 (53,458 ) 89,436 Less: Preferred stock dividends (9,947 ) (9,947 ) (9,947 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders $ 31,681 $ (63,405 ) $ 79,489 Weighted average common shares outstanding 168,972 108,290 77,468 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.17 $ (4.55 ) $ (15.56 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share (2) $ 0.19 $ (0.59 ) $ 1.03 Average total assets $ 37,540,787 $ 37,640,387 $ 42,768,714 Return on average assets ("ROAA") (3) 0.41 % (5.09 )% (11.34 )% Adjusted ROAA (4) 0.45 % (0.56 )% 0.85 % (1) Effective tax rates of 27.3% and 26.8% used for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Adjusted effective tax rate of 28.4% used to normalize the effect of goodwill impairment for the three months ended March 31, 2023. (2) Adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders divided by weighted average common shares outstanding. (3) Annualized net earnings (loss) divided by average assets. (4) Annualized adjusted net earnings (loss) divided by average assets.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Adjusted Noninterest Income to Three Months Ended Adjusted Total Revenue and Adjusted March 31, December 31, March 31, Noninterest Expense to Average Assets 2024 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 239,148 $ 151,051 $ 279,272 Noninterest income (loss) 33,816 (400,402 ) 36,391 Total revenue $ 272,964 $ (249,351 ) $ 315,663 Noninterest income (loss) $ 33,816 $ (400,402 ) $ 36,391 Add: Loss on sale of securities - 442,413 - Adjusted noninterest income 33,816 42,011 36,391 Net interest income 239,148 151,051 279,272 Adjusted total revenue $ 272,964 $ 193,062 $ 315,663 Noninterest expense $ 210,518 $ 363,638 $ 1,573,003 Less: FDIC special assessment (4,814 ) (32,746 ) - Less: Acquisition, integration, and reorganization costs - (111,800 ) (8,514 ) Less: Goodwill impairment - - (1,376,736 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 205,704 $ 219,092 $ 187,753 Average total assets $ 37,540,787 $ 37,640,387 $ 42,768,714 Noninterest income (loss) to total revenue 12.39 % 160.58 % 11.53 % Adjusted noninterest income to adjusted total revenue 12.39 % 21.76 % 11.53 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.26 % 3.83 % 14.92 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets 2.20 % 2.31 % 1.78 %

