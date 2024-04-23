LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC):
Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) ("Banc of California"), the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Banc of California (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company recorded net earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders of $28.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, excluding the FDIC special assessment accrued for the first quarter, net earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders was $31.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share(1). This compares to a net loss of $492.9 million, or a loss of $4.55 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included pre-tax amounts of $442.4 million of losses on security sales relating to our balance sheet repositioning strategy, merger costs of $111.8 million, and an FDIC special assessment of $32.7 million.
First quarter highlights include:
- Net interest income increased by $88.1 million, or 58%, in the first quarter to $239.1 million, reflecting the benefits of our balance sheet repositioning which continued into the first quarter.
- Net interest margin of 2.78%, an increase of 109 basis points from 1.69% in the fourth quarter.
- The average total cost of deposits decreased by 28 basis points to 2.66% for the first quarter compared to 2.94% in the fourth quarter.
- Improved overall deposit mix, with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing over $59 million in the first quarter and the noninterest-bearing percentage of total deposits increasing from 26% at December 31, 2023 to 27% at March 31, 2024.
- Noninterest expenses declined by over $41 million to $210.5 million (excluding merger costs).
- High liquidity levels, with available on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity of $16.8 billion at March 31, 2024, which was 2.4 times greater than uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
- Allowance for credit losses of 1.26% at March 31, 2024, up from 1.22% at December 31, 2023, after a first quarter provision for credit losses of $10.0 million.
- Net charge-offs of $1.2 million, or 2 basis points of average loans and leases.
- Strong capital ratios well above the regulatory thresholds for "well capitalized" banks at March 31, 2024, including an estimated 16.43% Total risk-based capital ratio, 12.41% Tier 1 capital ratio, 10.12% CET1 capital ratio, and 9.14% Tier 1 leverage ratio.
- Book value per share increased to $17.18 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $15.07.
(1)
Non-GAAP measure; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures'
Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, "Our first full quarter results as a combined company reflect strong execution on the key initiatives that will lead to achieving the profitability targets we set for the fourth quarter of 2024. We began to realize the benefits of the balance sheet repositioning following the closing of the merger and generated a significantly higher level of net interest income and significantly lower operating expenses. Our deposit gathering engine generated an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits during the first quarter, which contributed to a lower average cost of deposits and the expansion in our net interest margin."
Mr. Wolff continued, "We are positioned with a strong balance sheet that has good levels of capital, liquidity, and loan loss reserves, and a stable loan portfolio. While remaining disciplined and conservative in new loan originations, core loans grew 4% annualized in the quarter, offset by runoff in our discontinued portfolio. We are benefitting from our market position, seeing good opportunities to bring over new banking relationships that provide both operating deposit accounts and high-quality loans. We remain on track with our initiatives to reduce both interest expense and operating expenses and expect to make steady progress as we move through the year toward our stated profitability targets."
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
|Summary Income Statement
2024
2023
2023
|(In thousands)
|Total interest income
$
488,750
$
467,240
$
517,788
|Total interest expense
249,602
316,189
238,516
|Net interest income
239,148
151,051
279,272
|Provision for credit losses
10,000
47,000
3,000
|(Loss) gain on sale of loans
(448
)
(3,526
)
2,962
|Loss on sale of securities
-
(442,413
)
-
|Other noninterest income
34,264
45,537
33,429
|Total noninterest income (loss)
33,816
(400,402
)
36,391
|Total revenue
272,964
(249,351
)
315,663
|Goodwill impairment
-
-
1,376,736
|Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
-
111,800
8,514
|Other noninterest expense
210,518
251,838
187,753
|Total noninterest expense
210,518
363,638
1,573,003
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
52,446
(659,989
)
(1,260,340
)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
14,310
(177,034
)
(64,916
)
|Net earnings (loss)
38,136
(482,955
)
(1,195,424
)
|Preferred stock dividends
9,947
9,947
9,947
|Net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders
$
28,189
$
(492,902
)
$
(1,205,371
)
Net Interest Income
Q1-2024 vs Q4-2023
Net interest income increased by $88.1 million, or 58.3%, to $239.1 million for the first quarter from $151.1 million for the fourth quarter due to lower borrowing balances and costs, higher asset yields that were driven by changes in the interest-earning asset mix, and lower deposit costs.
Average interest-earning assets decreased by $809.5 million to $34.6 billion for the first quarter due to the full quarter impact of our fourth quarter securities sales and lower cash balances, which were used to pay down higher-cost funding sources. The overall decline in average interest-earning assets was offset partially by the increase in average loans and leases during the first quarter due mostly to the full quarter impact of legacy Banc of California loans acquired in the fourth quarter. The net interest margin increased by 109 basis points to 2.78% for the first quarter compared to 1.69% for the fourth quarter due to the average yield on interest-earning assets increasing by 45 basis points, while the average total cost of funds decreased by 66 basis points, which was positively impacted by an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits.
The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 45 basis points to 5.68% for the first quarter from 5.23% in the fourth quarter due mainly to the change in the interest-earning asset mix. This was driven by the increase in the balance of average loans and leases as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 74% for the first quarter from 67% for the fourth quarter, the decrease in the balance of average investment securities as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 14% for the first quarter from 17% for the fourth quarter, and the decrease in the balance of average deposits in financial institutions as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 13% for the first quarter from 16% for the fourth quarter.
The average yield on loans and leases increased by 41 basis points to 6.23% for the first quarter from 5.82% for the fourth quarter as a result of higher discount accretion income and changes in portfolio mix and a full quarter benefit from the acquired loans and leases.
The average total cost of funds decreased by 66 basis points to 3.02% for the first quarter from 3.68% in the fourth quarter due mainly to decreases in higher-cost borrowings and interest-bearing deposits combined with an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 59 basis points to 3.92% for the first quarter from 4.51% in the fourth quarter. The average total cost of deposits decreased by 28 basis points to 2.66% for the first quarter compared to 2.94% in the fourth quarter. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $1.4 billion for the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter and average total deposits increased by $1.5 billion.
Provision For Credit Losses
Q1-2024 vs Q4-2023
The provision for credit losses was $10.0 million for the first quarter. The first quarter provision was driven by an increase in qualitative reserves related to loans secured by office properties and an increase in quantitative reserves due to an increase in nonaccrual and classified loans and leases. The provision for credit losses was $47.0 million for the fourth quarter and included an initial provision of $22.2 million for acquired legacy Banc of California non-PCD loans. Outside this initial provision, the fourth quarter's expense was driven by $13.2 million of net charge-offs and a need for increased quantitative reserves resulting from revising the economic forecast to reflect a 60% probability weighting on recessionary scenarios and updating expected prepayment speeds based on a high interest rate environment.
Noninterest Income
Q1-2024 vs Q4-2023
Noninterest income increased by $434.2 million to $33.8 million for the first quarter due almost entirely to a decrease in the loss on sale of securities of $442.4 million. As part of our balance sheet repositioning strategy, we sold $2.7 billion of legacy PacWest available-for-sale securities in the fourth quarter resulting in losses of $442.4 million. There were no securities sales in the first quarter of 2024.
Noninterest Expense
Q1-2024 vs Q4-2023
Noninterest expense decreased by $153.1 million to $210.5 million for the first quarter due mainly to fourth quarter acquisition, integration and reorganization costs of $111.8 million related to our merger with PacWest and a decrease in insurance and assessments expense of $39.6 million, which includes $32.7 million for the FDIC special assessment for the fourth quarter.
Income Taxes
Q1-2024 vs Q4-2023
Income tax expense of $14.3 million was recorded for the first quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 27.3% compared to a benefit of $177.0 million for the fourth quarter and an effective tax rate of 26.8%.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|Increase (Decrease)
|Selected Balance Sheet Items
2024
2023
2023
|CQ vs PQ
|CQ vs PYQ
|(In thousands)
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,085,228
$
5,377,576
$
6,680,136
$
(2,292,348
)
$
(3,594,908
)
|Securities available-for-sale
2,286,682
2,346,864
4,848,607
(60,182
)
(2,561,925
)
|Securities held-to-maturity
2,291,984
2,287,291
2,273,650
4,693
18,334
|Loan and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees
25,483,069
25,489,687
25,672,381
(6,618
)
(189,312
)
|Total assets
36,080,778
38,534,064
44,302,981
(2,453,286
)
(8,222,203
)
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
7,833,608
$
7,774,254
$
7,030,759
$
59,354
$
802,849
|Total deposits
28,892,407
30,401,769
28,187,561
(1,509,362
)
704,846
|Borrowings
2,139,498
2,911,322
11,881,712
(771,824
)
(9,742,214
)
|Total liabilities
32,679,344
35,143,299
41,531,504
(2,463,955
)
(8,852,160
)
|Total stockholders' equity
3,401,434
3,390,765
2,771,477
10,669
629,957
Securities
The balance of securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") remained consistent through the first quarter and totaled $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2024, HTM securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $175.6 million remaining from the balance established at the time of transfer on June 1, 2022.
Securities available-for-sale ("AFS") decreased by $60.2 million during the first quarter to $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024. AFS securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $265.3 million. These AFS unrealized net losses related primarily to changes in overall interest rates and spreads and the resulting impact on valuations.
Loans and Leases
The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan and lease portfolio held for investment, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Composition of Loans and Leases
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Real estate mortgage:
|Commercial
$
4,902,987
$
5,026,497
$
3,526,308
$
3,610,320
$
3,808,751
|Multi-family
6,124,404
6,025,179
5,279,659
5,304,544
5,523,320
|Other residential
4,949,371
5,060,309
5,228,524
5,373,178
6,075,540
|Total real estate mortgage
15,976,762
16,111,985
14,034,491
14,288,042
15,407,611
|Real estate construction and land:
|Commercial
775,364
759,585
465,266
415,997
910,327
|Residential
2,470,340
2,399,684
2,272,271
2,049,526
3,698,113
|Total real estate construction and land
3,245,704
3,159,269
2,737,537
2,465,523
4,608,440
|Total real estate
19,222,466
19,271,254
16,772,028
16,753,565
20,016,051
|Commercial:
|Asset-based
2,061,093
2,189,085
2,287,893
2,357,098
2,068,327
|Venture capital
1,513,641
1,446,362
1,464,160
1,723,476
2,058,237
|Other commercial
2,246,157
2,129,860
1,002,377
1,014,212
1,102,543
|Total commercial
5,820,891
5,765,307
4,754,430
5,094,786
5,229,107
|Consumer
439,712
453,126
394,488
409,859
427,223
|Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees
$
25,483,069
$
25,489,687
$
21,920,946
$
22,258,210
$
25,672,381
|Total unfunded loan commitments
$
5,482,672
$
5,578,907
$
5,289,221
$
5,845,375
$
9,776,789
|Composition as % of Total
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Loans and Leases
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Real estate mortgage:
|Commercial
19
%
20
%
16
%
16
%
15
%
|Multi-family
24
%
23
%
24
%
24
%
21
%
|Other residential
19
%
20
%
24
%
24
%
24
%
|Total real estate mortgage
62
%
63
%
64
%
64
%
60
%
|Real estate construction and land:
|Commercial
3
%
3
%
2
%
2
%
4
%
|Residential
10
%
9
%
10
%
9
%
14
%
|Total real estate construction and land
13
%
12
%
12
%
11
%
18
%
|Total real estate
75
%
75
%
76
%
75
%
78
%
|Commercial:
|Asset-based
8
%
9
%
10
%
11
%
8
%
|Venture capital
6
%
6
%
7
%
8
%
8
%
|Other commercial
9
%
8
%
5
%
4
%
4
%
|Total commercial
23
%
23
%
22
%
23
%
20
%
|Consumer
2
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
|Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, remained consistent through the first quarter and totaled $25.5 billion at March 31, 2024. Loan fundings were $141.7 million in the first quarter at a weighted-average interest rate of 8.31%.
Deposits and Client Investment Funds
The following table sets forth the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated:
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Composition of Deposits
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Noninterest-bearing checking
$
7,833,608
$
7,774,254
$
5,579,033
$
6,055,358
$
7,030,759
|Interest-bearing:
|Checking
7,836,097
7,808,764
7,038,808
7,112,807
5,360,622
|Money market
5,020,110
6,187,889
5,424,347
5,678,323
8,195,670
|Savings
2,016,398
1,997,989
1,441,700
897,277
671,918
|Time deposits:
|Non-brokered
2,761,836
3,139,270
3,038,005
2,725,265
2,502,914
|Brokered
3,424,358
3,493,603
4,076,788
5,428,053
4,425,678
|Total time deposits
6,186,194
6,632,873
7,114,793
8,153,318
6,928,592
|Total interest-bearing
21,058,799
22,627,515
21,019,648
21,841,725
21,156,802
|Total deposits
$
28,892,407
$
30,401,769
$
26,598,681
$
27,897,083
$
28,187,561
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Composition as % of Total Deposits
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Noninterest-bearing checking
27
%
26
%
21
%
22
%
25
%
|Interest-bearing:
|Checking
27
%
26
%
27
%
26
%
19
%
|Money market
17
%
20
%
20
%
20
%
29
%
|Savings
7
%
6
%
5
%
3
%
2
%
|Time deposits:
|Non-brokered
10
%
10
%
12
%
10
%
9
%
|Brokered
12
%
12
%
15
%
19
%
16
%
|Total time deposits
22
%
22
%
27
%
29
%
25
%
|Total interest-bearing
73
%
74
%
79
%
78
%
75
%
|Total deposits
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Total deposits decreased by $1.5 billion during the first quarter to $28.9 billion at March 31, 2024, due primarily to decreases of $1.2 billion in money market accounts and $377.4 million in non-brokered time deposits.
Noninterest-bearing checking totaled $7.83 billion and represented 27% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to $7.77 billion, or 26% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023.
Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $7.1 billion represented 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $7.0 billion or 23% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.
In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository corporate treasury solutions for select clients to invest excess liquidity. These alternative options include investments managed by BofCal Asset Management Inc. ("BAM"), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds were $0.6 billion as of December 31, 2023 and increased to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2024, of which $0.6 billion was managed by BAM.
Borrowings
Borrowings decreased by $771.8 million from $2.9 billion at December 31, 2023, to $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024 due primarily to the paydown of $1.1 billion of the Bank Term Funding Program balance, offset partially by $300 million in FHLB borrowings. We chose to extend the $1.5 billion remaining Bank Term Funding Program balance to March 2025 in order to have the flexibility to pay down or pay off the balance at our discretion as business needs dictate.
Equity
During the first quarter, total stockholders' equity increased by $10.7 million to $3.4 billion and tangible common equity(1) increased by $18.9 million to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase in total stockholders' equity for the first quarter resulted primarily from net earnings in the first quarter, offset partially by dividends declared and paid.
At March 31, 2024, book value per common share increased to $17.18, compared to $17.12 at December 31, 2023, and tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $15.07, compared to $14.96 at December 31, 2023.
(1)
Non-GAAP measures; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures'
CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Capital ratios remain strong with total risk-based capital at 16.43% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.14% at March 31, 2024.
The following table sets forth our regulatory capital ratios as of the dates indicated:
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Capital Ratios
2024 (1)
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Banc of California, Inc.
|Total risk-based capital ratio
16.43%
16.43%
17.83%
17.61%
14.21%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.41%
12.44%
13.84%
13.70%
11.15%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.12%
10.14%
11.23%
11.16%
9.21%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.14%
9.00%
8.65%
7.76%
8.33%
|Banc of California
|Total risk-based capital ratio
15.90%
15.75%
16.37%
16.07%
12.94%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.37%
13.27%
13.72%
13.48%
10.89%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
13.37%
13.27%
13.72%
13.48%
10.89%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.86%
9.62%
8.57%
7.62%
8.14%
|(1) Capital information for March 31, 2024 is preliminary.
At March 31, 2024, immediately available cash and cash equivalents were $2.9 billion, a decrease of $2.3 billion from December 31, 2023. Combined with total available borrowing capacity of $12.6 billion and unpledged AFS securities of $1.4 billion, total available liquidity was $16.8 billion at the end of the first quarter.
CREDIT QUALITY
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Asset Quality Information and Ratios
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Delinquent loans and leases held for investment:
|30 to 89 days delinquent
$
178,594
$
113,307
$
49,970
$
57,428
$
144,431
|90+ days delinquent
57,595
30,881
77,327
62,322
49,936
|Total delinquent loans and leases
$
236,189
$
144,188
$
127,297
$
119,750
$
194,367
|Total delinquent loans and leases to loans and leases held for investment
0.93
%
0.57
%
0.58
%
0.54
%
0.76
%
|Nonperforming assets, excluding loans held for sale:
|Nonaccrual loans and leases
$
145,981
$
62,527
$
125,396
$
104,886
$
87,124
|90+ days delinquent loans and still accruing
-
11,750
-
-
-
|Total nonperforming loans and leases ("NPLs")
145,981
74,277
125,396
104,886
87,124
|Foreclosed assets, net
12,488
7,394
6,829
8,426
2,135
|Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
$
158,469
$
81,671
$
132,225
$
113,312
$
89,259
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
291,503
$
281,687
$
222,297
$
219,234
$
210,055
|Allowance for loan and lease losses to NPLs
199.69
%
379.24
%
177.28
%
209.02
%
241.10
%
|NPLs to loans and leases held for investment
0.57
%
0.29
%
0.57
%
0.47
%
0.34
%
|NPAs to total assets
0.44
%
0.21
%
0.36
%
0.30
%
0.20
%
At March 31, 2024, total delinquent loans and leases were $236.2 million, compared to $144.2 million at December 31, 2023. The $92.0 million increase in total delinquent loans was due mostly to a $56.8 million increase in commercial real estate mortgage loans that were 30 to 89 days delinquent and a $35.1 million increase in other residential real estate mortgage loans that were 90 or more days delinquent. Total delinquent loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases increased to 0.93% at March 31, 2024, as compared to 0.57% at December 31, 2023.
At March 31, 2024, nonperforming assets were $158.5 million, or 0.44% of total assets, compared to $81.7 million, or 0.21% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023.
At March 31, 2024, nonperforming loans were $146.0 million, and included $66.7 million of CRE loans, $61.8 million of other residential loans (mostly Civic), $15.7 million of commercial and industrial loans, $1.0 million of multi-family loans, and $0.8 million of consumer loans. During the first quarter, nonperforming loans increased by $71.7 million due to additions of $90.9 million, offset partially by borrowers that became current of $12.8 million, payoffs and paydowns of $5.0 million, and net charge-offs of $1.4 million.
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases increased to 0.57% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.29% at December 31, 2023. Four CRE credits drove the majority of the increase to nonperforming loans during the period, which included 3 office properties and 1 retail property. Specific reserves were established for two office properties which contributed to the increase in the provision. The legacy Civic portfolio also contributed to the increase in both delinquencies and nonperforming loans. The nonperforming loan increase was driven mainly by the four CRE properties which represented 60% of the increase, Civic represented 29% of the increase, and SFR/consumer loans represented 7% of the increase.
At March 31, 2024, nonperforming assets included $12.5 million of other real estate owned, consisting entirely of single-family residences.
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
2024
2023
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL"):
|Balance at beginning of period
$
281,687
$
222,297
$
200,732
|Initial ALLL on acquired PCD loans
-
25,623
-
|Charge-offs
(5,014
)
(14,628
)
(10,397
)
|Recoveries
3,830
1,395
1,220
|Net charge-offs
(1,184
)
(13,233
)
(9,177
)
|Provision for loan losses
11,000
47,000
(1)
18,500
|Balance at end of period
$
291,503
$
281,687
$
210,055
|Reserve for unfunded loan commitments ("RUC"):
|Balance at beginning of period
$
29,571
$
29,571
$
91,071
|(Negative provision) provision for credit losses
(1,000
)
-
(15,500
)
|Balance at end of period
$
28,571
$
29,571
$
75,571
|Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - Loans:
|Balance at beginning of period
$
311,258
$
251,868
$
291,803
|Initial ALLL on acquired PCD loans
-
25,623
-
|Charge-offs
(5,014
)
(14,628
)
(10,397
)
|Recoveries
3,830
1,395
1,220
|Net charge-offs
(1,184
)
(13,233
)
(9,177
)
|Provision for credit losses
10,000
47,000
3,000
|Balance at end of period
$
320,074
$
311,258
$
285,626
|ALLL to loans and leases held for investment
1.14
%
1.11
%
0.82
%
|ACL to loans and leases held for investment
1.26
%
1.22
%
1.11
%
|ACL to NPLs
219.26
%
419.05
%
327.84
%
|ACL to NPAs
201.98
%
381.11
%
320.00
%
|Annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases
0.02
%
0.22
%
0.13
%
(1) Includes $22.2 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.
The allowance for credit losses, which includes the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $320.1 million, or 1.26% of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2024, compared to $311.3 million, or 1.22% of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2023. The $8.8 million increase in the allowance was due to a $10.0 million provision, offset partially by net charge-offs of $1.2 million. The ACL coverage of nonperforming loans was 219% at March 31, 2024 compared to 419% at December 31, 2023.
Net charge-offs were 0.02% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the first quarter, compared to 0.22% for the fourth quarter. The decrease in net charge-offs in the first quarter was due primarily to $5.3 million of charge-offs related to the transfer of Civic loans to held for sale in the fourth quarter.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 and referencing event code 1537279. A live audio webcast will also be available and the webcast link will be posted on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor. The slide presentation for the call will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website prior to the call. A replay of the call will be made available approximately one hour after the call has ended on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor or by dialing (877) 344-7529 and referencing event code 4374649.
About Banc of California, Inc.
Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with over $36 billion in assets and the parent company of Banc of California. Banc of California is one of the nation's premier relationship-based business banks, providing banking and treasury management services to small-, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. Banc of California is the third largest bank headquartered in California and offers a broad range of loan and deposit products and services through more than 90 full-service branches throughout California and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, as well as through regional offices nationwide. The bank also provides full-stack payment processing solutions through its subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies, and serves the Community Association Management industry nationwide with its technology-forward platform, SmartStreet. The bank is committed to its local communities by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support, affordable housing, and more. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or phrases such as "believe," "will," "should," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "plans," "strategy," or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by Banc of California, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, except as required by law.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, and the risk of recession or an economic downturn; (ii) changes in the interest rate environment, including the recent and potential future changes in the FRB benchmark rate, which could adversely affect our revenue and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, the realization of deferred tax assets, the availability and cost of capital and liquidity, and the impacts of continuing inflation; (iii) the credit risks of lending activities, which may be affected by deterioration in real estate markets and the financial condition of borrowers, and the operational risk of lending activities, including the effectiveness of our underwriting practices and the risk of fraud, any of which may lead to increased loan delinquencies, losses, and non-performing assets, and may result in our allowance for credit losses not being adequate; (iv) fluctuations in the demand for loans, and fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values in our market area; (v) the quality and composition of our securities portfolio; (vi) our ability to develop and maintain a strong core deposit base, including among our venture banking clients, or other low cost funding sources necessary to fund our activities particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment; (vii) the rapid withdrawal of a significant amount of demand deposits over a short period of time; (viii) the costs and effects of litigation; (ix) risks related to the Company's acquisitions, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; and our inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits; and in the case of our recent acquisition of PacWest Bancorp ("PacWest"), reputational risk, regulatory risk and potential adverse reactions of the Company's or PacWest's customers, suppliers, vendors, employees or other business partners; (x) results of examinations by regulatory authorities of the Company and the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, limit our business activities, restrict our ability to invest in certain assets, refrain from issuing an approval or non-objection to certain capital or other actions, increase our allowance for credit losses, result in write-downs of asset values, restrict our ability or that of our bank subsidiary to pay dividends, or impose fines, penalties or sanctions; (xi) legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business, including changes in tax laws and policies, accounting policies and practices, privacy laws, and regulatory capital or other rules; (xii) the risk that our enterprise risk management framework may not be effective in mitigating risk and reducing the potential for losses; (xiii) errors in estimates of the fair values of certain of our assets and liabilities, which may result in significant changes in valuation; (xiv) failures or security breaches with respect to the network, applications, vendors and computer systems on which we depend, including due to cybersecurity threats; (xv) our ability to attract and retain key members of our senior management team; (xvi) the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business; (xvii) the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general depositor and investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; (xviii) the possibility that our recorded goodwill could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital; (xix) our existing indebtedness, together with any future incurrence of additional indebtedness, could adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital and to meet our debt obligations; (xx) the risk that we may incur significant losses on future asset sales; and (xxi) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services and the other risks described in this press release and from time to time in other documents that we file with or furnish to the SEC.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
$
199,922
$
202,427
$
182,261
$
208,300
$
218,830
|Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions
2,885,306
5,175,149
5,887,406
6,489,847
6,461,306
|Total cash and cash equivalents
3,085,228
5,377,576
6,069,667
6,698,147
6,680,136
|Securities available-for-sale
2,286,682
2,346,864
4,487,172
4,708,519
4,848,607
|Securities held-to-maturity
2,291,984
2,287,291
2,282,586
2,278,202
2,273,650
|FRB and FHLB stock
129,314
126,346
17,250
17,250
147,150
|Total investment securities
4,707,980
4,760,501
6,787,008
7,003,971
7,269,407
|Loans held for sale
80,752
122,757
188,866
478,146
2,796,208
|Gross loans and leases held for investment
25,527,075
25,534,730
21,969,789
22,311,292
25,770,912
|Deferred fees, net
(44,006
)
(45,043
)
(48,843
)
(53,082
)
(98,531
)
|Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees
25,483,069
25,489,687
21,920,946
22,258,210
25,672,381
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
(291,503
)
(281,687
)
(222,297
)
(219,234
)
(210,055
)
|Total loans and leases held for investment, net
25,191,566
25,208,000
21,698,649
22,038,976
25,462,326
|Equipment leased to others under operating leases
339,925
344,325
352,330
380,022
399,972
|Premises and equipment, net
144,912
146,798
50,236
57,078
60,358
|Bank owned life insurance
341,806
339,643
207,946
206,812
207,402
|Goodwill
198,627
198,627
-
-
-
|Intangible assets, net
157,226
165,477
24,192
26,581
28,970
|Deferred tax asset, net
738,373
739,111
506,248
426,304
342,557
|Other assets
1,094,383
1,131,249
992,691
1,021,213
1,055,645
|Total assets
$
36,080,778
$
38,534,064
$
36,877,833
$
38,337,250
$
44,302,981
|LIABILITIES:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
7,833,608
$
7,774,254
$
5,579,033
$
6,055,358
$
7,030,759
|Interest-bearing deposits
21,058,799
22,627,515
21,019,648
21,841,725
21,156,802
|Total deposits
28,892,407
30,401,769
26,598,681
27,897,083
28,187,561
|Borrowings
2,139,498
2,911,322
6,294,525
6,357,338
11,881,712
|Subordinated debt
937,717
936,599
870,896
870,378
868,815
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
709,722
893,609
714,454
679,256
593,416
|Total liabilities
32,679,344
35,143,299
34,478,556
35,804,055
41,531,504
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock
498,516
498,516
498,516
498,516
498,516
|Common stock
1,583
1,577
1,231
1,233
1,232
|Class B non-voting common stock
5
5
-
-
-
|Non-voting common stock equivalents
101
108
-
-
-
|Additional paid-in-capital
3,827,777
3,840,974
2,798,611
2,799,357
2,792,536
|Retained (deficit) earnings
(490,112
)
(518,301
)
(25,399
)
7,892
215,253
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(436,436
)
(432,114
)
(873,682
)
(773,803
)
(736,060
)
|Total stockholders' equity
3,401,434
3,390,765
2,399,277
2,533,195
2,771,477
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
36,080,778
$
38,534,064
$
36,877,833
$
38,337,250
$
44,302,981
|Common shares outstanding (1)
169,013,629
168,959,063
78,806,969
78,939,024
78,988,424
(1) Common shares outstanding include non-voting common equivalents that are participating securities.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
2024
2023
2023
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest income:
|Loans and leases
$
395,511
$
346,308
$
430,685
|Investment securities
34,303
41,280
44,237
|Deposits in financial institutions
58,936
79,652
42,866
|Total interest income
488,750
467,240
517,788
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
194,807
207,760
155,892
|Borrowings
38,124
92,474
69,122
|Subordinated debt
16,671
15,955
13,502
|Total interest expense
249,602
316,189
238,516
|Net interest income
239,148
151,051
279,272
|Provision for credit losses
10,000
47,000
3,000
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
229,148
104,051
276,272
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
4,705
4,562
3,573
|Other commissions and fees
8,142
8,860
10,344
|Leased equipment income
11,716
12,369
13,857
|(Loss) gain on sale of loans and leases
(448
)
(3,526
)
2,962
|Loss on sale of securities
-
(442,413
)
-
|Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments
3,068
8,138
1,098
|Warrant income (loss)
178
(173
)
(333
)
|LOCOM HFS adjustment
330
3,175
-
|Other income
6,125
8,606
4,890
|Total noninterest income (loss)
33,816
(400,402
)
36,391
|Noninterest expense:
|Compensation
92,236
89,354
88,476
|Occupancy
17,968
15,925
15,067
|Information technology and data processing
15,418
13,099
12,979
|Other professional services
5,075
2,980
6,073
|Insurance and assessments
20,461
60,016
11,717
|Intangible asset amortization
8,404
4,230
2,411
|Leased equipment depreciation
7,520
7,447
9,375
|Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
-
111,800
8,514
|Customer related expense
30,919
45,826
24,005
|Loan expense
4,491
4,446
6,524
|Goodwill impairment
-
-
1,376,736
|Other expense
8,026
8,515
11,126
|Total noninterest expense
210,518
363,638
1,573,003
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
52,446
(659,989
)
(1,260,340
)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
14,310
(177,034
)
(64,916
)
|Net earnings (loss)
38,136
(482,955
)
(1,195,424
)
|Preferred stock dividends
9,947
9,947
9,947
|Net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders
$
28,189
$
(492,902
)
$
(1,205,371
)
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)
$
0.17
$
(4.55
)
$
(15.56
)
|Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding (1)
168,972
108,290
77,468
|(1) Common shares include non-voting common equivalents that are participating securities.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|Profitability and Other Ratios
2024
2023
2023
|Return on average assets ("ROAA")(1)
0.41%
(5.09)%
(11.34)%
|Adjusted ROAA (1)(2)
0.45%
(0.56)%
0.85%
|Return on average equity (1)
4.52%
(68.49)%
(121.24)%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
5.45%
(87.95)%
14.45%
|Dividend payout ratio (3)
58.82%
(2.42)%
(1.61)%
|Average yield on loans and leases (1)
6.23%
5.82%
6.14%
|Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
5.68%
5.23%
5.35%
|Average cost of interest-bearing deposits (1)
3.60%
3.80%
2.91%
|Average total cost of deposits (1)
2.66%
2.94%
1.98%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities (1)
3.92%
4.51%
3.47%
|Average total cost of funds (1)
3.02%
3.68%
2.54%
|Net interest spread
1.76%
0.72%
1.88%
|Net interest margin (1)
2.78%
1.69%
2.89%
|Noninterest income to total revenue (4)
12.39%
160.58%
11.53%
|Adjusted noninterest income to adjusted total revenue (2)(4)
12.39%
21.76%
11.53%
|Noninterest expense to average total assets (1)
2.26%
3.83%
14.92%
|Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets (1)(2)
2.20%
2.31%
1.78%
|Average loans and leases to average deposits
86.65%
84.34%
89.39%
|Average investment securities to average total assets
12.58%
16.01%
16.81%
|Average stockholders' equity to average total assets
9.03%
7.43%
9.35%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
(3) Ratio calculated by dividing dividends declared per common and equivalent share by basic earnings per common and equivalent share.
(4)Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE COST PAID
|(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Cost
|Balance
|Expense
|Cost
|Balance
|Expense
|Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|Loans and leases (1)(2)(3)
$
25,518,700
$
395,511
6.23%
$
23,608,246
$
346,308
5.82%
$
28,583,265
$
433,029
6.14%
|Investment securities
4,721,556
34,303
2.92%
6,024,737
41,280
2.72%
7,191,362
44,237
2.49%
|Deposits in financial institutions
4,374,968
58,936
5.42%
5,791,739
79,652
5.46%
3,682,228
42,866
4.72%
|Total interest-earning assets (1)
34,615,224
488,750
5.68%
35,424,722
467,240
5.23%
39,456,855
520,132
5.35%
|Other assets
2,925,563
2,215,665
3,311,859
|Total assets
$
37,540,787
$
37,640,387
$
42,768,714
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest checking
$
7,883,177
61,549
3.14%
$
7,296,234
60,743
3.30%
$
7,089,102
55,957
3.20%
|Money market
5,737,837
41,351
2.90%
5,758,074
44,279
3.05%
8,932,059
56,224
2.55%
|Savings
2,036,129
18,030
3.56%
1,696,222
16,446
3.85%
597,287
599
0.41%
|Time
6,108,321
73,877
4.86%
6,915,504
86,292
4.95%
5,123,955
43,112
3.41%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
21,765,464
194,807
3.60%
21,666,034
207,760
3.80%
21,742,403
155,892
2.91%
|Borrowings
2,892,406
38,124
5.30%
5,229,425
92,474
7.02%
5,289,429
69,122
5.30%
|Subordinated debt
937,005
16,671
7.16%
894,219
15,955
7.08%
867,637
13,502
6.31%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
25,594,875
249,602
3.92%
27,789,678
316,189
4.51%
27,899,469
238,516
3.47%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
7,685,027
6,326,511
10,233,434
|Other liabilities
870,273
726,414
637,124
|Total liabilities
34,150,175
34,842,603
38,770,027
|Stockholders' equity
3,390,612
2,797,784
3,998,687
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
37,540,787
$
37,640,387
$
42,768,714
|Net interest income (1)
$
239,148
$
151,051
$
281,616
|Net interest spread (1)
1.76%
0.72%
1.88%
|Net interest margin (1)
2.78%
1.69%
2.89%
|Total deposits (4)
$
29,450,491
$
194,807
2.66%
$
27,992,545
$
207,760
2.94%
$
31,975,837
$
155,892
1.98%
|Total funds (5)
$
33,279,902
$
249,602
3.02%
$
34,116,189
$
316,189
3.68%
$
38,132,903
$
238,516
2.54%
(1)
Tax equivalent.
(2)
Includes net loan discount accretion of $32.5 million and $15.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and net loan premium amortization of $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
(3)
Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.0 million, $0.0 million, and $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 related to tax-exempt income on loans.
The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4)
Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.
(5)
Total funds is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funds.
BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Under Item 10(e) of SEC Regulation S-K, public companies disclosing financial measures in filings with the SEC that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a statement of the reasons why the company's management believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition and results of operations and, to the extent material, a statement of the additional purposes, if any, for which the company's management uses the non-GAAP financial measure.
Tangible assets, tangible equity, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted noninterest income to adjusted total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets, adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per diluted common share, and adjusted return on average assets ("ROAA") constitute supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in its analysis of the Company's performance.
Tangible assets and tangible equity are calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total assets and total stockholders' equity. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting preferred stock, as applicable, from tangible equity. Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing net earnings available to common stockholders, after adjustment for amortization of intangible assets and goodwill impairment, by average tangible common equity. Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net earnings available to common stockholders, after adjustment for amortization of intangible assets, goodwill impairment, and any unusual one-time items, by average tangible common equity. Banking regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution.
Adjusted net earnings (loss) is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) by unusual, one-time items. ROAA is calculated by dividing annualized net earnings (loss) by average assets. Adjusted ROAA is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted net earnings (loss) by average assets.
Management believes the presentation of these financial measures adjusting the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results and operating performance of the Company. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
|Tangible Common Equity to
|Tangible Assets and Tangible
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Book Value Per Common Share
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Stockholders' equity
$
3,401,434
$
3,390,765
$
2,399,277
$
2,533,195
$
2,771,477
|Less: Preferred stock
498,516
498,516
498,516
498,516
498,516
|Total common equity
2,902,918
2,892,249
1,900,761
2,034,679
2,272,961
|Less: Goodwill and Intangible assets
355,853
364,104
24,192
26,581
28,970
|Tangible common equity
$
2,547,065
$
2,528,145
$
1,876,569
$
2,008,098
$
2,243,991
|Total assets
$
36,080,778
$
38,534,064
$
36,877,833
$
38,337,250
$
44,302,981
|Less: Goodwill and Intangible assets
355,853
364,104
24,192
26,581
28,970
|Tangible assets
$
35,724,925
$
38,169,960
$
36,853,641
$
38,310,669
$
44,274,011
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
9.43
%
8.80
%
6.51
%
6.61
%
6.26
%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.13
%
6.62
%
5.09
%
5.24
%
5.07
%
|Book value per common share (1)
$
17.18
$
17.12
$
24.12
$
25.78
$
28.78
|Tangible book value per common share (2)
$
15.07
$
14.96
$
23.81
$
25.44
$
28.41
|Common shares outstanding (3)
169,013,629
168,959,063
78,806,969
78,939,024
78,988,424
(1) Total common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
(3) Common shares outstanding include non-voting common equivalents that are participating securities.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
|Return on Average Tangible
|Three Months Ended
|Common Equity ("ROATCE")
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|and Adjusted ROATCE
2024
2023
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net earnings (loss)
$
38,136
$
(482,955
)
$
(1,195,424
)
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
$
52,446
$
(659,989
)
$
(1,260,340
)
|Add: Intangible asset amortization
8,404
4,230
2,411
|Add: Goodwill impairment
-
-
1,376,736
|Adjusted earnings (loss) before income taxes used for ROATCE
60,850
(655,759
)
118,807
|Adjusted income tax expense (1)
16,612
(175,743
)
33,741
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) for ROATCE
44,238
(480,016
)
85,066
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
9,947
9,947
9,947
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders for ROATCE
$
34,291
$
(489,963
)
$
75,119
|Adjusted earnings (loss) before income taxes used for ROATCE
$
60,850
$
(655,759
)
$
118,807
|Add: FDIC special assessment
4,814
32,746
-
|Add: Loss on sale of securities
-
442,413
-
|Add: Acquisition, integration, and reorganization costs
-
111,800
8,514
|Adjusted earnings (loss) before income taxes used for adjusted ROATCE
65,664
(68,800
)
127,321
|Adjusted income tax expense (1)
17,926
(18,438
)
36,159
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) for adjusted ROATCE
47,738
(50,362
)
91,162
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
9,947
9,947
9,947
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders for adjusted ROATCE
$
37,791
$
(60,309
)
$
81,215
|Average stockholders' equity
$
3,390,612
$
2,797,784
$
3,998,687
|Less: Average intangible assets
360,680
89,041
1,391,857
|Less: Average preferred stock
498,516
498,516
498,516
|Average tangible common equity
$
2,531,416
$
2,210,227
$
2,108,314
|Return on average equity (2)
4.52
%
(68.49
)%
(121.24
)%
|ROATCE (3)
5.45
%
(87.95
)%
14.45
%
|Adjusted ROATCE (4)
6.00
%
(10.83
)%
15.62
%
|(1) Effective tax rates of 27.3% and 26.8% used for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Adjusted effective tax rate of 28.4% used to normalize the effect of goodwill impairment for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
|(2) Annualized net earnings (loss) divided by average stockholders' equity.
|(3) Annualized adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders for ROATCE divided by average tangible common equity.
|(4) Annualized adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders for adjusted ROATCE divided by average tangible common equity.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
|Adjusted Net Earnings, Net Earnings
|Three Months Ended
|Available to Common and Equivalent
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|Stockholders, Diluted EPS, and ROAA
2024
2023
2023
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Net earnings (loss)
$
38,136
$
(482,955
)
$
(1,195,424
)
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
$
52,446
$
(659,989
)
$
(1,260,340
)
|Add: FDIC special assessment
4,814
32,746
-
|Add: Loss on sale of securities
-
442,413
-
|Add: Acquisition, integration, and reorganization costs
-
111,800
8,514
|Add: Goodwill impairment
-
-
1,376,736
|Adjusted (loss) earnings before income taxes
57,260
(73,030
)
124,910
|Adjusted income tax expense (1)
15,632
(19,572
)
35,474
|Adjusted net earnings (loss)
41,628
(53,458
)
89,436
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
(9,947
)
(9,947
)
(9,947
)
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders
$
31,681
$
(63,405
)
$
79,489
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
168,972
108,290
77,468
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.17
$
(4.55
)
$
(15.56
)
|Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share (2)
$
0.19
$
(0.59
)
$
1.03
|Average total assets
$
37,540,787
$
37,640,387
$
42,768,714
|Return on average assets ("ROAA") (3)
0.41
%
(5.09
)%
(11.34
)%
|Adjusted ROAA (4)
0.45
%
(0.56
)%
0.85
%
(1) Effective tax rates of 27.3% and 26.8% used for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Adjusted effective tax rate of 28.4% used to normalize the effect of goodwill impairment for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
(2) Adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders divided by weighted average common shares outstanding.
(3) Annualized net earnings (loss) divided by average assets.
(4) Annualized adjusted net earnings (loss) divided by average assets.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
|Adjusted Noninterest Income to
|Three Months Ended
|Adjusted Total Revenue and Adjusted
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
2024
2023
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net interest income
$
239,148
$
151,051
$
279,272
|Noninterest income (loss)
33,816
(400,402
)
36,391
|Total revenue
$
272,964
$
(249,351
)
$
315,663
|Noninterest income (loss)
$
33,816
$
(400,402
)
$
36,391
|Add: Loss on sale of securities
-
442,413
-
|Adjusted noninterest income
33,816
42,011
36,391
|Net interest income
239,148
151,051
279,272
|Adjusted total revenue
$
272,964
$
193,062
$
315,663
|Noninterest expense
$
210,518
$
363,638
$
1,573,003
|Less: FDIC special assessment
(4,814
)
(32,746
)
-
|Less: Acquisition, integration, and reorganization costs
-
(111,800
)
(8,514
)
|Less: Goodwill impairment
-
-
(1,376,736
)
|Adjusted noninterest expense
$
205,704
$
219,092
$
187,753
|Average total assets
$
37,540,787
$
37,640,387
$
42,768,714
|Noninterest income (loss) to total revenue
12.39
%
160.58
%
11.53
%
|Adjusted noninterest income to adjusted total revenue
12.39
%
21.76
%
11.53
%
|Noninterest expense to average total assets
2.26
%
3.83
%
14.92
%
|Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets
2.20
%
2.31
%
1.78
%
