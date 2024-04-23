SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Syndicate Bio as First Liquid Biopsy Customer in Africa

Syndicate Bio to implement new liquid biopsy offering to advance cancer diagnostics throughout Africa

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Nigeria -based Syndicate Bio has signed on to implement MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM . Syndicate Bio is the first lab in Africa to adopt the MSK-ACCESS® assay via the SOPHiA DDM Platform, and the first company to make comprehensive genomic profiling and liquid biopsy widely available to patients throughout the entire continent. The implementation of this new technology will further existing work from SOPHiA GENETICS, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), and Syndicate Bio to advance health equity on a global scale.

There are roughly 1 million new cancer patients each year in Africa and currently, comprehensive genomic profiling and liquid biopsy testing options are not widely available. This means that patients are forced to forego this testing or travel out of continent for these testing options. Syndicate Bio's implementation of this new offering will provide cutting-edge liquid biopsy testing to many of these patients and will help progress the company's goal of advancing genomics and precision medicine in an area of the world that has been historically underserved in these areas.

"Partnering with SOPHiA Genetics to bring MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM to our lab is a monumental step in accelerating the cancer treatment and research landscape across Africa, beginning in Nigeria. Next-generation sequencing technologies in oncology and liquid biopsy, which this collaboration enables, hold the potential for creating a leapfrogging opportunity in the oncology treatment and research landscape in Africa," said Abasi Ene-Obong, PhD., Founder, Syndicate Bio. "Through this collaboration, we aim to enable the widespread application of precision medicine in oncology across Africa, and thus contributing to the improvement of patient outcomes across the African continent. We believe our scientific expertise, combined with AI-enabled technologies and data-driven solutions enabled by SOPHiA GENETICS, presents a unique opportunity to fundamentally transform the journey of cancer patients through non-invasive cancer analysis, predictive genetic testing, and effective precision medicine."

Syndicate Bio is driving genomics and precision medicine initiatives across the world's most diverse regions through large-scale partnerships with governments, industry, and other stakeholders. Through its work, Syndicate Bio is making local impact while accelerating drug discovery and development. By focusing on Africa, Syndicate Bio is poised to make a significant impact, starting with Nigeria, by introducing its pioneering clinical oncology offerings in an underserved region. Through this endeavor, Syndicate Bio aims to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment for African patients. This initiative not only facilitates local next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing and liquid biopsy testing but also extends access to clinical trial participation, empowering patients and healthcare providers alike.

MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM is a decentralized version of a highly validated ctDNA test developed by MSK that involves the deep sequencing of 146 key cancer-associated genes, and will augment Syndicate Bio's tumor profiling capabilities, allowing them to utilize a small blood sample to generate a comprehensive report in an efficient and expedited time frame. The use of liquid biopsy is less invasive than traditional biopsy, and can help simplify patient monitoring, whilst driving the uptake of precision medicine. The offering combines the sophisticated analytics, state-of-the-art algorithms, and decentralized, cloud-based offerings of the SOPHiA DDM Platform, with the scientific and clinical expertise of MSK in cancer genomics to provide a best-in-class liquid biopsy solution.

"In our mission to democratize data-driven medicine, our decentralized global network and unique set of partnerships enable us to help reach underserved populations, just as those that are served by Syndicate Bio," said Philippe Menu, MD, PhD., Chief Medical Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS . "By implementing this solution, Syndicate Bio will make a measurable impact throughout Africa, while also helping to generate an unparalleled and comprehensive dataset and provide invaluable insights and knowledge to shape the future of global healthcare."

In late 2023, SOPHiA GENETICS and MSK announced they are working in partnership with AstraZeneca to bring the world-class MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM testing solution to countries and regions around the globe, including underserved areas where access to testing remains scarce.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to unlock insights to deliver world-class care to patients across the globe. It is the creator of SOPHiA DDM, a platform that analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions.? For more information, visit?SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM is a product in development and may not be available for sale. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

MSK Disclosure:

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) has institutional financial interests related to SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

About Syndicate Bio

Syndicate Bio is a platform biotech driving genomics and precision medicine initiatives across the world's most diverse regions. Syndicate Bio uses large-scale partnerships with governments, industry, and other stakeholders to drive local precision medicine impact and accelerate drug discovery and development.

