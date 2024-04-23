9fin Limited: 9fin grows leadership team with VP Content promotion

9fin has bolstered its senior leadership team with an internal promotion for a newly created VP Content position



The promotion demonstrates the strong bench of leadership talent at 9fin and will ensure the company's content offering continues to be best in class

The company continues to expand with open roles in its US and UK offices

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin (https://9fin.com/), a news and analytics platform for debt capital markets, has announced the promotion of Will Caiger-Smith to VP Content, as the business continues to scale rapidly across Europe and the US.

Will was previously 9fin's US Managing Editor. In his new VP Content role, he joins Jen Speirs, who was promoted to VP Operations last year, in the company's growing leadership team.

Both VP positions have global mandates and demonstrate 9fin's continued investment in people and its commitment to rapidly progressing talented leaders within the business.

As VP Content, Will directs all news and analytics across the editorial, credit, legal and ESG teams. The promotion comes as 9fin has expanded from its core leveraged finance coverage into private credit, distressed debt, and structured credit (CLOs) across Europe and the US. These new verticals further the company's mission to be the #1 provider of data, news and analytics globally across debt capital markets.

Will continues to report directly to 9fin's CEO and co-founder Steven Hunter.

Will Caiger-Smith commented:

"I joined 9fin because I believed the company and its founders had the vision and technology to build the comprehensive debt intelligence platform the market needs," said Will. "In my two and a half years at this company, that belief has only intensified. I'm delighted to be driving forward the content side of the business."

Steven Hunter, CEO and co-founder of 9fin, said:

"I've been incredibly impressed by Will's contributions to scaling 9fin in just a couple of years. He opened and scaled our US office from scratch and has built a world-class team. I am delighted to see him promoted into a new expanded role and join Jen as part of our VP level leadership. I am excited to work with them both to take 9fin to the next level"

About 9fin

9fin is the faster, smarter way to find intelligence on leveraged credit. Our AI-powered data and analytics platform centralises everything that's needed to analyse a credit or win a mandate in one place, helping subscribers win business, outperform their peers, and save time. 9fin is trusted by the largest asset managers in the world, leading law firms and advisers in debt capital markets, and nine of the top 10 investment banks.

