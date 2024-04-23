Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AH1J | ISIN: DK0060726743 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YE
Frankfurt
23.04.24
09:59 Uhr
96,80 Euro
+1,60
+1,68 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIVOLI A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIVOLI A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2024 | 10:54
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tivoli A/S: Interim Report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2024

The Supervisory Board of Tivoli A/S has adopted the Interim Report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2024.

Tivoli opened the summer season on 22 March, which is earlier than last year when the season opened 31 March. This affects the results for the period 1 January - 31 March 2024 in outline:

  • A revenue of DKK 90.4 million compared to DKK 61.8 million last year (+46%).
  • An EBITDA of DKK -84.2 million compared to DKK -96.7 million last year.
  • A profit before tax of DKK -112.4 million compared to DKK -126.1 million last year.
  • An attendance figure of 221,000 visitors compared to 47,000 last year (+470%).


"Tivoli continues the positive development we saw in 2023. The first quarter of 2024 is shaping up to a result equivalent to the expected, with better attendance figures and financial results than the same period in 2023. We enter the summer season with optimism and a wide range of attractive offers for Tivoli's guests, who can look forward to a summer with a remarkably strong cultural program" says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.

Outlook for 2024 (unchanged)
Tivoli has had a good start to the year, with the summer season starting on 22 March. Last year, Easter was in April, which is why the first quarter of 2024 naturally has a greater level of activity than the same period the year before. Tivoli maintains the latest announced expectations, which means a revenue of around DKK 1,200 million and profit before tax of around DKK 110 million.

Best regards

Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch
Chairman CEO


Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.