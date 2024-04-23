Third Point Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23



Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/02/2025

(the "Company")

23 April 2024

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Further to the 2024 Redemption Offer Circular published on 9 April 2024, the Board announces the appointments of Dimitri Goulandris and Liad Meidar as independent non-executive directors to the Company, effective immediately.

The Company makes disclosures in accordance with LR 9.6.13(1) as follows:

Dimitri Goulandris' current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the last five years are noted below:

Current directorships - none to declare

Past directorships - Game Digital Plc, resigned in October 2019

Liad Meidar's current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the last five years are noted below:

Current directorships - none to declare

Past directorships - DX (Group) PLC, resigned in October 2022

The Company confirms that there are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6).

Both directors will be put forward for election with the other directors at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 28 May 2024.

