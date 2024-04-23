Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
23.04.24
10:18 Uhr
19,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.04.2024 | 13:00
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

Third Point Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23


Third Point Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/02/2025
(the "Company")

23 April 2024

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Further to the 2024 Redemption Offer Circular published on 9 April 2024, the Board announces the appointments of Dimitri Goulandris and Liad Meidar as independent non-executive directors to the Company, effective immediately.

The Company makes disclosures in accordance with LR 9.6.13(1) as follows:

Dimitri Goulandris' current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the last five years are noted below:

Current directorships - none to declare

Past directorships - Game Digital Plc, resigned in October 2019

Liad Meidar's current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the last five years are noted below:

Current directorships - none to declare

Past directorships - DX (Group) PLC, resigned in October 2022

The Company confirms that there are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6).

Both directors will be put forward for election with the other directors at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 28 May 2024.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.