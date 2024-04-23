Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has commenced a 10-hole Geoprobe drill program at the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project ("Columbus" or the "Project"), located near Tonopah, Nevada.

Drilling will focus on a substantial sub-surface 5 by 10-kilometre (<1 ohm-metre) brine target identified by the interpretation of significant geophysical data and 3D modeling. The low-impact and low-cost Geoprobe drilling, ideal for near-surface analysis, has been designed to collect both sediment and water samples from surface to depths exceeding 30 metres ("m") (100 foot target depth). Data from this initial program is expected to provide additional stratigraphic and geochemical data that will further inform the Company's geological model, while targeting lithium, boron and potassium concentrations from the shallowest brine generation layer within the primary target area (see Figure 1). The program is expected to take approximately 10 days to complete with Cascade Drilling LP as the selected contractor (see Image 1 and press release dated March 27, 2024).

"This is an exciting step for the Company as we have commenced our first phase of drilling at Columbus," commented Canter CEO Joness Lang. "The Geoprobe drilling will test a shallow subset of the favourable stratigraphic units at Columbus, and we are keen to see results from this highly conductive layer of the basin in an area that has very limited geochemical results to-date."

Geoprobe drilling is a highly effective approach to hydrologic and geological assessments using advanced drilling technology that enables precise and versatile subsurface sampling. This program offers significant advantages over traditional drilling methods for shallow subsurface testing, including faster data collection and the ability to perform a variety of sampling techniques. The Company's primary goal of this program is to obtain a range of water samples within the upper 30 m interval; however, sediment samples will also be collected as part of the campaign.





Figure 1: Plan view highlighting <0.5 ohm-metre HSAMT anomaly, geochemical surface sampling results and planned Geoprobe locations (black) positioned along pre-existing N-S and E-W roads.

Image 1: Cascade Drilling LP arriving at Columbus with Geoprobe drill

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm P.Geo, Director and Technical Advisor of Canter Resources, a Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA and the Beaver Creek Lithium Property in Montana, USA. The Company is completing Phase I exploration and drilling at Columbus to test a highly prospective lithium-brine target and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the domestic clean energy supply chain in North America.

For further information contact:

Joness Lang

Chief Executive Officer

Canter Resources Corp.

jlang@canterresources.com

For investor inquiries contact:

Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.

Tel: 604.908.1695

investors@canterresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

