Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") and FlightPath International ("FPI") have re-engaged in a collaborative effort under the new Star structure this mid-January 2024.

FlightPath EVP, Jonathan Kordich immediately deployed on January 28, 2024 to Abuja, Nigeria, on the invite by the Minister of Aviation and Aero Space ("MAA") under the New Administration of Nigeria, for review of the previous developments in establishing a Western Standard Airline Training Centre with multiple state-of-the-art Full Level IV Flight Simulators for Commercial Airline Pilot and Engineering Training, with a project investment of over $70M USD. Additionally, the Training Centre is planned to have a 5-Star Hotel Complex associated with the property.

These developments have been leveraged by FPI to introduce the Star ISMS Technology to the new MAA. Follow up meetings were requested by the MAA to include the Permanent Secretary, Director General Nigerian Civil Aviation Authorities, Commissioner Accident Investigation Board of Nigeria, and various Governors and Senators of multiple Nigerian States.

This Nigerian Ministry of Aviation has expressed a tangible interest in procuring the requirements to Mandate the Star-ISMS for the Nigerian Commercial Airlines and Helicopter Operators. Additionally, Star is currently assessing the requirements for establishing Manufacturing of the Star-ISMS under a Division of Star in Nigeria.

These Star/FPI activities have generated additional interest within the Nigerian Presidential Amnesty Program ("PAP") under the leadership of the Governor of Delta State, to implement Generative AI in Hospital aftercare, Oil & Gas, Mining, along with supply of Rural Utilities Electrical Power to "Blacked out" communities.

Additional interests have been generated with introductory meetings with respect to Star technologies to the Ambassador of Canada, Ambassador of South Africa, Ambassador of Ghana, Ambassador of Angola, Ambassador of Serbia and the Ambassador of Ireland.

Captain Jonathan Kordich currently remains in Nigeria with the continued support of Star and FPI.

About Star Navigation Systems - www.star-navigation.com

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division (Military and Defence) designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that Star expects or anticipates may occur in the future.

When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "projects", "will", "believes", "intends" "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of Star's management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance or achievements of Star or the industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release include statements regarding; growth and future prospects of our business; our perceptions of the industry and markets in which we operate and anticipated trends in such markets; expectations regarding the operation of our app; and our future revenues.

Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute on our business plan, increase visibility amongst consumers and convert users to revenue producing subscribers and the success of the business of our partners. Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved.

Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and Star undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

NEITHER CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

