Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has signed a new franchisee agreement in Ontario, specifically for the Greater Toronto Area for its Heal Wellness brand, a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant. The signing of this new franchisee is the 25th signed franchise agreement for Heal in the last 14 months and 14th for Ontario.

"This specific real estate location marks our first deal in an enclosed mall setting for the Heal Wellness brand. We're excited to utilize our extensive real estate network as we work to secure another great location for our franchisee. As we scout for sites that align with the demographic preferences of our customer base, we eagerly anticipate broadening our reach to diverse locations through our accelerated growth model for the Heal Wellness brand."

"As our Heal Wellness franchise program continues to draw in franchisees from all over the country, we're seeing a direct correlation between the swift growth of our franchise initiative and the beneficial influence it's having on our brands. The recent addition of Heal's 25th franchise, coupled with the rapid progress our area developers have been able to achieve, clearly indicates that this brand is taking flight. With our presence expanding not only in Ontario but also throughout Alberta and British Columbia, Heal is steadily gaining recognition as a growth brand," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer.

"We look forward to continuing to execute on our franchising model as we accelerate our growth organically with our current brands and inorganically through accretive M&A. The rapid expansion of the Heal Wellness brand is a prime example of our ability to execute. As free cash flow increases from the brand, we anticipate accelerating our corporate store development schedule with supplemental growth coming from our franchise program."

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was created out of a passion and mission to serve quick, fresh wellness foods that power and support a busy, active lifestyle. Currently, we are pleased to offer a wide variety of smoothie bowls, smoothies, and delicious breakfast waffles. We are proud to highlight that every superfood ingredient in the Heal Wellness menu is carefully selected with the intention of fueling the body with a reduced ecological.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

