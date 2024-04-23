Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.04.2024
WKN: A2DYPC | ISIN: US0213691035
Altair Engineering Kicks Off Season Five of the Future Says Podcast

Covering an array of topics and trends, podcast's fifth season features guests from, McKinsey & Co., Hyatt, Nokia, John Deere, EY, and more.

TROY, Mich., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has launched season five of the Future Says podcast with the first episode now available on all leading podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, Amazon Music/Audible, and Podcast Addict.

Altair launched season five of the Future Says podcast, available on all leading podcast platforms. The fifth season explores how advanced technologies like AI, data analytics, and high-performance computing are reshaping the ways we live and work.

The fifth season of Future Says features guests from some of the world's largest organizations - such as McKinsey & Co., Hyatt, Nokia, John Deere, etc. - alongside guests from exciting startups like Carbon Origins, Strella Biotech, and Notus Labs. From automotive, heavy industry, and hospitality to athletic performance, food waste and beyond, season five explores how advanced technology like artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC) is reshaping the ways we live and work.

New episodes and recap articles from Future Says season five will debut biweekly. In addition to finding episodes on the world's most popular podcast platforms, audiences can also watch all Future Says interviews and get season updates via the Future Says web page and Altair's YouTube channel.

To learn more about Future Says, visit https://altair.com/future-says or click here to view all Future Says episodes on YouTube. Click the links below to listen and subscribe to the Future Says podcast on the following podcast platforms:

  • Spotify
  • Apple Podcasts
  • YouTube Music
  • Amazon Music/Audible
  • Podcast Addict

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.769.2658

+1 212.871.3927

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Charlotte Hartmann


+49 7031 6208 0


emea-newsroom@altair.com




Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393527/Altair_Season_5_Future_Says_Podcast.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-kicks-off-season-five-of-the-future-says-podcast-302123439.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
