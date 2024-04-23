Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Acquires Global QMS, Inc., Expanding Life Sciences & Healthcare Segment into New Markets

Acquisition supports critical client workflow and reporting needs with proprietary SaaS platform, automating regulatory report authoring and compliance across manufacturing operations, supply chain and quality management

LONDON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced that it has acquired Global QMS, Inc., known as Global Q, a provider of cloud-based solutions that enable life sciences clients to automate regulatory reporting and compliance management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Global Q supports leading pharma, medtech and biotech companies by providing comprehensive access to linked and standardized workflow-ready data via its SaaS platform, Optiqs360 Digital. The platform includes MediGPT - WorkCenter and MediGPT - IntelliWriter, solutions that provide clients with interconnected data visibility and common user interfaces, across internal and external sources of record. The tools support the complex workflows and reporting needs of clinical, regulatory, product lifecycle and quality management professionals, significantly streamlining annual product reviews, medical device reports and supply chain insights.

Clarivate brings together connected data, deep expertise and intelligence solutions to empower life sciences and healthcare companies to deliver safe, effective and commercially successful treatments to patients faster. The acquisition of Global Q bolsters a robust integrated platform of life science intelligence solutions from pre-clinical and clinical offerings and further expands Clarivate capabilities in manufacturing and supply chain management to include regulatory report authoring and compliance management. The workflow and reporting capabilities of Global Q complement the Clarivate Cortellis Generics Intelligence solution for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) tracking. The addition of these cloud-based solutions will serve to embed Clarivate into critical client workflows and enable the expansion of Clarivate services into new markets.

Henry Levy, President, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, said: "Clarivate continues to explore, develop and integrate next-generation workflow automation software that streamlines and digitizes manual workflows. The acquisition of Global Q builds on our strategy to deliver solutions that empower our clients to advance treatments that improve patient lives. The combined expertise, data and technologies of Clarivate and Global Q will help to address the client need for connected data to support complex analyses and evidence-based decisions in the life sciences."

Mitch Hayes, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Global QMS, Inc., said: "The acquisition of Global Q by Clarivate reinforces our joint missions to help global organizations obtain profound insights and efficiencies in bringing life-saving therapies to their patients worldwide. The combined business will further the vision of putting contextually aware intelligence directly into our customers' workflows and facilitating their daily tasks in ways never before possible."

Life sciences professionals responsible for new product development, manufacturing and regulatory compliance are looking to connect the dots across multiple data points to accelerate their treatment and prevention efforts and realize better patient health outcomes. Harmonized and connected data sources can address the industry need for content authoring automation spanning multiple systems and workflows. The acquisition of Global Q enables Clarivate to seamlessly tap into the digital thread market, allowing for proprietary data and insights gleaned from Clarivate solutions to frictionlessly be integrated into customer workflows.

Following the successful acquisition and integration of companies, including Decision Resources Group (DRG), Bioinfogate, Patient Connect, Dialog (part of ProQuest) and IP from MotionHall, the acquisition of Global Q further demonstrates the continuing investment by Clarivate in high-value data, analytics and innovative technology paired with deep subject matter and technical expertise within its Life Sciences and Healthcare segment.

As a trusted partner in shaping the future of healthcare, Clarivate proactively addresses industry demands through intelligence platforms that connect data and use AI and advanced analytics to revolutionize patient engagement, overcome access barriers and fulfill unmet needs. The complementary solutions of Clarivate and Global Q will better position the company in a market that favors innovative tech-enabled providers with end-to-end capabilities and unique market-leading data sets.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit? www.clarivate.com

About Global QMS, Inc.

Global QMS, Inc., known as Global Q, is a provider of a cloud-based intelligent workflow platform that gives our customers an interconnected workspace that allows them to have a composite view of all their product data ("digital threads"), including internal R&D, post market, regulatory, manufacturing, and others, as well as external feeds and real-world data.

