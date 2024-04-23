Anzeige
23.04.2024 | 13:10
On AS Eco Baltia bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on April 23, 2024 decided to admit to trading AS Eco Baltia bonds
on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of April 25, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS Eco Baltia                 
Issuer's short name      ECO                      
Securities ISIN code      LV0000860138                  
Securities maturity date    02.11.2026                   
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000                   
Number of listed securities  10 000                     
Issue size           EUR 10 000 000                 
Fixed annual coupon rate    9.00%                     
Coupon payments        Two times a year, on every May 2 and November 2
Orderbook short name      ECOB090026FA                  



AS Eco Baltia Company Description is available in the announcement here.

The Certified Adviser of AS Eco Baltia is ZAB Cobalt SIA until first trading
day. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
