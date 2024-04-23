On AS Eco Baltia bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on April 23, 2024 decided to admit to trading AS Eco Baltia bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of April 25, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS Eco Baltia Issuer's short name ECO Securities ISIN code LV0000860138 Securities maturity date 02.11.2026 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 10 000 Issue size EUR 10 000 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 9.00% Coupon payments Two times a year, on every May 2 and November 2 Orderbook short name ECOB090026FA AS Eco Baltia Company Description is available in the announcement here. The Certified Adviser of AS Eco Baltia is ZAB Cobalt SIA until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.