Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Aros Bostadsutveckling AB (publ) changes name to Besqab AB (publ)

Commencing April 24, 2024, Aros Bostadsutveckling AB (publ)will change company name, to Besqab AB (publ). ISIN Code will not change. Old company name: Aros Bostadsutveckling AB (publ) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- New company name: Besqab AB (publ) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Old short name ordinary shares AROS -------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name ordinary shares: BESQAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code for ordinary shares: SE0010547786 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Old short name preference shares AROS PREF B ------------------------------------------------------- New short name preference shares: BESQAB PREF B ------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code for ordinary shares: SE0015195706 ------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For further information, please call Carnegie Investment Bank AB on +46 73 856 42 65.