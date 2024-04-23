Supply network visualization capabilities enable greater due diligence for companies and proactive identification of potential risks

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announces the launch of Supply Network Discovery at Connect Europe 2024, its flagship international customer conference. A leader in supply collaboration solutions with the most extensive, connected supply network, e2open continues to innovate to help brand owners discover what is unknown suppliers in sub-tiers of their supply networks that may be the source of compliance or supply assurance risk.

Higher levels of scrutiny into product origins and the intricate processes involved in manufacturing and bringing products to market are driving increasing government regulations that require more extensive compliance from brand owners and manufacturers. This calls for companies to intensify their efforts to tighten controls, enhance visibility across their operations, and present a cohesive picture of a product's journey-from its inception in the field or factory to its final destination at the customer's doorstep. This transparency is essential for building trust and helping consumers make informed choices.

Discover, map, trace, and assess multiple tiers of suppliers

The e2open Supply Network Discovery application and its supply collaboration platform help brand owners and their supply partners share the strategic information necessary to get components, raw materials, and products where they are needed most and avoid risk of disruptions. These new capabilities give brand owners multi-tier supply relationship mapping and traceability, structured engagement to perform due diligence, and partner impact assessment capabilities to improve understanding and compliance across expansive supply networks.

"Today, sub-tier ecosystems are where companies win or lose the race. Without complete visibility into all suppliers across the multi-tiered supply network, businesses are at risk of shortages, transportation delays, lost sales, fines, and reputational damage," said Pawan Joshi, EVP, products and strategy at e2open. "When the brand owner maps out their supply network, they uncover opportunities and risks that can impact their compliance and supply assurance. Our launch of Supply Network Discovery is another step forward in e2open's continuous innovation to create a complete and clear picture of our customers' expansive global supply ecosystem, driving compliance and collaboration across all tiers of partners. We are excited to offer a robust, connected solution to what has historically been an industry blind spot a blind spot businesses can no longer afford to ignore."

Expose supply risk early

With e2open Supply Network Discovery, brands can expose supply risk early based on an accurate representation of a company's extended supply chain, illustrating the connections, locations, and relationships between suppliers based on the goods and services they provide to their upstream and downstream partners. This level of detail exposes the relationships that connect suppliers based on the actual item, part, component, material, and/or ingredient, and where each is used in a Bill of Material (BOM). This level of collaboration provides a single version of the truth across all departments: procurement, compliance, and supplier management, as well as the partners in the extended ecosystem, allowing them to make better-informed, more holistic, and proactive decisions.

