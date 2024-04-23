PV Cycle Belgium says it collected and processed 404 tons of solar panels for recycling during the first quarter of this year. It notes that the number of solar panels it has collected over the last five years has more than quadrupled. PV Cycle Belgium, an organization responsible for collecting and recycling solar panels in Belgium, brought in a record amount in the first quarter of this year. The total amounted to 404 tons, equivalent to approximately 18,500 solar panels. To put the figures in perspective, PV Cycle Belgium says it collected 658 tons throughout 2023. The organization said the ...

