Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO to be Granted Patent for CAD 3D Model Part Assembly & Segmentation

Company Expanding its Portfolio of AI Patents for 3D Modeling and CAD

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has informed of their decision to issue a patent for its technology to assemble and segment parts for 3D CAD files so that each 3D part can be textured individually. This technology is currently having success and being used on the Toggle3D.ai Platform. This is another patent which the Company believes is pivotal to Nextech3D.ai's artificial intelligence technology stack as it builds a moat around its 3D model making for ecommerce business with industry expertise and intellectual property; which includes its GPT AI powered 3D model generation. This patent approval reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D-AI & GPT patents and solutions.

USPTO has sent a letter to the company stating that the patent will be issued. Web reference for the patent APPLICATION NO.: 17/707,917

TITLE: THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL ASSEMBLY

Previous Patents Issued and Approved:

April 2024: THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION FROM TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) IMAGES

In December 2023, Nextech3D.ai announced the grant of a patent by USPTO for 3D model generation from Computer Aided Design (CAD) data.



Link to the patent online at USPTO site: patent # 11823328

See a list below of the Patent Portfolio across Nextech3D.ai's group of companies:

Company Patent Date Filed? Status / Issued NEXTECH THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION FROM TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) IMAGES - covers core AI algorithms for creating 3D models automatically from 2D photos and is the core of Threedy tech? July 2022 issued April 2, 2024 NEXTECH EFFICIENT CREATION OF 3D MODEL AND APPLICATION - covers the virtual assembly line concept that helps scale 3D content creation from 2D photos? March 2022 Pending NEXTECH MATERIAL ESTIMATION FOR 3D MODELING AND APPLICATION - covers the AI/ML techniques for creating 3D textures and materials automatically from 2D reference photos? March 2022 Pending NEXTECH AUTOMATICALLY EXTRACTING TILEABLE UNITS FROM IMAGES - describes a method for compressing large textures with regular patterns to significantly reduce the size of the texture files? March 2022 Pending NEXTECH AUTOMATIC BACKGROUND REMOVAL FOR HUMAN TELEPRESENCE - covers the technologies built into our HoloX app to create holograms without requiring a green screen May 2023 Pending NEXTECH THREEDIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION?? FROM CAD DATA - covers core artificial??? intelligence algorithms?? for creating 3D models?? automatically from 2D?? photos? March 2022? Issued ARWAY GENERATING 3D DIGITAL TWIN FROM PROPERTY FLOORPLAN IMAGES FOR NAVIGATION SYSTEMS - covers the framework for generating a virtual representation of a floorplan from floorplan images, in accordance with some embodiments. March 2023 Pending ARWAY DEVICE LOCALIZATION BASED ON TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) REFERENCE IMAGES - covers integration of visual markers, such as QR codes or other identifiable 2D objects in the physical environment, with an online map database. June 2023 Pending

TOGGLE / NEXTECH GENERATIVE AI FOR 3D MODEL CREATION FROM 2D PHOTOS USING STABLE DIFFUSION WITH DEFORMABLE TEMPLATE CONDITIONING - creating 3D models from 2D reference photos, either as a whole, or part-by-part by evolving differentiable, deformable templates to convert into 3D parts, conditioned on one or more reference photos of the part. March 2023 Provisional filed

Recent News

Nextech3D.ai Announces Formation of AI Incubator and AI Acquisition & Development Division With Potential 2024 IPO Spin Out

Nextech3D.ai Establishes New Business Unit Led by Former META Executive, Targeting Jewelry Industry with GPT AI CAD-3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs

Nextech3D.ai Expands AI Tech Team and Doubles Office Space As Demand Increases For GPT AI Platform and 3D Model Production In Hyderabad, India

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Nextech3D.ai Lands $1.8 Million 3D Modeling Deal with NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million in 2023 Revenue, Growth Up +56% Preliminary Unaudited Results

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology Company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent Company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public Company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai

View the original press release on accesswire.com