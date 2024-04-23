Christina Blocker: Elevate Black Wellness Spearheads Transformative Movement With Inaugural Black Wellness Week

Groundbreaking Initiative Garners Statewide Support, Empowering Black Communities and Dismantling Barriers to Holistic Well-Being

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Elevate Black Wellness, a groundbreaking organization dedicated to uplifting and empowering Black communities in Washington state, is proud to announce the resounding success of the inaugural Black Wellness Week, held from April 15-19, 2024. The week-long celebration, co-advocated for by Elevate Black Wellness Co-Founders Keith and Christina Blocker, was officially proclaimed by Governor Jay Inslee and recognized by numerous cities and counties across the state.



Elevate Black Wellness Receives City of Tacoma Proclamation for Inaugural Black Wellness Week

Co-founders of Elevate Black Wellness, Keith and Christina Blocker, proudly hold the City of Tacoma's official proclamation recognizing the inaugural Black Wellness Week.

In addition to the Governor's proclamation, Black Wellness Week was celebrated through proclamations issued by the cities of Bremerton, Des Moines, Everett, Federal Way, Lakewood, Olympia, University Place, Tukwila, and Tacoma, as well as King County and Snohomish County. Organizations throughout Washington state hosted events in honor of Black Wellness Week, showcasing the power of community collaboration in promoting health equity.

"The inaugural Black Wellness Week marks a significant milestone in our mission to uplift and empower Black communities through holistic wellness," said Keith Blocker, Co-Founder of Elevate Black Wellness. "We are thrilled to see organizations throughout the state hosting events in celebration of Black Wellness Week, demonstrating the power of community collaboration in promoting health equity," added Christina Blocker, Co-founder of Elevate Black Wellness.

Since its founding in 2023, Elevate Black Wellness has made a tangible impact on the lives of Black Washingtonians, distributing over 60,200+ health and wellness resources and providing crucial support through initiatives like the microgrants program. The organization has achieved an impressive digital reach of over 24,000 individuals, reflecting its commitment to serving a diverse range of target audiences within Black communities.

Elevate Black Wellness remains dedicated to promoting holistic wellness across the interconnected dimensions of physical, mental, spiritual, and economic health. By offering culturally relevant programs and resources that address the unique challenges faced by Black individuals and families, the organization is driving a powerful movement that celebrates Black joy, healing, and resilience.

"The success of Black Wellness Week and the ongoing work of Elevate Black Wellness would not be possible without the support and engagement of our community partners," the Blockers noted. "We invite individuals and organizations to join us in this transformative movement to create lasting change."

To learn more about Elevate Black Wellness, get involved, or support the organization's mission to dismantle systemic barriers and foster resilience in Black communities, please visit www.elevateblackwellness.com.

###

Contact Information

Christina Blocker

Co-Founder of Elevate Black Wellness

christina@elevateblackwellness.com

253-319-3003

SOURCE: Elevate Black Wellness

View the original press release on newswire.com.