Lakewood, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) will be participating in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, which will take place on May 15, 2024 at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Ezra Beyman, CEO, will be presenting on May 15th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the Reliance Global Group Inc. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Reliance Global Group Inc.

Reliance Global Group is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company's business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, whilst reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company's business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail "brick and mortar" insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products. Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

Crescendo Communications, LLC

1 212 671 1020

RELI@crescendo-ir.com

About EF Hutton LLC

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

Source: Reliance Global Group Inc.

SOURCE: EF Hutton