New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - DealFlow Events is proud to announce the 5th Annual Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference, scheduled for June 20, 2024, at the prestigious Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York. This year's conference will bring together investors, entrepreneurs, and financiers to explore the latest trends in the equity capital markets industry.

The 2024 Conference expands its focus on online deal-marketing tactics, providing attendees with insights from experts on deal structures, fees and expenses, and the continuously evolving regulatory landscape. This year's conference will touch upon a range of topics, including an overview of the current environment for raising capital through Reg A and Crowdfunding deals, why Crowdfunding has been an attractive fundraising avenue when venture debt and business loans have not been an option, how to determine whether to pursue a Reg A or Crowdfunding campaign, and how to increase the visibility and marketing of a Reg A and Crowdfunding offering in the current financial climate.

Both of these options offer the potential for a faster capital raise at far lower expense than a traditional IPO. Register now while seats are still available. This event routinely reaches capacity. We look forward to seeing you soon at The Westchester Country Club.

Equity capital markets have become an attractive source of growth capital, especially as debt financing has become more expensive. Entrepreneurs are increasingly turning to equity crowdfunding to access capital, matching their needs with investors seeking growth opportunities. Introduced through the 2012 JOBS Act, Regulation A+ (Reg A+) funding has become one of the fastest-growing funding mechanisms for emerging companies. Reg A+ permits companies to raise up to $75 million annually through the sale of securities to both accredited and non-accredited investors, democratizing access to potential returns.

From 2021-2022, Reg A+ issuers raised $1.8 billion through a variety of offerings. While accessing this funding avenue has historically been complex, companies that navigate the regulatory process and execute solid marketing campaigns have raised significant capital while avoiding many pitfalls associated with traditional capital-raising tools.

The 5th Annual Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference aims to provide prospective corporate issuers and financiers with a venue to come together to navigate the regulatory hurdles and obstacles associated with these capital raise methods.

Executives of private companies considering a Reg A or Crowdfunding campaign may be eligible for a free ticket to the conference. Learn more here.

With over 21 years of experience and having hosted more than 200 conferences, seminars, and webcasts on various financial topics, DealFlow Events is uniquely prepared to deliver actionable information at the 5th Annual Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference. This is the largest annual conference of its kind, bringing together a broad array of online investment platforms, brokers, legal and financial advisors, investors, and other dealmakers in the space. The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference has historically been a must-attend event for hundreds of private and public companies seeking to raise capital.

