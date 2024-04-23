Trane Technologies: Trane Honored With Environment + Energy Leader Award for Energy Innovation

Leading energy services provider's collaboration with State of New Mexico secures top honors

DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator - has received the Top Project of the Year Award for Energy Innovation in the 2024 Environment + Energy Leader (E+E Leader) Award program for its decarbonization-focused program with the State of New Mexico.

Trane played a crucial role in helping the State of New Mexico achieve their emissions reduction and resiliency goals through a comprehensive program supporting the modernization of state-owned buildings and implementing renewable infrastructure. Using its expertise in both facilities and energy, Trane implemented innovative solutions to help enhance comfort, reduce energy consumption and support the state's climate action plans.

The program involved upgrading HVAC systems to ultra-efficient models and implementing smart building controls. Additionally, Trane incorporated renewable distributed energy resources-- including rooftop solar installations -- to generate clean, renewable energy. These measures not only improved the comfort of staff and visitors but also contributed to the state's economic and environmental goals.

Trane has enjoyed a 30+-year collaboration with the state, making them a natural and trusted choice for this project. Utilizing Trane's services, the state was able to address deferred maintenance costs, reduce emissions and create more sustainable and resilient building infrastructure.

"When the project was announced May of 2022, it was New Mexico's largest renewable energy project at the time," said Andy Merrill, vice president, Energy Services at Trane Technologies. "We are proud to have played an important part in helping the State reach its 2050 net-zero carbon emissions goal. We are equally delighted that our innovative collaboration has earned a place on the E+E Leader list."

Get more details about the winning project on trane.com: The State of New Mexico's "State Buildings Green Energy Project"

