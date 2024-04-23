NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Embracer: Asmodee Group (133/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Embracer Group AB (Embracer Group) published on April 22, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Embracer has decided to proceed with the preparation for a share distribution of Asmodee Group, creating a new, independent, publicly traded company Asmodee Group is planned to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The share distribution and listing are expected to take place within 12 months. The conditions and detailed time plan are yet to be determined. Provided that the General Meeting approves the proposed share distribution, and regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards and futures in Embracer Group (EMBRAC), according to one of the alternatives. For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1214851