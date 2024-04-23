ThinkSono Ltd: ThinkSono Releases Real-Time DVT AI Training Solution for Butterfly Network's Handheld Ultrasound Devices

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / ThinkSono, a pioneering provider of AI-driven medical imaging solutions, is proud to announce the release of ThinkSono AI Training, a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) training application developed through a Butterfly Garden partnership with Butterfly Network, Inc. ("Butterfly") (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care with the power of portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology and intuitive software.





ThinkSono AI Training Platform

ThinkSono AI Training Platform with Butterfly iQ Ultrasound Device.





ThinkSono AI Training (iOS App) is now featured on the Butterfly Garden AI Marketplace. Effective today, existing Butterfly customers using iOS products can purchase and download the ThinkSono AI Training App from the Apple App Store to start their DVT point-of-care ultrasound training journey. The app is currently accessible in the United States, Canada, Israel, India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Europe.**

The ThinkSono AI Training app is a cutting-edge platform that leverages artificial intelligence to enhance point-of-care ultrasound training. The software enables any student or clinician to learn how to perform a compression ultrasound scan for the detection of deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Medical professionals will gain access to ThinkSono's advanced AI algorithms within an app that is directly compatible with Butterfly's handheld ultrasound probes. This seamless integration empowers students and clinicians to improve their ultrasound training using real-time AI, and ultimately improve their skills to enhance patient care. ThinkSono AI Training will be available to support the training of all students and medical professionals with a Butterfly iQ/iQ+/iQ3 - a customer base totaling over 145,000 users.

"ThinkSono is dedicated to leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to transform ultrasound training," said Fouad Al Noor, CEO of ThinkSono. "By partnering with Butterfly Network, we are extending the reach of our AI Training solution to students, clinicians and healthcare providers worldwide, enabling them to harness the full potential of AI in ultrasound imaging and help overcome the barriers to handheld ultrasound adoption."

The Butterfly Garden AI Marketplace serves as a hub for healthcare professionals to discover, and deploy AI applications seamlessly within Butterfly Network's ecosystem. By integrating the ThinkSono AI Training solution into the Butterfly Garden, clinicians can easily find, download and deploy AI algorithms tailored to their specific needs and specialties.

"The launch of ThinkSono's AI Training App is an exciting milestone, marking the first Butterfly Garden application to launch commercially," said Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Business Development Officer, Butterfly Network. "We're proud to partner with ThinkSono on this AI Training Solution that will play an important role in reducing barriers to ultrasound adoption and utilization by educating and empowering more users with the confidence to leverage Butterfly for DVT assessment."

The public release of the ThinkSono AI Training solution via the Butterfly Garden marks a significant milestone in the advancement of AI-driven medical training. Medical Schools, healthcare providers and individual clinicians can now leverage state-of-the-art AI algorithms, which seamlessly connect with Butterfly's handheld ultrasound devices, revolutionizing the way ultrasound is taught and proficiency gained for this immensely powerful technology.

About ThinkSono:

ThinkSono is a leading provider of AI-driven medical imaging solutions, dedicated to transforming ultrasound interpretation and diagnosis through artificial intelligence. By harnessing the power of advanced AI algorithms, ThinkSono empowers healthcare providers to enhance their training and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

About Butterfly Network:

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network is a digital health company with a mission is to democratize medical imaging by making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly created the world's first handheld single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, Butterfly iQ. The company has continued to innovate, leveraging the benefits of Moore's Law, to launch its second generation Butterfly iQ+ in 2020, and a third generation iQ3 out in 2024 or 2025 depending on the country - each with increased processing power and performance enhancements. The disruptive technology has been recognized by TIME's Best Inventions, Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, and MedTech Breakthrough Awards, among other accolades. With its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip technology, intelligent software, and educational offerings, Butterfly is paving the way to mass adoption of ultrasound for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. Butterfly devices are commercially available to trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.

For media inquiries, please contact:

hello@thinksono.com

Butterfly Network Media:

Liz Learned Snyder, Head of Communications & PR

media@butterflynetinc.com

** ThinkSono currently supports the following European countries: United Kingdom (UK), Ireland, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and Sweden.

Regulatory information:

ThinkSono AI Training is for training purposes only and not used for diagnosis or any clinical decision making. It is not FDA or CE marked as it is not a medical device. ThinkSono AI Training is only available on iOS with Butterfly Devices.

More information is found here: https://thinksono.com/ultrasoundtraining

Note that ThinkSono Guidance is a separate product that is not FDA approved, but does have a Class IIb CE mark under EU MDR. However, it is not yet available for Butterfly Network customers. Please refer to https://thinksono.com/faq or email hello@thinksono.com for more information.

