Innit, Inc: Innit Unveils Validators for Personalized Food Intelligence, Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Innit®, a groundbreaking innovator in personalized food intelligence, today unveiled its FoodLM Validators which use expert nutrition, health, and culinary algorithms to fact-check generative AI results. Innit also announced that its platform including FoodLM Validators is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling trusted AI services for grocery retailers, brands, and health providers.

FoodLM Validators

Innit Validators provide "safety rails" for generative AI across food and health.

The Innit Platform enables clients to integrate powerful personalized food and wellness modules into their existing digital properties, or deploy selected modules as a turnkey digital companion to provide everyday assistance for healthy eating.

Generative AI has opened up incredible new use cases and opportunities. In the case of AI-generated meal plans, this opens a critical question: "Will it taste good?" In a recent study, Innit found that 16% of AI-generated recipes have one or more serious flaws, potentially leading to dinner disasters.

Innit's new Taste Validator, a specialized Large Language Model (LLM) tailored for culinary expertise, can analyze AI-generated recipes to create 5-star ratings on taste, texture, and consistency, along with detailed reviews including expert cooking tips. In a majority of cases, Innit ratings are within 0.5 stars of human reviews. Innit Validators for nutrition, allergies, and dietary guidelines provide additional "safety rails" for accuracy and safety.

Innit's food intelligence platform provides guidance, personalization, and expert validation across food, retail, and health experiences. Built upon a decade of scientific research and technological innovation, the Innit platform offers a robust suite of over 25 customizable modules and AI validators: from personalized recipes to intelligent meal plans, and from glucose monitoring to insightful reporting, enabling clients to easily add advanced services for their customers.

"Bringing Innit's food intelligence platform to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Innit can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Innit is leveraging Vertex AI APIs and Google Cloud's security and privacy capabilities and has worked closely with Google Cloud to integrate its FoodLM platform. Additionally, Innit's Validator architecture integrates with a wide variety of LLM and AI systems, ensuring customer choice and relevance as new models emerge.

"We've been building AI-powered solutions in food since 2014, and we know generative AI will be transformative, but only if it can be trusted," said Stathis Mytilinaios, CTO and COO of Innit. "Validators can be a game-changer for retailers, brands, health providers, and culinary creators who want to deploy AI, but urgently need to protect their brand and customers."

Taste Validator Beta is available immediately on Google Cloud Marketplace. Visit https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/innit-public/innit-foodlm

About Innit

Innit is a leading innovator in personalized food intelligence, providing actionable assistance across the entire food journey. With 40 patents granted worldwide, Innit has gained recognition for its expertise and commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions. The Innit platform has been successfully deployed with top retailers, brands, appliance manufacturers, healthcare providers, and technology partners across North America and Europe. Visit www.innit.com for more information.

