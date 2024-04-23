Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Hires Tom Morford as Director of National Sales

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that it hired industry veteran Thomas Morford as its Director of National Sales to support its continued growth and enhance its presence in key national markets and other territories. Mr. Morford's new position is effective immediately.

"As Director of National Sales, Tom will play a crucial role in recruiting, leading, and supporting new Twin Vee dealers in all new territories," says Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "Additionally, he will be a key resource for our current dealer network as he works with them to provide training, sales advice, and marketing strategies. Tom has a strong background in recreational marine sales, which gives him a fundamental understanding of the challenges and opportunities in our industry. His experience with sales allows him to hit the ground running and continue the momentum Twin Vee has achieved over the years."

Mr. Morford believes that joining Twin Vee is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the Company's tradition of excellence in the marine industry. "Joining Twin Vee is not just about aligning with a brand; it's about embracing a legacy of innovation and quality that resonates deeply with my own experiences, values and aspirations," explains Morford. "I'm honored to be a part of Twin Vee and I look forward to contributing my skills and experience to help propel the Company forward."

Thomas Morford joins Twin Vee with 22 years of experience in the marine industry. Mr. Morford was the regional sales manager for Iconic Marine Group where he actively recruited and worked with Fountain, Donzi, and Baja boat dealers across the country. He also worked as the regional sales manager for the Marquis Larson Boat Group, the Monterrey Boat Company, and Wellcraft Marine. In addition to sales, Mr. Morford founded Northern Maine Electronics in 2008, an e-commerce marine electronics business that boasted up to $18.6 million in sales annually. In 2019, he was director of e-commerce and special projects at The Samarian Group LLC Venture Capital and was responsible for overseeing and managing the e-commerce portions of all Samarian Group companies. Mr. Morford is also the owner and operator of Sport Fish Yacht Services, LLC, a private yacht management and service company, for the past 16 years.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding supporting the Company's continuing growth and enhancing its presence in key national markets and other territories and the expected contribution of Mr. Morford. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, Mr. Morford's ability to continue the momentum the Company has achieved over the years, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

