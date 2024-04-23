Vizzia Technologies White Paper Explores $14 Billion Nursing Efficiency Problem

Research in Collaboration With Georgia State University Lewis College of Nursing

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Vizzia Technologies, an industry-leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, has released an academic research white paper that addresses the estimated $14 billion per year in lost productivity by nurses searching for medical equipment.

Vizzia collaborated with Georgia State University (GSU), one of the leading research universities in the nation. Its Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions conducted an extensive peer-reviewed research project on the applications of RTLS to improve healthcare delivery.

The following findings were published by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS):

Nurses waste up to 60 minutes per shift searching for medical equipment.

Hospitals are losing $14 billion per year in lost clinical staff productivity.

RTLS technology can elevate nursing efficiency and improve patient care.

Nurse safety is enhanced with RTLS for Staff Duress and Handy Hygiene.

A complimentary copy of the Nursing Technology White Paper is available (HERE).

Cedric Truss, D.H.A, MSHI, CPHIMS, Chair, GSU Department of Health Sciences, remarked, "We appreciate the collaboration with Vizzia, and their support of our Health Informatics programs, and eagerly anticipate further collaboration and continued growth of our partnership."

RTLS Panel Conversation at Georgia State University

GSU is hosting a panel to discuss RTLS and other technologies that are improving nursing and patient care, in conjunction with the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Digital Health Society.

Speakers include clinical leaders from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory Healthcare, Grady Health System and Piedmont Healthcare. The event is open to the public and includes a tour of GSU's new advanced nursing simulation center.

The event is Friday, May 10, 2024, in Atlanta; information and registration (HERE).

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia Technologies delivers real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for several of the largest hospitals and health systems in America. Its innovative InVIEW? software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility, empowering hospitals to enhance efficiencies and patient care. Visit the website and follow on LinkedIn for more information.

