Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - Red Cloud Financial Services is excited to be hosting a virtual silver showcase on April 25 at 1pmET / 10amPT.





Tune in live on Red Cloud's YouTube channel, RCTV, to learn about the buying opportunity for the precious metal.

Expect to hear macro commentary from VP, Mining Analyst, Taylor Combaluzier - plus junior mining silver names including Kootenay Silver, Reyna Silver, Silver North Resources, Silver Viper Minerals, and Andean Precious Metals.

The metal has been flirting with $30 for the first time in multiple years, and some experts think this is just the start.

Volatility has picked up in the precious metals market with geopolitical risk at the forefront of the news cycle, this, coupled with sticky inflation, and the increase in global demand - silver should be top of mind for investors.

You won't want to miss this opportunity to hear about the landscape, plus company fundamentals.

To watch the live event, subscribe to Red Cloud's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@RedCloudTV.

Access to the replay will be available following the showcase.

For information on Red Cloud Securities silver company coverage, subscribe to the Red Cloud Research portal at www.redcloudresearch.com.

Or to speak with an investment advisor about any of the issuers, email info@redcloudsecurities.com.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services