Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an engagement letter with Manhattan based McKim & Company LLC (McKim & Co.) pursuant to which McKim & Co. will provide development and strategic advisory services in regard to US capital markets.

The engagement letter covers a variety of potential transactions, and states that McKim & Company LLC will provide financial advisory services to the Company, where necessary, in exchange for success-based compensation payable in the event that Railtown successfully completes one or more transactions during the term of the engagement.

The engagement is effective immediately, unless terminated by either Railtown or McKim & Company LLC, for an initial term of 6 months and includes standard indemnity and confidentiality provisions.

About McKim & Company. LLC

McKim & Company's mission is to provide the highest quality financial and managerial advice to emerging growth companies while assuring our commitment to total internal teamwork and company-wide support in emphasizing and realizing the needs of our clients.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown is a developer of an Application General Intelligence Platform designed to allow software developers to extract much deeper knowledge about their application and team. The Company's platform preforms a variety of functions from understanding the root cause of every issue at the earliest stage of the pipeline, to knowledge around the history of all documentation, builds, deployments, assigned tasks, engineering performance and velocity to preforming tasks ranging from automated progress reports to ticket generation. The platform continually learns and provides actionable knowledge for every stakeholder in the company from the developers all the way up to c-level management. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace. To learn more, visit railtown.ai.

