Andy Walsky Recognized in CRN UK's Inaugural EMEA and APAC Channel Chiefs list

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that Andy Walsky, ExaGrid's VP of EMEA APAC Sales, been recognized in CRN UK's inaugural EMEA and APAC Channel Chiefs list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240423563701/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

This list is the first EMEA- and APAC-focused edition of CRN UK's sister publication CRN's annual Channel Chiefs list. The channel executives spotlighted on this list understand the increasingly strategic role their channel partners play and are developing go-to-market plans and creating partner programs that help partners meet those challenges.

"I am honored to be named in this first regional Channel Chief list alongside other channel leaders in the industry, and grateful to CRN UK for its coverage of the EMEA and APAC regions," said Andy Walsky.

This follows the recent announcement of ExaGrid's Reseller Partner Program being awarded with a 5-Star Rating in the2024 CRN Partner Program Guide, highlighting ExaGrid's commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

"ExaGrid continues to expand globally with customers located in more than 80 countries. 48% of our business is now done outside the United States, with continued growth in the EMEA and APAC regions in 2024," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We are focused on establishing more channel partnerships in each region and pleased to be recognized as channel leaders by CRN."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240423563701/en/

Contacts:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com