Rubedo Life Sciences, a biotechnology company specializing in cellular senescence and anti-aging research, announced today a multi-year strategic partnership with German multinational beauty company Beiersdorf AG to develop innovative skin care products that address the effects of cellular aging. Beiersdorf additionally joins Rubedo as a strategic investor, having participated in its recent Series A financing round through its Oscar Paul Corporate Venture Capital Fund.

The partnership between Rubedo and Beiersdorf revolves around the exploration of novel compounds derived from Rubedo's extensive research programs, specifically targeting cellular senescence. Senescent cells accumulate with age and may contribute to age-related skin changes and pathologies. These compounds will be sourced from Rubedo's topical dermatology program, which have senolytic and anti-inflammatory properties.

As part of the partnership, Beiersdorf will conduct in vitro and in silico studies, and will conduct rigorous assessments of the identified compounds from Rubedo. The collaborative effort will culminate in in vivo human studies, aimed at validating the efficacy of the selected compounds in cosmetic skin care formulations. Rubedo shall be eligible to receive milestones and royalty payments.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Beiersdorf, a recognized global leader in the cosmetics and skin care industry to develop new products that address skin aging," said Marco Quarta, CEO of Rubedo Life Sciences. "For over 140 years, Beiersdorf has been a worldwide leader in skin care with global brands like NIVEA, Eucerin, and La Prairie. By combining Rubedo's expertise in cellular senescence with Beiersdorf's complementary expertise in skin care innovation, this partnership may revolutionize the landscape of skin care products, offering consumers new solutions that treat cellular aging for healthy and youthful-looking skin."

"Our mission is to define the future of skincare through breakthrough innovation," commented Beiersdorf CEO Vincent Warnery. "By partnering with Rubedo and combining cutting-edge expertise from both sides, we aim to redefine the standards in anti-age skincare."

Rubedo's innovative approach to compound development, coupled with Beiersdorf's leading global brand platforms, is poised to set new standards in anti-aging skin care and develop new solutions for the multibillion face care market.

About Rubedo Life Sciences

Rubedo Life Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of innovative therapies engineered to target cells which drive chronic age-related diseases. Our proprietary ALEMBIC drug discovery platform has engineered novel first-in-class small molecules designed to selectively target senescent cells, which play a key role in the progression of pulmonary, dermatological, oncological, neurodegenerative, fibrotic and other chronic disorders. The Rubedo leadership team is composed of industry leaders and early pioneers in chemistry, technology, and life sciences, with expertise in drug development and commercialization from both large pharma and leading biotech companies. The company is based in Sunnyvale, CA. For additional information, visit www.rubedolife.com.

About Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf has stood for innovative, high-quality skin care products as well as pioneering skin research for more than 140 years. Leading international brands such as NIVEA, the world's no. 1 skin care brand*, Eucerin (dermocosmetics), La Prairie (selective cosmetics), and Hansaplast/Elastoplast (plasters and wound care) are cherished by millions of people around the world day after day. Renowned brands such as Aquaphor, Coppertone, Chantecaille, Labello, 8x4, atrix, Hidrofugal, Maestro, and Florena round off our extensive portfolio in the Consumer Business Segment. Through the wholly owned affiliate tesa SE, Beiersdorf is also a globally leading manufacturer of technical adhesive tapes and provides self-adhesive solutions to industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

The Hamburg-based company generated sales of €9.5 billion as well as an operating result (EBIT) of €1.3 billion in fiscal year 2023. Beiersdorf has more than 21,000 employees worldwide, who are connected by shared core values, a strong corporate culture, and the Beiersdorf purpose Care Beyond Skin. With its business strategy, the company pursues a multi-year investment program focusing on competitive, sustainable growth. The program is consistent with the ambitious sustainability agenda, with which Beiersdorf is generating clear added value for consumers, society, and the environment.

Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA by umbrella brand name in the categories Body Care, Face Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2022.

