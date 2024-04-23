Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.04.2024 | 14:06
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Angel Yeast Brings International Students To Experience Yichang Black Tea At Dafengkou Tea Plantation

YICHANG, China, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SH600298), the world's leading yeast and biotech company, has organized a trip to explore Yichang tea for international students of China Three Gorges University. The students from 12 countries visited the Dafengkou Tea Plantation, a strategic partner of Yicha Group, to experience the tea picking, making, and brewing process and extend cultural exchanges through the mutual passion for tea.

Bridging Cultures Through The Art Of Tea

In 2022, China's traditional tea-making was added to the intangible cultural heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Tea, a globally popular healthy drink, is also a culture that conveys inclusiveness. Angel Yeast is committed to promoting diverse and creative cultures using the profound tea heritage as the bridge of cultural exchanges as well as for the purposes of promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The traditional Chinese tea processing techniques include the picking of tea leaves, manual processing, drinking, and sharing of tea. The international students had an immersive experience at the tea plantation and learned about the history and development of Yichang tea.

"Angel Yeast knows very well that tea is one of the ways people connect with nature and we hope to introduce the Chinese tea culture and heritages to people from around the world. Yichang is one of the main places of origin for Yi Black Tea, one of China's three traditional black teas, and Dafengkou Tea Plantation is an ecological tea production base with an area of 873 acres, it produces premium tea following the high-quality European standards," said Wang Xishan vice president of Angel Yeast.

Ghizlane Bilfqih from Morocco showed everyone the brewing process of Moroccan mint tea using the Yichang tea leaves, steeping not only tea but the different cultures all in one cup.

"The journey not only showcased the exquisite flavors of the tea but also unveiled the universal language of hospitality and camaraderie. Immersed in the sights, sounds, and aromas of Yichang, I discovered the true essence of cultural exchange - an enriching experience that transcends borders and leaves an indelible mark on the soul," said Bilfqih.

Yicha Group, a subsidiary of Angel Yeast and founded in August 2022, integrates tea planting, producing, research, sales, and culture promotion, and as a modern tea enterprise, it has established a global supply chain of tea resources.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394606/Bridging_Cultures_Through_The_Art_Of_Tea.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angel-yeast-brings-international-students-to-experience-yichang-black-tea-at-dafengkou-tea-plantation-302124540.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.