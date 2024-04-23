Secureworks Corp.: Secureworks Leads with Advanced Integration of Threat Detection and Vulnerability Risk for Expedited Threat Resolution

Newest innovation breaks down silos for threat and vulnerability prioritization creating a unified experience for IT and SecOps teams

ATLANTA, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the ability to integrate vulnerability risk context with threat detection to prevent attackers from exploiting known vulnerabilities and expedite response times, improving an organization's security posture. The integration between Taegis XDR and Taegis VDR enables customers and partners to view known vulnerabilities in the context of threat data to accelerate investigation and remediation plans. Taegis is the first security platform to link the two worlds - risk-based vulnerability management with superior threat detection and response.

Vulnerabilities account for one-third of breaches according to the Secureworks Counter Threat Unit (CTU). Despite this, threat detection and response and vulnerability management functions have historically operated in silos, creating security blind spots. By integrating vulnerability context and workflows with threat detection, investigation, and response activities into a single view, Secureworks closes these gaps for IT and SecOps teams. As a result, Taegis creates a more resilient and responsive security environment for analysts to prevent, detect, prioritize and respond to threats, ultimately reducing risk to organizations.

"The gap between security operations and vulnerability management creates a disjointed response," stated Kyle Falkenhagen, Chief Product Officer, Secureworks. "It's imperative for organizations to merge their vulnerability management and threat detection programs. This approach offers insights into attackers' entry points and methods, helps with root cause analysis, and enhances security teams' responses."

Secureworks is committed to building open solutions and starting today, customers can utilize the Taegis Vulnerability Scanner or ingest data from third-party vulnerability scanners to optimize flexibility and existing investments. Ingesting data from additional third-party vulnerability scanners will further improve visibility and enhance the richness of available vulnerability context.

"The integration of vulnerability management and security operations is not just a matter of convenience; it is a strategic imperative," said Dave Gruber, Principal Analyst with Enterprise Strategy Group. "As organizations continue to face a barrage of cyber threats, the collaboration between these two functions will enable security teams to prevent, detect, and respond to incidents most likely to disrupt the operation. Secureworks' latest innovation bridges the gap between these functions, bringing vulnerability context and threat detection and response together to reduce risk."

Taegis VDR and Taegis XDR both use Machine Learning (ML)-based prioritization algorithms to continuously improve over time. The combination of the two systems into a single, integrated platform improves upon both use cases by sharing additional information about assets that are vulnerable and those that are observing malicious activity. It also eliminates the need for security analysts to swivel between toolsets when examining the risks posed by vulnerabilities and threats, which can be a manual and time-consuming process. Leveraging a unified platform that can ingest and correlate data from both sources allows security analysts to achieve more detailed and rapid analyses. This, in turn, facilitates swifter remediation actions that not only halt adversaries but also strengthen the organization's defenses against future threats.

