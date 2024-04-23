The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 22 April 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 22 April 2024 92.51p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 90.67p per ordinary share

23 April 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45