First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - admittance to trading of new shares due to private placement

The share capital of MapsPeople has been increased. The admittance to trading of new shares will take effect as per 25 April 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061549052 ---------------------------------------- Name: MapsPeople ---------------------------------------- Volume before change: 79,056,654 shares ---------------------------------------- Change: 2,000,000 shares ---------------------------------------- Volume after change: 81,056,654 shares ---------------------------------------- Subscription price; DKK 2.10 ---------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.02 ---------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 224523 ---------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton