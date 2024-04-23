Anzeige
23.04.2024
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
GlobeNewswire
23.04.2024 | 14:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Biosergen AB TO3

At the request of Biosergen AB, Biosergen AB equity rights will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from April 24, 2024. 



Security name: Biosergen AB TO3
--------------------------------
Short name:   BIOSGN TO3   
--------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021628591  
--------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  333153     
--------------------------------





Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - One (1) warrant of series TO3 entitles the holder to subscribe for one 
     (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to 
     seventy (70) per cent of the volume weighted average share price during
     a period of ten (10) trading days between November 4, 2024 and November
     15, 2024, but not less than SEK 0.30 and not more than SEK 0.50 per  
     share. The warrants may be exercised for the subscription of shares  
     during a period as from and including November 18, 2024 up to and   
     including November 29, 2024.                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr November 18, 2024 - November 29, 2024                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  November 27, 2024                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For further information, please call
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on +46 (0)8-588 68 570.
