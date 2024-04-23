Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Biosergen AB TO3

At the request of Biosergen AB, Biosergen AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from April 24, 2024. Security name: Biosergen AB TO3 -------------------------------- Short name: BIOSGN TO3 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021628591 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 333153 -------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) warrant of series TO3 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to seventy (70) per cent of the volume weighted average share price during a period of ten (10) trading days between November 4, 2024 and November 15, 2024, but not less than SEK 0.30 and not more than SEK 0.50 per share. The warrants may be exercised for the subscription of shares during a period as from and including November 18, 2024 up to and including November 29, 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 18, 2024 - November 29, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 27, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For further information, please call Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on +46 (0)8-588 68 570.