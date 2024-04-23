Stefan Wippich, the CEO and co-founder of Germany's SecondSol platform, recently spoke with pv magazine about the development of the used PV module market. Wippich noted national differences and argued that it will be important to set rules for the trading of secondhand products. Solar panel prices are having an impact on the used module market, according to Stefan Wippich, the CEO and co-founder of SecondSol, a Germany-based marketplace and dealer of panels, batteries and inverters He noted that demand for older but unused products is also growing. "Photovoltaic modules, inverters and batteries ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...