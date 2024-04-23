Tego Cyber Inc.: Tego Cyber To Present at the Plant Microcap Showcase: Vegas 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on developing innovative cyber threat intelligence and autonomous correlation and threat detection tools, today announced it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 investor conference on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM PST. Robert Mikkelsen, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. will be hosting the presentation.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50458

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at the Paris Hotel & Casino. To request a one-on-one meeting please register online at:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Following the conference, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda":

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. was founded to mitigate the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company is focused on developing solutions for threat intelligence and autonomous threat hunting/correlation. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection and response. For more information, please visit https://tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR, LLC

7320 E Butherus Dr, Suite 105

Scottsdale, Arizona 85260 USA

Tel: 646-536-7331

Email: Brett@haydenir.com

Web: www.haydenir.com

Twitter: HaydenIR

Corporate:

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: +1 725-726-7840 (International)

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: Tegocyber

LinkedIn: Tegocyber

Twitter: Tegocyber

Office: (646) 536-7331

Mobile: (480) 861-2425

7320 E Butherus Dr

Suite 105

Scottsdale AZ 85260

Brett@haydenir.com

www.haydenir.com

Twitter: HaydenIR

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com