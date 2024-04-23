Atlantic City Electric Customers Experienced Company's Most Reliable Service, Thanks to Electric Grid Performance and Resiliency Enhancements

Infrastructure projects to build a smarter, stronger and cleaner energy grid support a 45 percent overall decrease in outages over 10 years.

MAYS LANDING, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Atlantic City Electric's efforts to reinforce the local energy grid, add new technology and smart devices and target projects to increase resiliency against more frequent and impactful weather events, resulted in customers experiencing the lowest frequency of electric outages in 2023. The frequency of outages improved from the previous record performance, set just last year, by 5 percent. When outages did occur, crews averaged a safe restoration of service within 57 minutes systemwide.

"Providing reliable energy service is an integral part of our commitment to offer world-class experience to our customers," said Tamla Olivier, chief operating officer of Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. "This accomplishment is the result of our ongoing investment in local energy infrastructure and reflects the dedication of every Atlantic City Electric employee to supporting our customers."

Atlantic City Electric's proactive investment strengthens the grid against increasingly frequent and impactful weather events as the result of climate change and supports efforts to enable clean energy resources like solar and electric vehicles. In 2023, key projects to further reliability and resiliency include:

Beach Haven Battery Storage Project - Installed a battery storage system at an existing substation on Second Street in Beach Haven to improve the quality of energy service for thousands of customers and seasonal visitors in Beach Haven and Long Beach Island during times when customer demand for energy is highest.

- Installed a battery storage system at an existing substation on Second Street in Beach Haven to improve the quality of energy service for thousands of customers and seasonal visitors in Beach Haven and Long Beach Island during times when customer demand for energy is highest. Cape May Substation Reliability Project - Modernizing and upgraded an existing substation that serves more than 7,100 customers and is critical to customer reliability in Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point.

- Modernizing and upgraded an existing substation that serves more than 7,100 customers and is critical to customer reliability in Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point. Greater Gloucester and Camden Counties Reliability Project - Upgrading 10 miles of transmission line between Monroe Township and Pine Hill to improve reliability for 13,600 customers in Gloucester and Camden counties.

- Upgrading 10 miles of transmission line between Monroe Township and Pine Hill to improve reliability for 13,600 customers in Gloucester and Camden counties. Salem County Reliability Project - Upgrading approximately 3.5 miles of critical transmission line, that primarily runs along Route 130 between Penns Grove and Pennsville, to enhance the quality of energy service for thousands of local customers.

These projects are bolstered by ongoing reliability efforts across South Jersey, and the installation of innovative technologies to improve system reliability, such as specialized equipment, like smart switches and reclosers to automatically detect issues and restore service faster by automatically isolating damage. These technologies have been a major driver in the continued reduction in outages for customers.

The company's Smart Energy Network project includes the installation of more than 565,000 smart meters and associated equipment to support the continued effort to bring customers a world-class experience. Continued infrastructure investments will help support strong reliability for customers and help meet the growing energy demands of communities across South Jersey.

