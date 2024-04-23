LALAL.AI Launches Voice Changer, an AI Tool That Modifies Any Voice to Sound Like a Star

LALAL.AI, a leading provider of AI-powered audio manipulation solutions, is releasing Voice Changer, a new tool that makes any voice sound like a star.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / LALAL.AI, the AI-powered stem splitter renowned for its capability to separate a track into ten stems, announces the launch of its latest innovation: the LALAL.AI Voice Changer. This cutting-edge AI-driven solution allows users to transform any voice into the voices from a select roster of renowned artists.





LALAL.AI Voice Changer

LALAL.AI releases a tool that changes any voice and makes it sound like a star.





With LALAL.AI Voice Changer, currently available for free in beta, users can harness the power of artificial intelligence to sing like their favorite artists. By simply selecting a voice pack and applying it to their recordings, users can effortlessly emulate the distinctive vocal styles of their musical idols and check how a star's voice would fit their mix.

Key features of LALAL.AI Voice Changer:

Access to 16 curated voice packs, featuring world-renowned artists .

. MP3, OGG, WAV, FLAC, AVI, MP4, MKV, AIFF, and AAC formats are supported.

Currently available in beta, offering users the opportunity to experience the Voice Changer completely free of charge.

"Our AI meticulously modifies pitch, tone, and timbre, ensuring a natural and high-quality transformation of your singing voice," said Nikolay Pogorskiy, Lead Engineer at LALAL.AI. "Catering to a global audience, we're working with a multitude of languages, making it a versatile tool for creators around the world. No matter the language of your track, Voice Changer can handle it."

In addition to its pre-packaged voice options, LALAL.AI Voice Changer also welcomes collaboration on custom voice packs, allowing users to tailor voices to their unique preferences and creative visions.

To learn more about LALAL.AI Voice Changer and try it for free, visit the LALAL.AI Voice Changer page.

About LALAL.AI

LALAL.AI is a leading provider of AI-powered audio manipulation solutions, specializing in source separation, noise cancellation and voice transformation technologies. Leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms, such as Orion, LALAL.AI empowers users to unlock new creative possibilities in music production and audio editing.

