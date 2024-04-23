TaxConnex, LLC®: TaxConnex Awarded CLEARLYRATED'S 2024 Best of Accounting Award for Service Excellence for Second Year in a Row

TaxConnex's focus on client satisfaction and service once again showcased by a world-class NPS score and winning the award for Best of Accounting for Client Satisfaction

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / TaxConnex®, a leading sales and use tax compliance outsourcing firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for Client Satisfaction for the second year in a row.





TaxConnex awarded Best of Accounting for Client Satisfaction for second year!





ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2024 Best of Accounting winners are 1.5 times as likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. TaxConnex received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 88.8% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 56% in 2023. These scores resulted in an 87 NPS score for the company, qualifying TaxConnex for a world-class ranked NPS score, and more than double the industry average of 41 for 2023.

"We feel privileged to receive this award for a second year in a row," explains TaxConnex CEO and Founder, Robert Dumas. "Delivering specialized, white-glove service is what 1 maintaining a client-first mentality."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Accounting winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

About TaxConnex®

TaxConnex® is a technology enabled sale tax service provider focused on delivering an outsourced sales tax department to businesses and corporations that have a multi-state sales tax responsibility and lack the sales tax knowledge and capability to manage on their own. TaxConnex provides white-glove consulting and compliance services including nexus evaluation, taxability determination, audit assistance, exemption certificate management, registrations, return preparation, filing and more. Services are delivered by a dedicated, highly skilled practitioner that is dedicated to your business and success to ensure the highest level of support. Learn more at www.taxconnex.com.

About Best of Accounting

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.





