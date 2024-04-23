Elanco's 'Parvo is Poop' Campaign Unleashes Awareness and Action on National Parvo Awareness Day

Launches first-ever tracking site for often-fatal parvovirus outbreaks to Save 1 Million Puppies by 2030

GREENFIELD, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) today unleashed a multi-faceted educational campaign - declaring today as the first-ever National Parvo Awareness Day, aimed at bringing awareness to this devastating and often-fatal puppy disease. As part of this effort, Elanco is releasing Parvo is Poop - an eye-catching campaign highlighting the way the virus spreads, the symptoms and the breakthrough solution to treat canine parvovirus (parvo).

Parvovirus is estimated to affect more than 330,000 puppies a year.1 As high as 91% will succumb to the disease if left untreated.2 Yet only 44% percent of consumers are aware of the disease and its symptoms.3

The goal of National Parvo Awareness Day (April 23) and the Parvo is Poop campaign is to shine a public light on parvo with eyebrow-raising creative and activations that puts the conversational topic of dog poop front and center. Parvo, one of the most contagious and deadly viruses for dogs and puppies, is spread mainly through contaminated dog feces. The virus is resistant to heat, cold, humidity and drying. It can sometimes survive in the environment for years and, in some cases, isn't even removed when poop is scooped.

By sparking much-needed dialogue about parvo, Elanco hopes to encourage the public to be vigilant, especially during parvo season.

Today - April 23 - marks the beginning of the parvo season, when dogs and puppies are most susceptible. Although it strikes throughout the year, late spring and summer are the most common seasons for parvo outbreaks and data shows active web searches around this misunderstood virus significantly spike.

"Parvo is exhausting, devastating and scary - it's just crappy, in every sense of the word," says Dr. Jennifer Miller, technical veterinarian, Elanco. "That's why I'm so proud of the work Elanco is doing to increase education and conversation about the grave consequences of parvo. There are simple steps we can take right now to help save puppies."

Last year, hope emerged when the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded conditional approval to Elanco's Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody - the first and only targeted treatment for canine parvovirus. In a treatment efficacy study, zero parvo infected dogs died (or succumbed to the infection) when they received the monoclonal antibody as their treatment. Additionally, there's evidence that the treatment may help shorten the course of the virus, so puppies feel better faster and get home to their families sooner.

As a result, today Elanco also introduces the first-ever online parvo tracking tool empowering pet owners and the veterinary community with game-changing intelligence to further help keep puppies safe. Visitors to ParvoTrack-powered by Elanco can self-report and identify parvo outbreak areas in real time, with a few simple steps. Dog owners and the veterinary community can also sign up at DefeatParvo.com to receive alerts with outbreaks in their area as well.

While vaccination is the cornerstone to disease prevention, here are three additional steps we'll focus pet owner educational efforts on this parvo season:

Know the signs and symptoms of parvo and how it spreads. Parvo is easily spread through feces or even on shoes. If your dog is refusing to eat, is vomiting, has diarrhea or lethargy, call your veterinarian and get them checked for parvo. If your dog tests positive for parvo, ask your veterinarian about Elanco's Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody, the first and only USDA conditionally approved targeted treatment for parvo that helps puppies feel better faster and get home sooner. Check Elanco's parvo tracking system at DefeatParvo.com and sign up to receive parvo outbreak alerts in your area.

"Raising awareness about parvo and encouraging every veterinarian to keep innovative Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody in their freezer can be transformative in defeating this deadly disease," said Bobby Modi, Executive Vice President, U.S. Pet Health, Elanco. "It requires us to be innovative and bold. The first-of-its-kind tracking tool is something that we've heard loud and clear from the veterinary industry is critical-if we can track and test for parvo, we can treat for and defeat parvo by using Elanco's innovative Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody. By raising awareness - and a few eyebrows - we can help achieve our goal of saving 1 million puppies from dying from canine parvovirus by 2030."

The campaign is just the latest effort of Elanco's multi-year Defend Puppies. Defeat Parvo. bold mission to save 1 million puppies by 2030. Elanco also established the Parvo Defenders Task Force earlier this year with the likes of animal health leaders, such as MARS Veterinary Health, IDEXX, Nextdoor, PAWS Chicago, Austin Pets Alive, Fear Free and others, to champion acts that undercut parvo and curb this endemic.

Learn more about Elanco's educational Parvo is Poop campaign and National Parvo Awareness Day efforts, the first-ever parvo tracking tool, the Defend Puppies. Defeat Parvo. mission to save 1 million puppies - or learn where Elanco's Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody is available by visiting www.DefeatParvo.com.

