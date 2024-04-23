First Commonwealth Financial Corporation: First Commonwealth Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings; Increases Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024.



Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended except per share data) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Reported Results Net income $ 37,549 $ 44,827 $ 30,224 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.44 $ 0.30 Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.56 % 1.17 % Return on average equity 11.40 % 14.11 % 10.56 % Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $ 37,639 $ 44,964 $ 45,387 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.44 $ 0.45 Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 50,833 $ 55,028 $ 54,481 Provision expense $ 4,238 $ (1,865 ) $ (2,650 ) Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD $ - $ - $ 10,653 Net charge-offs $ 4,302 $ 16,338 $ 1,173 Reserve build/(release)(2) $ 1,380 $ (16,619 ) $ 30,979 Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.31 % 1.56 % 1.75 % Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.77 % 1.91 % 2.11 % Return on average tangible common equity 16.51 % 20.78 % 15.75 % Core return on average tangible common equity 16.54 % 20.85 % 23.42 % Core efficiency ratio 55.05 % 53.00 % 52.41 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.52 % 3.65 % 4.01 % (1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release. (2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Financial results

GAAP Net income of $37.5 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.37, an increase of $7.3 million, or $0.07 per share from the first quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $7.3 million, or $0.07 per share from the prior quarter. The results during the first quarter of 2023 included $19.2 million, or $0.15 per share, of merger-related expenses and day-1 non-purchased credit deterioration (PCD) provision from the Company's acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation (Centric). Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) totaled $50.8 million, a decrease of $3.6 million from the first quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $4.2 million from the previous quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily as a result of a 13 basis point decrease in the net interest margin (FTE)

Average deposits increased $51.7 million from the previous quarter, or 2.3% annualized, including a $169.6 million increase in average time deposits offsetting a $132.2 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. End of period deposits increased $254.1 million, or 11.1% annualized from the previous quarter, including a $186.3 million increase in time deposits and a $113.0 million increase in savings deposits offsetting a $54.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits 82% of deposits were insured or secured as of March 31, 2024

Total loans increased $33.2 million, or 1.5% annualized from the previous quarter

The loan-to-deposit ratio decreased 228 basis points to 95.6% in the first quarter of 2024

Net interest income (FTE) of $92.6 million decreased $3.4 million from the previous quarter and $2.1 million from the first quarter of 2023

Noninterest income of $24.0 million decreased $0.3 million from the previous quarter

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expense) of $65.5 million increased $0.5 million from the previous quarter

Tangible book value per share increased $0.17, or 7.4% annualized from the previous quarter AOCI as a percentage of tangible common equity increased 53 basis points to 12.58% in the first quarter of 2024



Profitability

The net interest margin of 3.52% decreased 13 basis points compared to the prior quarter

The core efficiency ratio (1) increased by 205 basis points to 55.05% compared to the prior quarter

increased by 205 basis points to 55.05% compared to the prior quarter The core ROAA decreased 25 basis points to 1.31% compared to the prior quarter

Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) of 1.77% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023

Strong capital positions

On April 22, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized a 4.0% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders

Bank-level Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1) ratio of 11.1%, which represents $435.3 million in excess capital above the regulatory "well capitalized" requirement of 6.5%.

There were no shares repurchased in the first quarter of 2024. The remaining capacity under the current program was $17.4 million as of March 31, 2024.

On June 1, 2024, the Bank will retire $50 million of variable rate subordinate corporate debentures with a current interest rate of 7.45%. This will reduce Total Risk Based Capital by approximately 44 basis points and improve the net interest margin by approximately three basis points beginning in the third quarter of 2024. The Company expects to incur approximately $360 thousand in other operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 related to this redemption.

Asset quality

The total provision for credit losses was $4.2 million, an increase of $6.1 million from the ($1.9) million provision for credit losses in the previous quarter.

Reserve build/(release) (2) was $1.4 million, which brings reserves to total loans to 1.32% of total loans from 1.31% in the previous quarter

was $1.4 million, which brings reserves to total loans to 1.32% of total loans from 1.31% in the previous quarter Nonperforming loans of $42.4 million increased $3.0 million from the previous quarter

Net charge-offs on loans totaled $4.3 million, a decrease of $12.0 million from the prior quarter, which included approximately $12.0 million of net charge-offs for loans specifically reserved for in previous quarters Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) was 0.19% in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 53 basis points from the previous quarter





"We are pleased to report another solid quarter of performance, highlighted by our strong pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets of 1.77% and return on average tangible common equity of 16.51%," stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. Our commitment to disciplined financial management and profitability remain our primary focus. And we are confident in our ability to navigate the evolving economic environment and deliver sustainable value for our shareholders."

Earnings

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $37.5 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $44.8 million, or $0.44 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $30.2 million, or $0.30 per share for the first quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $92.6 million decreased $3.4 million from the previous quarter and $2.0 million from the prior year quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a 13 basis point decline in the net interest margin.

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.52% as compared to 3.65% in the prior quarter and 4.01% in the year ago quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a 19 basis point increase in the cost of funds only partially offset by a 6 basis point increase in the yield on loans.

Total average deposits grew $51.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the previous quarter. Average time deposits grew $169.6 million and the cost of total time deposits increased 40 basis points from the prior quarter. The increase in time deposits was partially offset by a $132.2 million decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits.

End of period deposits increased $254.1 million from the previous quarter, including a $186.3 million increase in time deposits and a $113.0 million increase in savings deposits, offsetting a $54.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses totaled $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to ($1.9) million in the previous quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily driven by net charge-offs.

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.32% in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to 1.31% in the previous quarter.

At March 31, 2024, nonperforming assets totaled $44.3 million as compared to $40.9 million in the prior quarter and $45.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.47% of total loans as of March 31, 2024 as compared to 0.44% and 0.51% for the periods ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

At March 31, 2024, criticized loans totaled $211.9 million, an increase of $1.7 million from the previous quarter.

During the first quarter of 2024, net charge-offs were $4.3 million, compared to $16.3 million in the prior quarter and $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs during the prior quarter were primarily driven by acquired loans.

Net charge-offs were 0.19%, 0.72% and 0.06% of average loans (annualized) for the periods ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $23.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. There were no material securities gains during the current or comparable quarters.

The $0.3 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily driven by a $0.5 million seasonal decrease in card-related interchange income and a $0.5 million decrease in commercial swap fees, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans due to an increased mix of sold loans and a $0.3 million increase in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related) totaled $65.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $65.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $62.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The $0.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $0.9 million increase in PA shares tax due to a release of accrued tax obligations in the prior quarter and a $0.7 million increase in occupancy expense. This increase was partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits due to a $1.3 million decrease in hospitalization expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 55.05% during the first quarter of 2024 as compared to 53.00% in the previous quarter and 52.41% in the first quarter of 2023.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,465, 1,475 and 1,536 at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, which represents a 4.0% increase from the previous quarter. The cash dividend is payable on May 17, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 3, 2024. This dividend represents a 3.9% projected annual yield utilizing the April 22, 2024 closing market price of $13.29.

First Commonwealth's capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at March 31, 2024 were 14.3%, 12.2%, 10.2% and 11.4% respectively. First Commonwealth's current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 126 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income $ 92,304 $ 95,737 $ 94,358 Provision for credit losses 4,238 (1,865 ) (2,650 ) Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - 10,653 Noninterest income 23,988 24,297 22,963 Noninterest expense 65,573 65,180 71,381 Net income 37,549 44,827 30,224 Core net income (5) 37,639 44,964 45,387 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.37 $ 0.44 $ 0.30 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.37 $ 0.44 $ 0.45 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.56 % 1.17 % Core return on average assets (7) 1.31 % 1.56 % 1.75 % Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.77 % 1.91 % 1.78 % Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.77 % 1.91 % 2.11 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.40 % 14.11 % 10.56 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 16.51 % 20.78 % 15.75 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 16.54 % 20.85 % 23.42 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 55.05 % 53.00 % 52.41 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.52 % 3.65 % 4.01 % Book value per common share $ 13.03 $ 12.87 $ 11.87 Tangible book value per common share (11) 9.26 9.09 8.13 Market value per common share 13.92 15.44 12.43 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.125 0.125 0.120 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3) 0.47 % 0.44 % 0.51 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.38 % 0.36 % 0.41 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized) (4) 0.19 % 0.72 % 0.06 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases (4) 280.59 % 298.23 % 302.67 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases (4) 1.32 % 1.31 % 1.55 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 11.4 % 11.5 % 11.0 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.4 % 8.4 % 7.8 % Leverage Ratio 10.2 % 10.0 % 10.2 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.2 % 11.9 % 11.5 % Risk Based Capital - Total 14.3 % 13.9 % 13.8 % Common Equity - Tier I 11.4 % 11.2 % 10.8 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 145,462 $ 144,257 $ 114,589 Interest expense 53,158 48,520 20,231 Net Interest Income 92,304 95,737 94,358 Provision for credit losses 4,238 (1,865 ) (2,650 ) Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - 10,653 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 88,066 97,602 86,355 Net securities gains - - - Trust income 2,727 2,549 2,486 Service charges on deposit accounts 5,383 5,595 4,918 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,246 2,457 2,552 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,294 1,211 1,227 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,328 776 652 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 2,051 1,740 2,086 Card-related interchange income 6,690 7,218 6,829 Derivative mark-to-market 12 (13 ) (89 ) Swap fee income - 490 245 Other income 2,257 2,274 2,057 Total Noninterest Income 23,988 24,297 22,963 Salaries and employee benefits 35,324 36,232 34,264 Net occupancy 5,334 4,637 5,018 Furniture and equipment 4,480 4,372 4,238 Data processing 3,824 3,986 3,404 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,202 351 1,252 Advertising and promotion 1,319 1,061 1,663 Intangible amortization 1,264 1,210 1,147 Other professional fees and services 1,242 1,543 1,591 FDIC insurance 1,613 1,646 1,417 Litigation and operational losses 997 1,378 743 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 143 107 41 Merger and acquisition 114 174 8,541 Other operating expenses 8,717 8,483 8,062 Total Noninterest Expense 65,573 65,180 71,381 Income before Income Taxes 46,481 56,719 37,937 Income tax provision 8,932 11,892 7,713 Net Income $ 37,549 $ 44,827 $ 30,224 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 102,303,974 102,114,664 103,193,127 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 102,198,899 102,264,768 99,779,816

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 77,179 $ 125,436 $ 113,692 Interest-bearing bank deposits 233,188 21,557 282,110 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,049,108 1,071,857 786,813 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 464,708 419,009 451,278 Loans held for sale 31,895 29,820 11,050 Loans and leases 8,999,870 8,968,761 8,656,945 Allowance for credit losses (119,098 ) (117,718 ) (133,885 ) Net loans and leases 8,880,772 8,851,043 8,523,060 Goodwill and other intangibles 385,745 386,535 385,998 Other assets 571,813 554,231 559,751 Total Assets $ 11,694,408 $ 11,459,488 $ 11,113,752 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,334,495 $ 2,388,533 $ 2,698,225 Interest-bearing demand deposits 637,908 629,138 547,015 Savings deposits 4,999,822 4,886,781 5,127,037 Time deposits 1,474,178 1,287,857 862,671 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,111,908 6,803,776 6,536,723 Total deposits 9,446,403 9,192,309 9,234,948 Short-term borrowings 546,541 597,835 278,978 Long-term borrowings 186,490 186,757 187,531 Total borrowings 733,031 784,592 466,509 Other liabilities 182,254 168,313 187,281 Shareholders' equity 1,332,720 1,314,274 1,225,014 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,694,408 $ 11,459,488 $ 11,113,752

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ 2024 Rate 2023 Rate 2023 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3) $ 8,998,649 5.95 % $ 8,974,613 5.89 % $ 8,301,449 5.27 % Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,584,673 3.23 % 1,465,962 3.06 % 1,279,477 2.20 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 10,583,322 5.54 % 10,440,575 5.49 % 9,580,926 4.86 % Noninterest-earning assets 938,121 961,555 907,982 Total Assets $ 11,521,443 $ 11,402,130 $ 10,488,908 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 5,554,656 2.11 % $ 5,540,364 1.90 % $ 5,312,086 0.88 % Time deposits 1,386,959 4.21 % 1,217,356 3.81 % 682,144 2.34 % Short-term borrowings 595,884 4.57 % 548,680 5.43 % 266,932 3.65 % Long-term borrowings 186,597 5.76 % 186,860 5.75 % 185,367 5.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 7,724,096 2.77 % 7,493,260 2.57 % 6,446,529 1.27 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,302,338 2,434,560 2,678,849 Other liabilities 169,683 213,492 202,476 Shareholders' equity 1,325,326 1,260,818 1,161,054 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,797,347 3,908,870 4,042,379 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,521,443 $ 11,402,130 $ 10,488,908 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.52 % 3.65 % 4.01 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,313,898 $ 1,310,405 $ 1,361,858 Commercial real estate 3,090,950 3,053,152 2,991,930 Equipment Finance loans and leases 279,938 232,944 109,221 Real estate construction 520,320 541,633 422,831 Total Commercial 5,205,106 5,138,134 4,885,840 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,913,479 1,926,254 1,807,941 Home equity lines of credit 488,793 490,622 515,926 Real estate construction 39,047 56,102 119,071 Total Real Estate - Consumer 2,441,319 2,472,978 2,442,938 Auto & RV loans 1,277,212 1,277,969 1,244,874 Direct installment 26,731 27,167 30,381 Personal lines of credit 46,733 49,355 49,399 Student loans 2,769 3,158 3,513 Total Other Consumer 1,353,445 1,357,649 1,328,167 Total Consumer Portfolio 3,794,764 3,830,627 3,771,105 Total Portfolio Loans and Leases 8,999,870 8,968,761 8,656,945 Loans held for sale 31,895 29,820 11,050 Total Loans and Leases $ 9,031,765 $ 8,998,581 $ 8,667,995 March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans and Leases: Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis * $ 27,649 $ 24,997 $ 29,413 Loans on nonaccrual basis - Centric acquisition 14,797 14,475 14,821 Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases $ 42,446 $ 39,472 $ 44,234 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 368 422 424 Repossessions ("Repos") 1,442 1,024 553 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 44,256 $ 40,918 $ 45,211 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,699 9,436 1,440 Classified loans and leases 89,284 87,056 76,962 Criticized loans and leases 211,857 210,187 189,873 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.49 % 0.46 % 0.52 % Allowance for credit losses $ 119,098 $ 117,718 $ 133,885

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 2,242 $ 9,951 $ 504 Real estate construction (6 ) - - Commercial real estate 169 4,579 (42 ) Residential real estate 21 58 41 Loans to individuals 1,876 1,750 670 Net Charge-offs $ 4,302 $ 16,338 $ 1,173 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.19 % 0.72 % 0.06 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 98.51 % (11.42) % (225.92) % Provision for credit losses $ 4,238 $ (1,865 ) $ (2,650 )

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Interest income $ 145,462 $ 144,257 $ 114,589 Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis (1) 323 314 305 Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 145,785 144,571 114,894 Interest expense 53,158 48,520 20,231 Net interest income, (FTE) (1) $ 92,627 $ 96,051 $ 94,663

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Net Income $ 37,549 $ 44,827 $ 30,224 Intangible amortization 1,264 1,210 1,147 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (265 ) (254 ) (241 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 38,548 $ 45,783 $ 31,130 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,325,326 $ 1,260,818 $ 1,161,054 Less: intangible assets 386,040 386,896 359,431 Tangible Equity 939,286 873,922 801,623 Less: preferred stock - - - Tangible Common Equity $ 939,286 $ 873,922 $ 801,623 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 16.51 % 20.78 % 15.75 %

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 37,549 $ 44,827 $ 30,224 Merger and acquisition related expenses 114 174 8,541 Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses (24 ) (37 ) (1,794 ) Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - 10,653 Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - (2,237 ) (5) Core net income $ 37,639 $ 44,964 $ 45,387 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 102,198,899 102,264,768 99,779,816 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.37 $ 0.44 $ 0.45 Intangible amortization 1,264 1,210 1,147 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (265 ) (254 ) (241 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 38,638 $ 45,920 $ 46,293 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 16.54 % 20.85 % 23.42 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 37,549 $ 44,827 $ 30,224 Total Average Assets 11,521,443 11,402,130 10,488,908 Return on Average Assets 1.31 % 1.56 % 1.17 % Core Net Income (5) $ 37,639 $ 44,964 $ 45,387 Total Average Assets 11,521,443 11,402,130 10,488,908 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.31 % 1.56 % 1.75 %

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 65,573 $ 65,180 $ 71,381 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Intangible amortization 1,264 1,210 1,147 Merger and acquisition related 114 174 8,541 Noninterest Expense - Core $ 64,195 $ 63,796 $ 61,693 Net interest income, (FTE) $ 92,627 $ 96,051 $ 94,663 Total noninterest income 23,988 24,297 22,963 Net securities gains - - - Total Revenue 116,615 120,348 117,626 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market 12 (13 ) (89 ) Total Revenue - Core $ 116,603 $ 120,361 $ 117,715 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 55.05 % 53.00 % 52.41 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,332,720 $ 1,314,274 $ 1,225,014 Less: intangible assets 385,745 386,535 385,998 Tangible Equity 946,975 927,739 839,016 Less: preferred stock - - - Tangible Common Equity $ 946,975 $ 927,739 $ 839,016 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 11,694,408 $ 11,459,488 $ 11,113,752 Less: intangible assets 385,745 386,535 385,998 Tangible Assets $ 11,308,663 $ 11,072,953 $ 10,727,754 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.37 % 8.38 % 7.82 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 102,303,974 102,114,664 103,193,127 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 9.26 $ 9.09 $ 8.13