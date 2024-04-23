Lithium Ionic Corp.: Lithium Ionic Expands Newly Discovered Zone at Salinas; Drills 1.53% Li2O over 15m, incl. 2.31% Li2O over 8m; 1.15% Li2O over 19m, incl. 1.67% Li2O over 10m, and 1.32% Li2O over 14m

Excellent follow-up drill results from high-grade discovery holes at the "Noé" target announced in February 2024 , including: 1.53% Li2O over 15m, incl. 2.31% Li2O over 8m 1.15% Li2O over 19m, incl. 1.67% Li2O over 10m 1.32% Li2O over 14m, incl. 2.16% Li2O over 7m

Noé represents potential for significant future mineral growth at Salinas



TORONTO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") reports assay results from the Salinas Lithium Project ("Salinas"), located approximately 100 kilometres north of its Feasibility-stage Bandeira lithium project and the Outro Lado lithium deposit in northern Minas Gerais State, Brazil. Nine of the 15 holes reported were drilled at the Noé target, a well-mineralized pegmatite discovered approximately 1.5 kilometres North of the Salinas mineral resource zones earlier this year.

Salinas Noé Target Highlights:

New high-grade drill intercept highlights of: 1.53% Li2O over 15m, incl. 2.31% Li2O over 8m near surface, from 30m (hole BGDD-24-133) 1.15% Li2O over 19m, incl. 1.67% Li2O over 10m near surface, from 38m (hole BGDD-24-131) 1.32% Li2O over 14m, incl. 2.16% Li2O over 7m near surface, from 19.7m (hole BGDD-24-140) 1.44% Li2O over 10.2m (hole BGDD-24-135) 1.26% Li2O over 7.5m (hole BGDD-24-129) 1.24% Li2O over 7m (hole BGDD-24-130) 1.61% Li2O over 5m (hole BGDD-24-142)



Latest results returned higher grades and larger widths than discovery holes announced February 6, 2024 , listed below, underscoring the excellent growth potential of this mineral zone with planned future drilling. 1.63% Li2O over 5.6m (hole BGDD-23-127) 1.28% Li2O over 3.6m and 1.54% Li2O over 4.0m (hole BGDD-23-126)



*See press release dated April 12, 2024, for details related to the Bandeira MRE (effective date of January, 10, 2024; QP: Carlos Silva of GE21); See press release dated April 4, 2024 for details related to the Salinas MRE (effective date of January 4, 2024; QP: Leonardo Soares, P.Geo., M.Sc., of GE21); and the NI 43-101 compliant technical reports related to the Outro Lado deposit titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for Lithium Ionic, Itinga Project" (effective date of June 24, 2023; authored by Maxime Dupéré, B. Sc., P.Geo. and Faisal Sayeed, B. Sc., P.Geo).

Blake Hylands, P.Geo., CEO of Lithium Ionic, commented, "These new high-grade results from the Noé target are very exciting and support GE21's view that this zone could meaningfully contribute to the mineral growth at Salinas. Interpreted as a northeast extension of the historically significant 'Lavra do Zoe' pegmatite, which has been mined for spodumene intermittently over several decades, Noé offers a potential path to substantially scale this deposit. With a PEA already underway for the initial resource announced earlier this month, we are increasingly confident that Salinas will continue to represent a cornerstone asset in our portfolio."

Lithium Ionic acquired the Salinas group of properties in early 2023 from Neolit Minerals Participações Ltda. ("Neolit"; see press release dated March 13, 2023) and began drilling the area in May 2023. On April 4, 2024, the Company announced an initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate ("MRE") at Salinas of 14.76Mt based on 122 drill holes (27,030m) drilled between May and November 2023. GE21, who completed the Salinas MRE, has been engaged to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), which is expected for completion in H2 2024.

While completing the MRE for Salinas, GE21 analyzed the initial drill holes conducted at the Noé target, which were located outside of the mineral resource area, and identified a strong potential for Noé to contribute 10-15Mt* in the near-term with additional drilling. The results announced today support this view, and the Company intends to continue exploration work at Salinas for the remainder of 2024 to continue to expand and upgrade the mineral resources. An upgraded MRE for Salinas is expected later this year.

*The potential quantity of the lithium mineralization at the Noé target is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource or Reserve and it is uncertain if further exploration will confirm the target ranges.



Figure 1. Salinas Lithium Project Location & New Drill Intercept Highlights



View Figure 1 here:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21fb7680-d862-4d5d-97e6-a0eb78bcac1e







Figure 2. Core Photos, Holes BGDD-24-131 and BGDD-24-133



View Figure 2 here:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bad7be7-fa91-422f-a830-cb09ad90f806





Table 1. Salinas Drill Results

Hole ID Az Dip From To Metres Li2O (%) BGDD-23-128 310 -60 98.05 99.80 1.75 0.49 BGDD-24-129 310 -65 204.60 212.05 7.45 1.26 BGDD-24-130 310 -60 83.20 90.20 7.00 1.24 BGDD-24-131 310

-60

37.95 56.95 19.00 1.15 including 37.95 47.95 10.00 1.67 BGDD-24-132 130 -85 252.00 255.00 3.00 2.16 BGDD-24-133 310

-75

30.27 45.27 15.00 1.53 including 30.27 38.27 8.00 2.31 BGDD-24-134 340 -50 144.80 147.89 3.09 1.01 BGDD-24-135 310 -75 181.88 192.07 10.19 1.44 BGDD-24-136 310 -75 nsr BGDD-24-137 310

-60

173.55 174.55 1.00 1.29 and 287.47 289.71 2.24 1.19 BGDD-24-139 310 -60 169.53 173.42 3.89 1.24 BGDD-24-140 310

-60

19.70 33.70 14.00 1.32 incl 19.70 26.70 7.00 2.16 BGDD-24-141 310

-60

93.25 95.30 2.05 0.95 and 162.38 164.45 2.07 0.63 and 183.17 189.17 6.00 0.84 and 249.43 253.43 4.00 1.15 BGDD-24-142 130 -70 31.62 36.62 5.00 1.61 BGDD-24-143 310

-70

62.08 64.65 2.57 0.90 and 74.60 75.60 1.00 0.98

*BGDD-24-138 was not sampled.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands

Chief Executive Officer, Director

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its Itinga and Salinas group of properties cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. Its Feasibility-stage Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

+1 647.316.2500

info@lithiumionic.com

Quality Assurance and Control

During the drill program, assay samples were taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at SGS Laboratory, a certified independent commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples. Every sample was processed with Drying, crushing from 75% to 3 mm, homogenization, quartering in Jones, spraying 250 to 300 g of sample in steel mill 95% to 150. SGS laboratory carried out multi-element analysis for ICP90A analysis.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, who are both "qualified persons" as defined in NI 43-101.

