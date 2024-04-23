Palisade Bio, Inc.: Palisade Bio Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Strand Life Sciences to Advance Precision Medicine Approach

- Collaboration grants Palisade Bio access to cutting-edge expertise and tools in bioinformatics

- Partnership marks a significant value-driving milestone in Palisade Bio's mission to redefine UC treatment through targeted interventions based on PDE4-related biomarkers



Carlsbad, CA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) ("Palisade", "Palisade Bio" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced it has entered into a transformative strategic collaboration with Strand Life Sciences, a leading bioinformatics specialist, aimed at advancing precision medicine for ulcerative colitis (UC) therapy.

The collaboration with Strand Life Sciences provides Palisade Bio access to advanced bioinformatics tools vital for understanding complex disease pathways and predicting responses to PDE4 inhibitors. Leveraging data from over ten UC clinical studies, Palisade has curated a pipeline of 1600 UC patient samples, including transcriptomics and clinical outcomes. This curated dataset, analyzed using in-house tools, enables Palisade to identify biomarkers for selecting UC patient responders, utilizing machine learning to develop a precision medicine approach to patient selection.

"Our partnership with Strand Life Sciences signifies a pivotal advancement in our mission to revolutionize UC treatment," said Dr. Mitch Jones, CMO at Palisade Bio. "By harnessing the power of bioinformatics and leveraging extensive patient datasets, we are highly optimistic in our ability to deliver personalized therapies that offer new hope to patients living with UC. More immediately, the findings from this collaboration will provide valuable guidance and insight for our lead program, PALI-2108."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Palisade Bio in this transformative endeavor toward advancing precision medicine for ulcerative colitis therapy," added Ramesh Hariharan, CEO at Strand Life Sciences. "Our expertise in bioinformatics, machine learning/AI and knowledge curation towards biomarker stratification, combined with Palisade's extensive patient datasets, holds immense promise in identifying predictive biomarkers and ultimately improving outcomes for UC patients."

Palisade Bio is committed to advancing precision medicine solutions for UC and other inflammatory indications. The Company is advancing its collaborative efforts with Strand Life Sciences and other partners to continue driving innovation and transforming the landscape of UC treatment.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com .

About Strand Life Sciences

Strand Life Sciences is a multiomics research and diagnostics company that combines a long track record in bioinformatics with cutting-edge, laboratory assays and a vast hospital partner network that enables omics-based biomarker discovery. Strand's customers include global instrument, diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please go to us.strandls.com .



Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the extent of our cash runway; our ability to successfully develop our licensed technologies; estimates about the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets, including any potential revenue generated; future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes or developments in the United States (U.S.) and foreign countries and the impact of these changes; our ability to maintain the Nasdaq listing of our securities; our ability to build a commercial infrastructure in the U.S. and other markets; our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; our ability to identify and qualify manufacturers to provide API and manufacture drug product; our ability to enter into commercial supply agreements; the success of competing technologies that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; our ability to attract collaborators and strategic partnerships; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any global event on our business, and operations, and supply. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its nonclinical and clinical programs, the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing to fund future operations and development of its product candidates. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 26, 2024. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.