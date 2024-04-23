GeneDx Holdings Corp.: GeneDx Announces Partnership with Komodo Health to Expand Access to World's Largest Rare Disease Dataset

STAMFORD, Conn., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced a strategic partnership with Komodo Health, a premier healthcare technology company for the pharmaceutical industry. The new partnership will increase access to GeneDx's extensive de-identified rare disease data set, now available through Komodo Health's MapEnhance offering, including data from more than 500,000 exomes, enabling biopharma companies to access genetic insights that can help inform drug pipelines and accelerate clinical trial enrollment.

"The partnership between GeneDx and Komodo Health represents a milestone in advancing the understanding of rare disease and its associated drug development", said Melanie Duquette, Chief Growth Officer, GeneDx. "We continue to see increased investment in rare disease drug discovery and want to help accelerate access to these life changing treatments by making our data more easily accessible to the companies on the forefront of these discoveries."

GeneDx's rare disease data set is recognized for its depth and accuracy, making it a valuable resource for biopharmaceutical companies seeking to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize clinical trial design. As a MapEnhance specialty partner, GeneDx's rich repository of de-identified genetic data will be accessible through Komodo's end-to-end platform, to help companies unlock deeper insights into genetically based disease and accelerate new breakthroughs and treatments for patients.

"Combining the power of GeneDx's genetic intelligence with Komodo's comprehensive and longitudinal view into patient journeys is going to be a massive accelerant for companies looking to advance precision medicine and help to pave the way for more personalized treatments for patients," said Brad Kelley, General Manager of MapEnhance, Komodo Health. "We are thrilled to welcome GeneDx to the MapEnhance family and help our customers more quickly unravel the intricate genetic underpinnings of diseases."

GeneDx is continuing to showcase its value to biopharma companies through its participation in the World Orphan Drug Congress meeting in Boston, April 23-25th. At the meeting, GeneDx will present a panel "Enabling precision medicine as the standard of care," looking at different perspectives of the lab, biopharma and a parent perspective, on how genomic information can advance precision medicine. Additional panel details:

Enabling precision medicine as the standard of care

Thursday, April 25:1:00-1:40pm

Hall C, Theater 1: Diagnosis track

Speakers:

Amanda Singleton, MPH, ScM, CGC, Biopharma Partnerships, GeneDx

Ben Willis, Director of Business Excellence, Egetis Therapeutics US

Effie Parks, Podcast Host, Director of Partnerships, Once Upon a Gene - CTNNB1



GeneDx offers customized solutions for biopharma partners across all stages of the drug development cycle - from early research & development to clinical trial recruitment and more.

Find: Leverage GeneDx's unmatched dataset to find clinicians and patients

Explore: Use clinicogenomic insights to inform the drug discovery process and cohort builders to inform market insights

Partner: Joint programs aimed at increasing access, accelerating diagnosis, and finding patients



To learn more about opportunities to partner with GeneDx, please visit our website or stop by the GeneDx booth, #613 at the World Orphan Drug Congress

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care-and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world's largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. It all starts with a single test. For more information, please visit www.genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry's most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning that connects the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo helps its customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale - marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision-making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help enterprises create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit Komodohealth.com.

