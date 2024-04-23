Artelo Biosciences Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Article Highlighting FABP7 as a Promising Novel Target in Cancer Therapy

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatological, and neurological conditions, today announced the publication of an article, "The emerging role of fatty acid binding protein 7 (FABP7) in cancers," in Drug Discovery Today, a peer-reviewed journal. The article analyzes the results of various studies and presents a comprehensive analysis of FABP7's role in a variety of cancers and its correlation with patient prognosis, as well as its potential utility as a validated target in cancer treatment.



The publication reveals that FABP7, an intracellular protein involved in the uptake, transportation, metabolism, and storage of fatty acids, is upregulated in several cancers including breast, brain, and kidney cancers and is generally associated with a poor patient prognosis. Additionally, the evidence shows that both genetic and pharmacological inhibition of FABP7 led to reduced tumor cell growth, migration, and invasion in multiple studies. Moreover, inhibition of FABP7 improved host survival rates, particularly in brain cancers, indicating its role as a novel target in cancer.

"Artelo is dedicated to furthering research on FABP inhibition including selective- and pan-FABP inhibition, with the aim of providing new therapeutic options for patients battling cancer and other serious conditions," said Professor Saoirse Elizabeth O'Sullivan, Vice President of Translational Sciences at Artelo Biosciences. "The insights highlighted in this review continue to underscore the potential impact of our FABP inhibitor platform in several therapeutic areas."

Artelo is currently evaluating multiple compounds for their therapeutic potential from the Company's extensive FABP inhibitor library. The most advanced of these is ART26.12, a novel, potent and selective inhibitor of FABP5. In preclinical studies, ART26.12 demonstrated positive results in cancer, cancer bone pain, and painful neuropathies such as chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). Artelo plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the second quarter of 2024 for the development of ART26.12 in CIPN. Approximately 40% of cancer patients treated with certain chemotherapies will develop neuropathic pain which often requires dose reduction or cessation of anti-cancer treatment and there is currently no FDA-approved therapy to treat or prevent CIPN.

About ART26.12

ART26.12, Artelo's lead Fatty Acid Binding Protein (FABP) inhibitor, is a potent and selective inhibitor of FABP5 being developed as a novel, peripherally acting, non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic, with an initial clinical study planned for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). FABPs are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids including endocannabinoids and fatty acids. FABP is overexpressed and associated with abnormal lipid signaling in a number of pathologies. Beyond ART26.12, Artelo's extensive library of small molecule inhibitors of FABPs have shown therapeutic promise for the treatment of certain cancers, cancer bone pain, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, dermatological and anxiety disorders.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and on X (formerly Twitter): @ArteloBio.

