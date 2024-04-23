Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces 2024 First Quarter Earnings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $3.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $5.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"The Company achieved solid first quarter results," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We increased our loan balances 20% year-over-year and our credit quality metrics remain strong. During the first quarter, we increased deposit balances, refrained from utilizing brokered funds and reduced our level of debt, which stabilized our cost of funds. During the same period, we maintained solid capital and liquidity positions."
2024 First Quarter Highlights
- The Company continued to experience loan growth in the first quarter of 2024. Gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2024 totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $35.5 million, or 3.2%, compared to December 31, 2023 and an increase of $188.2 million, or 20.0%, compared to March 31, 2023.
- Yield on loans elevated to 5.64% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from 5.55% for the prior year same period.
- Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.19% as of March 31, 2024, 0.17% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.08% as of March 31, 2023.
- The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through Insured Cash Sweep® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $144.0 million as of March 31, 2024, $134.6 million as of December 31, 2023 and $126.4 million as of March 31, 2023.
- Total deposits increased $22.9 million, or 1.6% from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 and increased $34.7 million, or 2.5% year-over-year. Management believes that the Bank's cost of funds has stabilized during the first quarter of 2024.
- Correlated with the year-over-year deposit increase noted above, and in an effort to stabilize overall cost of funds, borrowings decreased from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 by $46.5 million. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $189.2 million.
- Securities balances declined $80.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, as funds from the maturities of investments were repurposed to higher yielding assets in the form of loans and federal funds sold.
- Effective April 1, 2024, the Company sold the membership interests in Masonry Capital Management, LLC to an officer of the Company. Subsequent to the date of sale, the Company will receive an annual revenue-share amount for a period of six years. No expenses will be incurred by the Company related to Masonry Capital subsequent to the effective date of sale.
Loans and Asset Quality
- Nonperforming assets amounted to $3.1 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1.3 million as of March 31, 2023;
- Nine loans to seven borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.2 million, as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1.9 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1.2 million as of March 31, 2023.
- Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $876 thousand as of March 31, 2024, compared to $880 thousand as of December 31, 2023 and $69 thousand as of March 31, 2023. The past due balance as of March 31, 2024 is comprised of two loans totaling $783 thousand which are 100% government-guaranteed, and five student loans totaling $93 thousand.
- The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
- The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.73% as of March 31, 2024, 0.77% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.83% as of March 31, 2023. The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is the driver of the decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans. Balances in government-guaranteed loans have increased $32.2 million during the first quarter of 2024 and have increased $112.9 million since March 31, 2023. Such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.
- The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $8.8 million as of March 31, 2024.
- For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded a net recovery of provision for credit losses of $22 thousand, which includes a $33 thousand recovery of provision for unfunded commitments.
Net Interest Income
- Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of $10.9 million decreased $2.5 million, or 18.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, as the increase in interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings outweighed the increase in interest income earned on assets.
- Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 declined to 2.93%, compared to 3.71% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, yet increased from 2.89% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.
- The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 211 bps incurred in the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased 128 bps from 83 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 109 bps to 273 bps. As stated above, management believes that the Bank's cost of funds has stabilized during the first quarter of 2024.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased $98 thousand, or 4.3%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily as a result of the gain on termination of an interest rate swap in the first quarter of 2023 being larger than the gain on termination of debt in the first quarter of 2024 by $81 thousand.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased $42 thousand, or 0.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. This decrease is primarily the result of lower occupancy costs from right-sizing our branch network from the merger and reduced marketing, advertising and promotion expense.
Book Value
Book value per share increased to $28.31 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $26.50 as of March 31, 2023, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $25.99 as of March 31, 2024 compared to $23.88 as of March 31, 2023. These values increased as net retained income increased and unrealized losses in the investment portfolio remained relatively constant period over period.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rates amounted to 15.5% and 18.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which are lower than the statutory rate, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.
_________________________
1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
Dividends
Cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, were declared and paid during the first quarter of 2024.
Share Repurchase Plan
During the first quarter of 2024, the Company enacted a share repurchase plan, repurchasing 874 shares at an average price of $29.60 per share. The Company will continue to repurchase shares in the second quarter in accordance with its share repurchase plan.
About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information
Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023*
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
7,158
$
18,074
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
10,639
10,316
Federal funds sold
27,696
-
Securities:
Available for sale (AFS), at fair value
341,857
420,595
Restricted securities, at cost
6,192
8,385
Total securities
348,049
428,980
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
1,128,168
1,092,665
Allowance for credit losses
(8,289)
(8,395)
Loans, net
1,119,879
1,084,270
Premises and equipment, net
15,860
16,195
Bank owned life insurance
39,179
38,904
Goodwill
7,768
7,768
Core deposit intangible, net
4,750
5,093
Right of use asset, net
6,652
6,748
Deferred tax asset, net
15,744
15,382
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
16,122
14,287
Total assets
$
1,619,496
$
1,646,017
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Demand deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
382,315
$
372,857
Interest-bearing
284,789
305,541
Money market and savings deposit accounts
415,311
412,119
Certificates of deposit and other time deposits
349,557
318,581
Total deposits
1,431,972
1,409,098
Federal funds purchased
-
3,462
Borrowings
20,000
66,500
Junior subordinated debt, net
3,471
3,459
Lease liability
6,451
6,504
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
5,025
3,954
Total liabilities
1,466,919
1,492,977
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $2.50 par value
-
-
Common stock, $2.50 par value
13,277
13,253
Capital surplus
108,084
107,940
Retained earnings
73,768
71,891
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(42,552)
(40,044)
Total shareholders' equity
152,577
153,040
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,619,496
$
1,646,017
Common shares outstanding
5,390,388
5,365,982
Common shares authorized
10,000,000
10,000,000
Preferred shares outstanding
-
-
Preferred shares authorized
2,000,000
2,000,000
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2024
December 31,
March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
15,661
$
14,644
$
12,767
Federal funds sold
239
64
-
Other interest-bearing deposits
57
59
258
Investment securities:
Taxable
2,159
2,880
2,951
Tax exempt
326
325
327
Dividends
118
102
67
Total interest and dividend income
18,560
18,074
16,370
Interest expense:
Demand deposits
71
73
89
Money market and savings deposits
2,922
2,964
1,773
Certificates and other time deposits
4,050
3,508
648
Borrowings
486
663
386
Federal funds purchased
7
26
-
Junior subordinated debt
88
87
61
Total interest expense
7,624
7,321
2,957
Net interest income
10,936
10,753
13,413
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(22)
794
(248)
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
10,958
9,959
13,661
Noninterest income:
Wealth management fees
426
756
404
Deposit account fees
387
389
401
Debit/credit card and ATM fees
488
535
571
Bank owned life insurance income
275
270
252
Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net
39
(20)
(1)
Gain on termination of debt
379
-
-
Gain on termination of interest rate swap
-
-
460
Losses on sales of AFS, net
(4)
-
(206)
Other
188
206
395
Total noninterest income
2,178
2,136
2,276
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,152
3,851
4,051
Net occupancy
972
918
1,179
Equipment
171
173
218
Bank franchise tax
340
291
324
Computer software
208
188
202
Data processing
739
799
742
FDIC deposit insurance assessment
195
170
100
Marketing, advertising and promotion
248
186
375
Professional fees
252
82
192
Core deposit intangible amortization
343
355
391
Other
1,199
1,285
1,087
Total noninterest expense
8,819
8,298
8,861
Income before income taxes
4,317
3,797
7,076
Provision for income taxes
671
629
1,285
Net income
$
3,646
$
3,168
$
5,791
Net income per common share, basic
$
0.68
$
0.59
$
1.08
Net income per common share, diluted
$
0.68
$
0.59
$
1.08
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
5,366,890
5,365,982
5,338,099
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
5,380,081
5,394,713
5,375,619
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
At or For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
March 31,
2023
Common Share Data:
Net income per weighted average share, basic
$
0.68
$
0.59
$
0.87
$
1.05
$
1.08
Net income per weighted average share, diluted
$
0.68
$
0.59
$
0.86
$
1.05
$
1.08
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
5,366,890
5,365,982
5,365,982
5,357,873
5,338,099
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
5,380,081
5,394,713
5,395,483
5,375,073
5,375,619
Actual shares outstanding
5,390,388
5,365,982
5,365,982
5,365,982
5,338,650
Tangible book value per share at period end (non-GAAP) 5
$
25.99
$
26.12
$
22.83
$
24.01
$
23.88
Key Ratios:
Return on average assets 1
0.91
%
0.79
%
1.18
%
1.46
%
1.48
%
Return on average equity 1
9.57
%
9.03
%
12.91
%
15.98
%
17.57
%
Net interest margin (FTE) 2
2.93
%
2.89
%
3.04
%
3.83
%
3.71
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
66.8
%
64.0
%
60.3
%
54.1
%
56.2
%
Loan-to-deposit ratio
78.8
%
77.5
%
74.5
%
72.2
%
67.3
%
Net Interest Income:
Net interest income
$
10,936
$
10,753
$
11,100
$
13,703
$
13,413
Net interest income (FTE) 2
$
11,023
$
10,839
$
11,187
$
13,789
$
13,500
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.24
%
11.13
%
11.26
%
11.20
%
10.64
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
18.39
%
18.24
%
18.76
%
18.80
%
18.37
%
Assets and Asset Quality:
Average earning assets
$
1,513,924
$
1,487,910
$
1,460,555
$
1,443,048
$
1,475,617
Average gross loans
$
1,117,570
$
1,061,297
$
986,480
$
940,264
$
932,834
Fair value mark on acquired loans
$
8,811
$
9,399
$
9,965
$
10,957
$
14,120
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning of period
$
8,395
$
7,799
$
7,863
$
7,772
$
5,552
Impact of adoption of CECL
-
-
-
-
2,491
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
11
713
2
216
(235)
Charge-offs
(184)
(207)
(199)
(180)
(136)
Recoveries
67
90
133
55
100
Net charge-offs
(117)
(117)
(66)
(125)
(36)
End of period
$
8,289
$
8,395
$
7,799
$
7,863
$
7,772
Non-accrual loans
$
2,178
$
1,852
$
1,143
$
1,185
$
1,228
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing
876
880
854
107
69
Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4
$
3,054
$
2,732
$
1,997
$
1,292
$
1,297
NPA as a % of total assets
0.19
%
0.17
%
0.13
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
NPA as a % of gross loans
0.27
%
0.25
%
0.20
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
ACL to gross loans
0.73
%
0.77
%
0.76
%
0.81
%
0.83
%
Non-accruing loans to gross loans
0.19
%
0.17
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.13
%
Net charge-offs to average loans 1
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.05
%
0.02
%
1
Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.
2
The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.
3
The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.
4
The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented.
5
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
ASSETS
Interest Earning Assets:
Securities:
Taxable Securities
$
303,736
$
2,277
3.00
%
$
447,428
$
3,018
2.70
%
Tax Exempt Securities 1
66,589
413
2.48
%
67,083
414
2.47
%
Total Securities 1
370,325
2,690
2.91
%
514,511
3,432
2.67
%
Loans:
Real Estate
905,485
12,543
5.57
%
816,742
11,140
5.53
%
Commercial
174,377
2,424
5.59
%
72,035
874
4.92
%
Consumer
37,708
694
7.40
%
44,057
753
6.93
%
Total Loans
1,117,570
15,661
5.64
%
932,834
12,767
5.55
%
Fed Funds Sold
17,624
239
5.45
%
10
-
0.00
%
Other interest-bearing deposits
8,405
57
2.73
%
28,262
258
3.70
%
Total Earning Assets
1,513,924
18,647
4.95
%
1,475,617
16,457
4.52
%
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses
(8,413)
(8,091)
Total Non-Earning Assets
109,862
114,477
Total Assets
$
1,615,373
$
1,582,003
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest Bearing Deposits:
Interest Checking
$
282,825
$
71
0.10
%
$
361,894
$
89
0.10
%
Money Market and Savings Deposits
411,973
2,922
2.85
%
448,870
1,773
1.60
%
Time Deposits
341,083
4,050
4.78
%
127,386
648
2.06
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
1,035,881
7,043
2.73
%
938,150
2,510
1.09
%
Borrowings
42,154
486
4.64
%
32,978
386
-
Federal funds purchased
495
7
5.69
%
-
-
-
Junior subordinated debt
3,465
88
10.21
%
3,417
61
7.24
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,081,995
7,624
2.83
%
974,545
2,957
1.23
%
Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
368,535
464,801
Other liabilities
11,537
8,989
Total Liabilities
1,462,067
1,448,335
Shareholders' Equity
153,306
133,668
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,615,373
$
1,582,003
Net Interest Income (FTE)
$
11,023
$
13,500
Interest Rate Spread 2
2.12
%
3.29
%
Cost of Funds
2.11
%
0.83
%
Interest Expense as a Percentage of
2.03
%
0.81
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3
2.93
%
3.71
%
1
Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.
2
Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
3
Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
Fully tax-equivalent measures
Net interest income
$
10,936
$
10,753
$
11,100
$
13,703
$
13,413
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
87
86
87
86
87
Net interest income (FTE) 1
$
11,023
$
10,839
$
11,187
$
13,789
$
13,500
Efficiency ratio 2
67.2
%
64.4
%
60.7
%
54.4
%
56.5
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
-0.4
%
-0.4
%
-0.4
%
-0.3
%
-0.3
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
66.8
%
64.0
%
60.3
%
54.1
%
56.2
%
Net interest margin
2.91
%
2.87
%
3.02
%
3.81
%
3.69
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Net interest margin (FTE) 1
2.93
%
2.89
%
3.04
%
3.83
%
3.71
%
As of
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
Other financial measures
Book value per share
$
28.31
$
28.52
$
25.29
$
26.54
$
26.50
Impact of intangible assets 4
(2.32)
(2.40)
(2.46)
(2.53)
(2.62)
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
25.99
$
26.12
$
22.83
$
24.01
$
23.88
1
FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
2
The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
3
The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.
4
Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.
