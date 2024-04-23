NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Nova klúbburinn hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Nova Klúbburinn hf. (symbol: NOVA) on April 23, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on April 24, 2024. ISIN IS0000031045 Company name Nova Klúbburinn hf. Total share capital before the reduction ISK 3.817.276.464 (3.817.276.464 shares) Reduction in share capital ISK 133.310.000 (133.310.000 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 3.683.966.464 (3.683.966.464 reduction shares) Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol NOVA Orderbook ID 259842