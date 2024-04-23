Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.04.2024 | 14:59
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Nova klúbburinn hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Nova Klúbburinn hf. (symbol:
NOVA) on April 23, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share
capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on April 24, 2024. 

ISIN                   IS0000031045             
Company name               Nova Klúbburinn hf.          
Total share capital before the reduction ISK 3.817.276.464 (3.817.276.464   
                      shares)               
Reduction in share capital        ISK 133.310.000 (133.310.000 shares) 
Total share capital following the     ISK 3.683.966.464 (3.683.966.464   
 reduction                 shares)               
Nominal value of each share        1 kr.                 
Symbol                  NOVA                 
Orderbook ID               259842
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.